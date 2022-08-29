Football back with a bang as Wexford championships kick off

FOOTBALL WAS back with a bang last weekend as the championship began in Chadwicks Wexford Park with a Group B meeting between Glynn-Barntown and St. James’.

After a promising first-half when they went into a five-point lead, Glynn-Barntown put in a disappointing second-half display as they failed to score in the last 20 minutes.

Much credit must be given to St. James’ as they increased the intensity of their performance and pressurised their opponents into several costly mistakes.

The experienced Matthew O’Hanlon and Kevin O’Grady along with Colum Fitzgerald were instrumental in changing a five-point deficit into a five-point win, while Aidan Shannon made a great start to his Senior career with a tally of 1-2.

James Stafford, Rowan White and Michael Mackey were the pick of the Glynn-Barntown team, who will look for retribution next Friday evening against HWH-Bunclody.

Also last Friday evening, Castletown shook off the stubborn resistance of a well-drilled HWH-Bunclody team, despite missing two of their main men in Ben Brosnan and Liam Coleman.

In the final game of Group B, the much-publicised debut of Eoghan O’Gara did not take place due to a calf injury, but his new team-mates still overcame the spirited challenge of a young Sarsfields team.

With five Senior debutants, my own team were only two points behind with two minutes to go, but Shelmaliers showed their championship class and experience with two late goals to win by a slightly flattering scoreline.

Group A had the two most impressive and surprising performances of the opening round. St. Anne’s were comprehensive winners over St. Martin’s, with nobody expecting the winning margin of 13 points which is an excellent start for the Rathangan men.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn were also excellent on Sunday afternoon against 2020 champions Starlights and were full value for their ten-point victory. They played some impressive football despite missing five starters from last year’s Intermediate final team and continued a tradition of promoted teams not looking out of place in the top grade.

Kilanerin completed the list of winners with a fine win over a depleted Gusserane side, joining the two Wexford District teams at the top of the table.

There is still a long way to go, with a lot of twists and turns along the way, but winning the first game is a big boost for any team and immediately puts pressure on the chasing pack.

There have been lot of suggestions in newspaper columns recently about bringing in more rule changes to increase the entertainment value and quality of Gaelic football.

Lots of players, mentors and referees are still confused by the ones only recently introduced, so bringing any more will make it even more difficult to control.

Standard issue for a referee will soon be a laptop to check the rules and regulations and an extra strong pair of ear-muffs to avoid hearing the added abuse.

The game is now faster and club players are fitter than ever before, so it has evolved to a different and not always enjoyable spectacle.

Some rule changes will be introduced and then the “astute” coaches, some of whom are ruining the game, will come up with a way around them.

Football will never return to a total catch and kick game like it was years ago, the same as hurling is no longer a catch and drive it game, but I do agree that some rules need to be introduced to reduce the number of handpasses and negative play.

Over the next few weeks we will see what proposals are on the agenda and assess their impact on the game from the club players’ perspective.