Ferns won't be easy to dethrone if Byrne's radar continues to fire so well

MY FIRST weekend of local championship action took me to a number of different venues, punctuated by a Saturday trip to Parnell Park to watch the camogie where, caught up by the excitement and standing up suddenly, I fell backwards and ended up in the row of seats behind me.

An undignified moment was followed by clear instruction from my better half not to stand up and say anything for the rest of the game. Fortunately, my injuries were minor, and I will live to fight another day.

Just as an aside as I reflect on the weekend results, I must say my heart went out to Armagh player Callum Cumiskey, the unfortunate penalty-taker in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

On many levels I would not be a believer in using this option to settle a game, particularly on the first day. We do need a result, but I feel spot-kicks should only come into play if a replay and extra-time cannot separate the teams.

On a human level it is a tough cross to bear for an amateur player, and we should try to avoid it at all costs. I know many will say that it’s no different than a last-minute free, but at least this is part of the unpredictability of general play, whereas when penalties are utilised someone is going to suffer. I, like many, will know the effect it can have on somebody’s mindset and, unlike soccer, a GAA player doesn’t have the comfort of his bank account as consolation.

Finally, on a national theme, not televising the two games on Saturday evening is indefensible but probably not the first issue on RTE’s radar at present. It should be top of the GAA’s agenda, however.

Glynn and the Harriers served up an entertaining opener on Friday evening with a draw being a fair result. ‘Sack’ will be happy to have something on the board at this point compared to last year as the townsmen seem to start each year slowly and grow into the championship as it progresses.

Garry Laffan will be happy with the response given the number of debutants, and both teams will appreciate that there are tough battles ahead.

Because of different commitments, I depended on Wexford GAA TV to get snapshots of the other games and our County Board, commentators, camera men and analysts must take great credit for the wonderful service provided. I don’t think any other county can compare with the service to bring the games to their public.

Crossabeg and Oulart served up the drama of the weekend, with Dee Mc’s men turning around a five-point deficit near the end to snatch a point. Oisín Foley delivered the goods with two great finishes on a night when they were no doubt delighted to see the return of Paudie Foley to their ranks.

A worry for both managers were the injuries to Bill Eviston and Shaun Murphy which again brings up the condensed nature of the championship that really doesn’t consider time for recovery.

Wind affected every game with the Rapps racing into an eleven-point lead by half-time against Rathnure. They held out in the second period and showed enough to say they will be there or thereabouts when the silverware is being contested in seven or eight weeks.

It was good to see Gavin Bailey hail and hearty and back on the field for Ferns in their victory over Shelmaliers, and the holders will be delighted to secure the points on offer despite the absence of Paul Morris.

The Shels will have something to say before year ends, but there is always a confidence gained from being champions and with Ian Byrne radar-like, Ferns won’t be easy to dethrone.

The Anne’s created something of a minor shock, but at this stage we shouldn’t be surprised at the resilience and ability of the Rathangan men, when securing a vital first two points of the year.

It doesn’t shake my belief that ‘Bear’s men will have a big say in the destination of Bob Bowe, as will Gorey whose goal-scoring ability edged out a very game Oylegate team. The margins in this group are very tight as seen by the closeness of exchanges across the board.

So, the cobwebs are dusted off and we’re up and running. Next weekend will further educate us on what’s likely to unfold but overall, it was a good start to what I hope and know will be a very interesting summer.

Outside of Senior I attended a couple of Junior games, including a rip-roaring first round tie between St. Fintan’s and Glynn-Barntown. The excitement is not restricted to the Senior grade, and this was a hugely entertaining game with a young Johnny Kelly one to watch for the future.

Cathal Leacy’s men fought gamely and will, like last year, be strong contenders, while I was hugely impressed with the style of play Liam Pettit has brought to the south Wexford men’s game which resulted in a vital two points.

It was off to Gorey that evening for another Junior match, and then back to Declan and Mary’s to discuss what everyone should have done over the weekend.

For some reason everything seemed much simpler when we did the analysis on Sunday evening. Well done to all players, mentors and backroom teams for providing great entertainment so far, and I’m looking forward to next weekend already.

Clare will win Liam by the way – chat next week.