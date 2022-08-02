Ferns storm past Glynn-Barntown to book place in final four of Wexford Senior hurling championship

FERNS ST. AIDAN’S 2-18 GLYNN-BARNTOWN 1-14

THE ONLY team to beat Rapparees in the current campaign will get another crack at them in the semi-final after Ferns St. Aidan’s turned in a very solid performance to end Glynn-Barntown’s interest in the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship by a seven-point margin as the rain teemed down in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Monday.

In the process they overturned last season’s one-goal group stage loss to the Wexford District side in a fractious tie at the same venue, and their success was certainly fully merited on this occasion.

They had left themselves with the best possible chance when they went in at half-time with a slender 1-8 to 0-10 advantage after facing the elements first.

And while they caused some anxious moments for their supporters by striking six of their ten wides in the third quarter, the introduction of skilful veteran Benny Jordan settled the team as he rifled over three sweet points and daylight finally appeared between the sides.

It was clear that dogged hard work would get the job done in a truly miserable setting weather-wise, and the Ferns men approached that task with relish as they now bid to atone for last year’s quarter-final exit to the Rapps.

Paul Morris looked like he was going to completely dominate in the early stages, scoring two of the first five Ferns points as well as having a direct hand in the other three.

And although his influence gradually faded, the most consistent performers for the winners were smack bang in the middle of their defence.

The forceful Eoin Murphy attacked the greasy ball with a welcome relish from centre-back, and most of what went in over his head to the full-forward line was dealt with in an equally capable manner by the impressive Niall Murphy who was very strong in the tackle.

Glynn-Barntown’s bid to reach a third semi-final on the trot was given a lifeline when Rowan White appeared to get his stick to a head-high John Leacy free that zipped in around the danger zone in the 57th minute, reducing the deficit they faced to 1-16 to 1-13.

Ian Byrne went on to put his body in the way of a Craig Doyle shot at the Clonard end, and his next involvement saw him earn and convert a free that left four between them and leave Ferns within touching distance of progress.

They had been the better team without a shadow of doubt, and the outcome was finally put to bed at the start of the three additional minutes when a point-scoring effort from Tommy Dwyer dropped short but ended up in the net via Mark Fanning’s fingertips.

Paul Morris had joined Ian Byrne and Ryan Nolan in the full-forward line from the off, and he got off the mark after a mere eleven seconds following Rory Scallan’s delivery.

Gary Moore levelled from distance before Matt Doyle put Glynn-Barntown in front, but a Morris handpass set up the accurate Jonny Dwyer for a fifth-minute equaliser.

Rowan White and Moore stretched the wind-aided Glynn-Barntown’s advantage to two, but another Morris assist led to a Corey Byrne-Dunbar point from the right flank before Ferns created a clearcut goalscoring chance.

Chris Turner popped a pass inside to the inrushing Rory Scallan who bore down on Mark Fanning, but the county netminder showed why he has held that position for so long with a top-class save.

It didn’t deter Ferns all the same, as Ian Byrne was fouled after gathering a Paul Morris cross and sent over the free for the equaliser.

Morris made it 0-5 to 0-4 in the twelfth minute and, after being marked at the outset by Brendan Doyle, the Glynn-Barntown mentors reacted to his threat by bringing captain and county colleague David Clarke back from midfield in a bid to keep him quiet.

A heavy knock late in the first-half restricted the influence of Morris on the remainder of the game, but he more than played his part with that outstanding opening quarter display.

Two John Leacy points, the second from a free after a cynical but necessary foul from a Ferns point of view on the goal-bound Rowan White, edged Glynn-Barntown ahead, but it was shortlived.

Their goal was breached in the 17th minute when Ryan Nolan lifted his head and sent a sweet pass from left to right to the unmarked Jonny Dwyer, who had the time and the necessary composure to crash a shot beyond Fanning (1-5 to 0-6).

Fanning (free) and Michael Doyle ensured parity once again before Ian Byrne fired over two more frees.

And Ferns went on to lead by 1-8 to 0-10 at half-time after Conor Scallan came forward to avail of a Chris Turner pass into space in between Glynn-Barntown points from Matt and Thomas Doyle.

Ferns may have added the first two points on the restart via Jonny Dwyer and a Byrne free, but they also kept Glynn-Barntown in the game with a series of missed opportunities and poor shot selection.

Brendan Doyle pulled a point back to leave two in it (1-10 to 0-11), just as Ferns sent for one of their most experienced players in Benny Jordan to provide some fresh legs and a little bit of his customary cuteness.

And he certainly didn’t disappoint, intercepting a Glynn-Barntown puck-out to arrow over the first of those three points in the 40th minute.

Gary Moore hit back, and it was still too close for comfort from a Ferns viewpoint after another exchange between free-takers Byrne and Leacy midway through the half (1-12 to 0-13).

Significantly, the Gorey District side struck four points without reply between the 49th and 56th minutes, and it was no surprise that Jordan should set the example with a glorious score from under the stand after a Niall Murphy handpass.

James Lawlor was called upon to make a smart save to foil Rowan White before half-time substitute Diarmuid Doyle split the posts with a classy over-the-shoulder effort.

Ian Byrne then pointed via the crossbar with a looping shot that at one stage appared to be going wide before Jordan completed his hat-trick, popping up on the opposite left wing this time to finish off a Tommy Dwyer pass.

Those scores were precious as they still left Ferns in the driving seat despite conceding that late goal.

And while their own second green flag can be attributed to the slippery ball rather than any ingenuity on their own part, it did emphasise a superiority that was clear on such a tough evening for hurling.

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; Conor Scallan (0-1), Niall Murphy, Declan Byrne (capt.); Patrick Breen, Eoin Murphy, James Tonks; Tommy Dwyer (1-0), Rory Scallan; Chris Turner, Corey Byrne-Dunbar (0-1), Jonny Dwyer (1-2); Ryan Nolan, Ian Byrne (0-7, 6 frees), Paul Morris (0-2). Subs. – Diarmuid Doyle (0-1) for Turner (HT), Benny Jordan (0-3) for J. Dwyer (38), Ciarán Roberts for D. Byrne (47), Christopher O’Connor (0-1) for Nolan (48), John Breen for Morris (57).

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (0-1 free); Brendan Doyle (0-1), Michael O’Regan, Pádraig Donnelly; Darragh Carley, Ger Dempsey, Thomas Doyle (0-1); David Clarke (capt.), Craig Doyle; Matt Doyle (0-2), Michael Doyle (0-1), Rowan White (1-1); John Leacy (0-4, 3 frees), Gary Moore (0-3, 1 line ball), Matthew Joyce. Subs. – Fionn Cooney for Carley (41), Shane Wilde for Michael Doyle (49), Daragh Murphy for Joyce (55), Cormac Cooney for Matt Doyle (60).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).