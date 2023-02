Ferns to begin defence of Wexford Senior hurling title against Shels

FERNS St. Aidan’s, the first-time Pettitt’s Senior hurling champions, will begin the defence of their title with a Group B clash against Shelmaliers.

And their next four opponents will be Oulart-The Ballagh, Rapparees, Rathnure and Crossabeg-Ballymurn in that order.

The various championship draws and round-by-round pairings were finalised on Tuesday, although the action won’t commence until the inter-county season is over.

The hurling competitions will be staged first, for the fourth year in succession, followed by the football activity.

Castletown, the reigning Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football champions, will meet Crossabeg-Ballymurn first in Group A, followed by Glynn-Barntown, St. Anne’s, Sarsfields and HWH-Bunclody.

Neutral venues will be used for the Senior, Intermediate and Intermediate ‘A’ grades, while the CCC will decide on the home/away designation for the Junior and Junior ‘A’ championships.

One new sponsor has come on board, with Kavanagh Meats lending their support to the Junior and Junior ‘A’ hurling championships.

The complete round-by-round pairings are -

Pettitt’s SHC Group A round one: St. Anne’s v. St. Martin’s; Glynn-Barntown v. Faythe Harriers; Naomh Éanna v. Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Pettitt’s SHC Group A round two: St. Martin’s v. Glynn-Barntown; St. Anne’s v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Faythe Harriers v. Naomh Éanna.

Pettitt’s SHC Group A round three: St. Anne’s v. Glynn-Barntown; St. Martin’s v. Naomh Éanna; Faythe Harriers v. Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Pettitt’s SHC Group A round four: St. Anne’s v. Faythe Harriers; Glynn-Barntown v. Naomh Éanna; St. Martin’s v. Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Pettitt’s SHC Group A round five: St. Anne’s v. Naomh Éanna; St. Martin’s v. Faythe Harriers; Glynn-Barntown v. Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B round one: Shelmaliers v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Oulart-The Ballagh v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn; Rapparees v. Rathnure.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B round two: Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Oulart-The Ballagh; Shelmaliers v. Rathnure; Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Rapparees.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B round three: Shelmaliers v. Oulart-The Ballagh; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Rapparees; Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Rathnure.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B round four: Shelmaliers v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn; Oulart-The Ballagh v. Rapparees; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Rathnure.

Pettitt’s SHC Group B round five: Shelmaliers v. Rapparees; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn; Oulart-The Ballagh v. Rathnure.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group A round one: HWH-Bunclody v. Taghmon-Camross; St. James’ v. Adamstown; Askamore v. Tara Rocks.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group A round two: Taghmon-Camross v. St. James’; HWH-Bunclody v. Tara Rocks; Adamstown v. Askamore.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group A round three: HWH-Bunclody v. St. James’; Taghmon-Camross v. Askamore; Adamstown v. Tara Rocks.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group A round four: HWH-Bunclody v. Adamstown; St. James’ v. Askamore; Taghmon-Camross v. Tara Rocks.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group A round five: HWH-Bunclody v. Askamore; Taghmon-Camross v. Adamstown; St. James’ v. Tara Rocks.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group B round one: Fethard v. Cloughbawn; Gusserane v. Horeswood; Buffers Alley v. Blackwater.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group B round two: Cloughbawn v. Gusserane; Fethard v. Blackwater; Horeswood v. Buffers Alley.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group B round three: Fethard v. Gusserane; Cloughbawn v. Buffers Alley; Horeswood v. Blackwater.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group B round four: Fethard v. Horeswood; Gusserane v. Buffers Alley; Cloughbawn v. Blackwater.

The Courtyard Ferns IHC Group B round five: Fethard v. Buffers Alley; Cloughbawn v. Horeswood; Gusserane v. Blackwater.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group A round one: St. Martin’s v. Liam Mellows; Shelmaliers v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Craanford.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group A round two: Liam Mellows v. Shelmaliers; St. Martin’s v. Craanford; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group A round three: St. Martin’s v. Shelmaliers; Liam Mellows v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Craanford.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group A round four: St. Martin’s v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Shelmaliers v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Liam Mellows v. Craanford.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group A round five: St. Martin’s v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Liam Mellows v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Shelmaliers v. Craanford.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group B round one: Duffry Rovers v. Ballygarrett; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); Oulart-The Ballagh v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group B round two: Ballygarrett v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy; Duffry Rovers v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans; St. Mary’s (Rosslare) v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group B round three: Duffry Rovers v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy; Ballygarrett v. Oulart-The Ballagh; St. Mary’s (Rosslare) v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group B round four: Duffry Rovers v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Oulart-The Ballagh; Ballygarrett v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans.

