Fethard are worthy Leinster champions after a brilliant game of football

AN HISTORIC day at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday saw the main county ground host a double-header of AIB Leinster Club football finals.

It was a unique occasion for football fans in Wexford as both of our club teams’ opponents also came from the same place, the Royal County of Meath.

Fethard were trying to equal the feat of 2017 champions Kilanerin, while Adamstown were aiming to match the achievement of near neighbours Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in 2019.

First up were the seasiders Fethard who, according to the bookies, were up against overwhelming favourites Dunshaughlin. The Meath outfit had returned to Senior grade after a brief absence, had easily won their county title, and were never really troubled on their way to the Leinster final.

They arrived with a deserved reputation as a serious football team and were never going to be underestimated by their Wexford opponents. Fethard have also been impressive this year, winning the local title in a very competitive grade and growing in confidence in every game.

With a large crowd to support both teams and perfect conditions, the stage was set for a decent game of football.

However, to call this a decent game would do a disservice to both sets of players. It was a brilliant game of football, the best club game seen in Wexford Park for years and a joy to watch, especially given the result was a Fethard win.

Both teams and managements deserve credit for the spectacle we were treated to: the managements for the way the players were coached to play and their physical conditioning; and the players because of their skill levels, their determination, decision-making under pressure, and the hard work they must have put in to reach such fitness levels.

The first-half saw both teams swap some excellent scores, with John Tubritt and Cian Byrne showing unerring accuracy from frees, punishing any indiscretions by their opponents. Luke Mitchell was equally good at the opposite end for Dunshaughlin.

Thanks to the opportunism of Morgen Ellis, Fethard deservedly had a three-point lead after 30 minutes. The young forward finished a flowing move a with a classic dummy, creating enough time and space to finish with an unstoppable shot to the back of the net.

It was the perfect first-half performance by Fethard as they constantly ran at their opponents at every opportunity. We wondered if Fethard could maintain that level of performance in the second-half as that was required to keep their opponents at bay.

Within one minute of the restart Dunshaughlin were level with a goal from Mathew Costello, but Fethard immediately struck back with two excellent frees from Jake Molloy, their third free-taker to contribute.

Dunshaughlin struck with another goal after twelve minutes and Fethard were faced with another test of resolve. Well, they answered all the questions their opponents threw at them and proved you can never doubt the character of a Fethard team.

Every single player worked his socks off. They tackled, they covered, they raced forward in support, they encouraged… they just never stopped trying.

As a result, they got the reward they deserved at the final whistle and are worthy Leinster champions, the only Wexford club to win one in both grades.

It would be unfair to single out any individual as they had a panel of heroes on the day, so congratulations to all involved on a proud achievement and a magnificent year, and best of luck in the All-Ireland semi-final in early January.

In the second game, Adamstown’s brilliant season sadly came to an end as they were beaten by a very accomplished Castletown side.

It was a day when Adamstown did not do themselves justice, but they can be equally proud of their journey this year and enjoy the fact that they are now back in the Intermediate grade.

Well done to Wexford County Board on facilitating both finals and making it a special day for all involved.