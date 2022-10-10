Flying Shels should be too strong for Castletown in Wexford Senior football championship final

AFTER SEVEN hectic weeks of action, we are now down to finals weekend for the various grades of football championships in Wexford.

What began as a season of hope for many has turned out to be a disappointing campaign for some, with several clubs finished up after just five weeks of games.

The debate about the split season goes on and it will be interesting to see if there will be a change of format or a change in the running order next year.

The action began last Friday night with two tension-filled relegation matches between HWH-Bunclody and St. Martin’s in Senior, and St. Joseph’s and Gusserane in Junior.

HWH-Bunclody surprised many observers with a brilliant win against a fancied St. Martin’s team. The men in green were outstanding as they worked tirelessly to preserve their Senior status in a pressurised situation.

Gusserane were too strong for the Joey’s as they ran out eight-point winners.

Unluckiest team of the weekend were Volunteers as they dominated their opponents, Adamstown, for most of the Intermediate ‘A’ semi-final, only for the New Ross District side to perform a smash and grab in the last five minutes. It was a perfect example of the agony and ecstasy that sport can bring.

On Saturday, Bannow-Ballymitty showed their mettle with a big win over Duffry Rovers to keep their place in the Intermediate grade next year.

Next Saturday and Sunday offers a feast of football for supporters. Perhaps the most anticipated game will be the Intermediate final between New Ross District rivals Fethard and Horeswood on Saturday.

These two neighbours were favourites to get to this stage at the start of the year and have not disappointed with unbeaten runs to the final. It’s a very difficult result to call, with both teams packed with class players and potential match-winners.

The two teams are very well organised and have answered all challenges posed by their opponents this year with confidence.

I think this one could even require a replay, with Fethard just about coming through by a small margin.

The Senior final pairing is no big surprise either and is being played between the two most consistent sides in the county for the past five years.

Shelmaliers are flying high this year with a league title already in their possession and they seem to be improving with every game.

They were devastating in their semi-final win last Sunday and are formidable opponents right now.

Castletown have not been spectacular this year but have still won when it matters with a team packed full of talent.

Ben Brosnan will be a massive loss for them so, like most people, I expect Shelmaliers to capture their third title in five years.

In Intermediate ‘A’, the manner of the Cloughbawn victory over St. Mary’s (Rosslare) will have set alarm bells ringing in the Adamstown camp for their final on Saturday.

St. Mary’s would have been slight favourites going into the game, but last year’s beaten finalists overpowered their opponents in the second-half and must be favourites to make the step up to Intermediate.

Buffers Alley will look to stop Shelmaliers from bringing the Junior ‘A’ title back to Hollymount, but the Shelmaliers have a lot of talented footballers at their disposal currently and should prevail.

Monageer-Boolavogue and Sarsfields are still wondering what they did wrong, as their Junior game is the only one of the five finals not being played in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Monageer-Boolavogue will be playing in their fifth final in seven years, so they will be favourites to wipe out some bitter memories given their experience and will to win shown in this campaign.

Hopefully the year will be finished off with entertaining and exciting games, but at the end of the day it will be remembered by who wins rather than who puts on a good show.