Joyces Expert IAHC Group B round five: Duffry Rovers v. Oulart-The Ballagh; Ballygarrett v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group A round one: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Shamrocks; Faythe Harriers v. Our Lady’s Island; St. Patrick’s v. Clongeen.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group A round two: Shamrocks v. Faythe Harriers; Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Clongeen; Our Lady’s Island v. St. Patrick’s.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group A round three: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Faythe Harriers; Shamrocks v. St. Patrick’s; Our Lady’s Island v. Clongeen.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group A round four: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Our Lady’s Island; Faythe Harriers v. St. Patrick’s; Shamrocks v. Clongeen.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group A round five: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. St. Patrick’s; Shamrocks v. Our Lady’s Island; Faythe Harriers v. Clongeen.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group B round one: St. Fintan’s v. Glynn-Barntown; Rapparees v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Kilmore v. Rathnure.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group B round two: Glynn-Barntown v. Rapparees; St. Fintan’s v. Rathnure; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Kilmore.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group B round three: St. Fintan’s v. Rapparees; Glynn-Barntown v. Kilmore; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Rathnure.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group B round four: St. Fintan’s v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Rapparees v. Kilmore; Glynn-Barntown v. Rathnure.

Kavanagh Meats JHC Group B round five: St. Fintan’s v. Kilmore; Glynn-Barntown v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Rapparees v. Rathnure.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group A round one: Oulart-The Ballagh v. Ballyhogue; Blackwater v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Naomh Éanna v. Glynn-Barntown.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group A round two: Ballyhogue v. Blackwater; Oulart-The Ballagh v. Glynn-Barntown; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Naomh Éanna.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group A round three: Oulart-The Ballagh v. Blackwater; Ballyhogue v. Naomh Éanna; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Glynn-Barntown.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group A round four: Oulart-The Ballagh v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Blackwater v. Naomh Éanna; Ballyhogue v. Glynn-Barntown.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group A round five: Oulart-The Ballagh v. Naomh Éanna; Ballyhogue v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Blackwater v. Glynn-Barntown.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group B round one: Tara Rocks v. Bannow-Ballymitty; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Cloughbawn; Buffers Alley v. St. Anne’s.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group B round two: Bannow-Ballymitty v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Tara Rocks v. St. Anne’s; Cloughbawn v. Buffers Alley.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group B round three: Tara Rocks v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Bannow-Ballymitty v. Buffers Alley; Cloughbawn v. St. Anne’s.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group B round four: Tara Rocks v. Cloughbawn; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Buffers Alley; Bannow-Ballymitty v. St. Anne’s.

Kavanagh Meats JAHC Group B round five: Tara Rocks v. Buffers Alley; Bannow-Ballymitty v. Cloughbawn; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. St. Anne’s.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A round one: Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Castletown; Glynn-Barntown v. HWH-Bunclody; St. Anne’s v. Sarsfields.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A round two: Castletown v. Glynn-Barntown; Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Sarsfields; HWH-Bunclody v. St. Anne’s.

Dominic Smith Elctrical SFC Group A round three: Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Glynn-Barntown; Castletown v. St. Anne’s; HWH-Bunclody v. Sarsfields.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A round four: Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. HWH-Bunclody; Glynn-Barntown v. St. Anne’s; Castletown v. Sarsfields.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group A round five: Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. St. Anne’s; Castletown v. HWH-Bunclody; Glynn-Barntown v. Sarsfields.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B round one: Fethard v. Shelmaliers; Starlights v. Kilanerin; St. James’ v. Gusserane.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B round two: Shelmaliers v. Starlights; Fethard v. Gusserane; Kilanerin v. St. James’.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B round three: Fethard v. Starlights; Shelmaliers v. St. James’; Kilanerin v. Gusserane.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B round four: Fethard v. Kilanerin; Starlights v. St. James’; Shelmaliers v. Gusserane.

