Fortune favours Gusserane as they edge out Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Wexford Senior football championship

Gusserane 1-8 Crossabeg-Ballymurn 0-10

MENTORS MAY spend all the time they like on pre-match and in-game tactics, but sometimes a little luck is all it takes to settle the outcome of a low-scoring contest.

And that was certainly the case in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, with Gusserane availing of a fortuitous goal with eight minutes left to secure their first set of Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A points at the expense of newcomers Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

The teams were deadlocked on 0-7 each after a less than inspiring contest, and Shane Culleton had just been introduced to the O’Rahillys attack in place of Tom Foran.

And when he steadied himself just inside the 45-metre line at the Clonard end, it was quite clear that he was aiming for a point.

However, his high kick hung in the swirling wind and deceived Ben Turner when it dropped, with the netminder unable to make a clean catch and only recovering after the ball had crossed the line for a game-winning goal.

It was a crushing blow for a Crossabeg-Ballymurn side whose finishing let them down after shooting an impressive 2-14 in the win over Starlights, amassing 13 costly wides on this occasion as well as dropping a couple of efforts short.

Still, they tried valiantly to force a draw at the very least, with influential substitute Ronan Devereux pulling back a quick point before Gusserane hit their last score of the game.

It came from the always-impressive Mark Rossiter – their sole marksman all the way up to Sam Wall’s 49th-minute point – with the team captain punching the air with delight and letting out a roar when his high kick from a crossfield Graeme Cullen pass made it 1-8 to 0-8.

That score came shortly after Seamus Carroll, Rossiter’s second man-marker, was forced off through injury, having taken over that difficult task from Aaron Cummins earlier in the half.

And it certainly proved very important, as Crossabeg-Ballymurn pressed hard at the finish and added two late points from a couple more substitutes.

James Dixon fired over off his left boot after Jack Fortune and Cummins worked an opening, with Ronan Devereux kicking a wild shot wide before Evan Kinlough lofted over a free when Mark O’Connor was fouled.

Those scores meant that a Gusserane side that amassed just five wides were hanging on for dear life in the final additional minute, but they kept the ball effectively and were clearly relieved and delighted in equal measure with the outcome.

And certainly, nobody would begrudge them that slice of luck given their cruel run of injuries, although they were better fixed personnel-wise this time out and it clearly showed.

Jamie Sheehan was a sticky marker in the full-back line, one of three players to come off the bench in the loss to Kilanerin who started here, along with attackers Graeme Cullen and Sam Wall.

In addition, there was the return of Adrian Flynn, who brought his vast experience to bear on proceedings in a loose role mainly around his own half-back line that ensured he got his hands on plenty of ball.

The standard in the first-half was extremely low, with Crossabeg-Ballymurn availing of the wind first but conceding the opening two points to the on-form Mark Rossiter.

Gusserane’s captain soloed through for the opener in the third minute, and he wasn’t far away from adding a goal midway through the first quarter.

That was certainly his intention when he cut in from the left at the town end after taking a pass from Eoin Ryan, but his shot was turned over the bar by Ben Turner.

That point arrived in the eighth minute, but Gusserane struggled thereafter and didn’t score again in that opening half.

With Jack Fortune dropping back to mark Graeme Cullen, leaving Oisín Foley in a free role, Crossabeg-Ballymurn gradually played their way into pole position but they should have been further ahead by the break.

Seven wides accompanied their four points, and that slack finishing came back to haunt them.

Cian Kinlough had opened their account in the ninth minute, before Conor Devereux levelled from an Oisín Foley pass.

Andrew Butler gave them the lead from a free secured by Bill Eviston, but ten scoreless minutes followed and a mere one point was added in a poor-quality second quarter.

That came from Mark Byrne after an Eviston handpass, although Crossabeg-Ballymurn owed their 0-4 to 0-2 interval lead to a large extent to the impressive agility of goalkeeper Ben Turner.

He was seen at his shot-stopping best for the second time in the 19th minute when Ciarán Conway popped a pass to Adrian Redmond who hared down the middle but couldn’t beat the netminder with his drive.

Nearly 26 barren minutes on the scoreboard for Gusserane ended when Rossiter converted a mark following a neat Sam Wall pass at the start of the new half.

However, Crossabeg-Ballymurn responded well with a brace from Mark Byrne and Conor Devereux, only for Rossiter to respond with a hat-trick of points, the first from play (0-6 each).

Mark O’Connor fired a half-chance for Crossabeg-Ballymurn across goal and wide before they missed two costly frees, while Ronan Devereux also should have done better after latching on to a stray Gusserane kick-out.

The scoring burden was finally removed from Rossiter in the 49th minute when Sam Wall fired Gusserane into a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.

Mark Byrne hit back with his third point just before Shane Culleton was introduced, and fate intervened as the new arrival’s high and hopeful kick yielded the most bountiful of rewards.

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Adrian Redmond, Jamie Sheehan; Cormac Kiely, Gavin Sheehan, Eoin Ryan; Cillian Kehoe, Ciarán Conway; Tom Foran, Graeme Cullen, Jack Burford; Adrian Flynn, Sam Wall (0-1), Mark Rossiter (capt., 0-7, 2 frees, 1 mark). Subs. – Emmet Cullen for Burford, inj. (46), Shane Culleton (1-0) for Foran (51), Eoin Power for Kiely (60+2).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Ben Turner; Aaron Cummins, David Kehoe (capt.), Robert Murphy; Seamus Carroll, Oisín Foley, Bill Eviston; Conor Devereux (0-2), Pádraig Foley; Mark O’Connor, Jack Fortune, Cian Kinlough (0-1); Andrew Butler (0-1 free), Mark Byrne (0-3), Shane Cullen. Subs. – Ronan Devereux (0-1) for Cullen (36), James Dixon (0-1) for Kinlough (50), Evan Kinlough (0-1 free) for Butler (50), Robert Byrne for Carroll, inj. (56).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).