Dominic Smith Electrical SFC Group B round five: Fethard v. St. James’; Shelmaliers v. Kilanerin; Starlights v. Gusserane.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group A round one: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. St. Martin’s; Clongeen v. Naomh Éanna; Taghmon-Camross v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group A round two: St. Martin’s v. Clongeen; St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Naomh Éanna v. Taghmon-Camross.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group A round three: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. Clongeen; St. Martin’s v. Taghmon-Camross; Naomh Éanna v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group A round four: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. Naomh Éanna; Clongeen v. Taghmon-Camross; St. Martin’s v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group A round five: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. Taghmon-Camross; St. Martin’s v. Naomh Éanna; Clongeen v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group B round one: St. Fintan’s v. Horeswood; Ballyhogue v. Bannow-Ballymitty; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Adamstown.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group B round two: Horeswood v. Ballyhogue; St. Fintan’s v. Adamstown; Bannow-Ballymitty v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group B round three: St. Fintan’s v. Ballyhogue; Horeswood v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Bannow-Ballymitty v. Adamstown.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group B round four: St. Fintan’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty; Ballyhogue v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Horeswood v. Adamstown.

Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels IFC Group B round five: St. Fintan’s v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Horeswood v. Bannow-Ballymitty; Ballyhogue v. Adamstown.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group A round one: Kilmore v. Duffry Rovers; Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. St. Patrick’s; St. Mary’s (Rosslare) v. Réalt na Mara.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group A round two: Duffry Rovers v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans; Kilmore v. Réalt na Mara; St. Patrick’s v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare).

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group A round three: Kilmore v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans; Duffry Rovers v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); St. Patrick’s v. Réalt na Mara.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group A round four: Kilmore v. St. Patrick’s; Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); Duffry Rovers v. Réalt na Mara.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group A round five: Kilmore v. St. Mary’s (Rosslare); Duffry Rovers v. St. Patrick’s; Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. Réalt na Mara.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group B round one: Glynn-Barntown v. Cloughbawn; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Craanford; Volunteers v. Kilrush.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group B round two: Cloughbawn v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Glynn-Barntown v. Kilrush; Craanford v. Volunteers.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group B round three: Glynn-Barntown v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Cloughbawn v. Volunteers; Craanford v. Kilrush.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group B round four: Glynn-Barntown v. Craanford; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Volunteers; Cloughbawn v. Kilrush.

Whizzy Internet IAFC Group B round five: Glynn-Barntown v. Volunteers; Cloughbawn v. Craanford; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Kilrush.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group A round one: Buffers Alley v. Sarsfields; Gusserane v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Kilanerin v. Starlights.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group A round two: Sarsfields v. Gusserane; Buffers Alley v. Starlights; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Kilanerin.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group A round three: Buffers Alley v. Gusserane; Sarsfields v. Kilanerin; Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Starlights.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group A round four: Buffers Alley v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Gusserane v. Kilanerin; Sarsfields v. Starlights.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group A round five: Buffers Alley v. Kilanerin; Sarsfields v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; Gusserane v. Starlights.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group B round one: St. Anne’s v. Naomh Éanna; Our Lady’s Island v. Castletown; Blackwater v. St. Martin’s.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group B round two: Naomh Éanna v. Our Lady’s Island; St. Anne’s v. St. Martin’s; Castletown v. Blackwater.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group B round three: St. Anne’s v. Our Lady’s Island; Naomh Éanna v. Blackwater; Castletown v. St. Martin’s.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group B round four: St. Anne’s v. Castletown; Our Lady’s Island v. Blackwater; Naomh Éanna v. St. Martin’s.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JFC Group B round five: St. Anne’s v. Blackwater; Naomh Éanna v. Castletown; Our Lady’s Island v. St. Martin’s.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group A round one: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. St. Joseph’s; HWH-Bunclody v. Shamrocks; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group A round two: St. Joseph’s v. HWH-Bunclody; Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Oulart-The Ballagh; Shamrocks v. Ferns St. Aidan’s.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group A round three: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. HWH-Bunclody; St. Joseph’s v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Shamrocks v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group A round four: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Shamrocks; HWH-Bunclody v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; St. Joseph’s v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group A round five: Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; St. Joseph’s v. Shamrocks; HWH-Bunclody v. Oulart-The Ballagh.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group B round one: Ballyhogue v. Shelmaliers; Adamstown v. Glynn-Barntown; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group B round two: Shelmaliers v. Adamstown; Ballyhogue v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy; Glynn-Barntown v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group B round three: Ballyhogue v. Adamstown; Shelmaliers v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Glynn-Barntown v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group B round four: Ballyhogue v. Glynn-Barntown; Adamstown v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Shelmaliers v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems JAFC Group B round five: Ballyhogue v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Shelmaliers v. Glynn-Barntown; Adamstown v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy.