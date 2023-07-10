Faythe Harriers hurt after dismissal as Naomh Éanna launch strong finish

THIS GAME transformed utterly after the 35th-minute dismissal of Faythe Harriers wing-back Colm Heffernan, as a subsequent tour de force from Naomh Éanna saw them out-shoot their rivals by 2-17 to 0-8 for the remainder of Saturday’s Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship second round Group A duel at blustery but sunny McCauley Park, Bellefield.

Faythe Harriers had belied their underdog tag when bursting 1-4 to 0-1 ahead inside ten minutes, and even though they maintained an advantage at the break (1-9 to 0-7), they would have been fuming at that stage having squandered several other chances to construct a more significant lead.

Naomh Éanna, for the second week running, were extremely subdued for much of that opening period before exploding into life.

However, unlike the late first-half goals surge which propelled them one week earlier against Oylegate-Glenbrien, they didn’t click here until after Heffernan was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence after a challenge on Gorey full-back Eoin Molloy, which forced the defender off on the head injury protocol.

Before that, Heffernan, in the number five berth, was contributing richly to a hugely promising display from the purple and gold men, contributing two excellent points while keeping close tabs on Naomh Éanna dangerman Jack Cullen.

Faythe Harriers were still leading BY 1-9 to 0-8 at that stage, but the winners quickly pressed home their numerical advantage after Heffernan departed.

Naomh Éanna levelled for the first time after 41 minutes (0-13 to 1-10), and only seconds later Charlie McGuckin pointed them into a lead which quickly mushroomed towards a second straight victory for James Quirke’s men ahead of this Saturday’s re-match of last year’s county semi-final against St. Martin’s in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, that same afternoon and directly beforehand sees Faythe Harriers up against Oylegate-Glenbrien.

And after an opening draw with Glynn-Barntown and this solid first-half effort against Naomh Éanna, the Wexford town men will also be boosted that Heffernan is available as they look to atone for Saturday’s alarming dip.

Conor McDonald, for the second game running, was well contained, this time when shadowed by Richie Kehoe, although the Naomh Éanna captain more than compensated in terms of his willingness to trek back during the closing period and help curb any potential Faythe Harriers uprising.

Naomh Éanna’s failure to catch fire up front until the second-half was also down to Liam Cassin dropping back as a sweeper, while Lee Chin ably assisted in a tireless showing from the joint-captain.

Chin sparked a goal threat after only 40 seconds when Josh Sheil was denied, before Chin fired over after 86 seconds for the wind-assisted Harriers.

But they soon had the town-end net rippling as Kyle Scallan sent it bulging in the fifth minute after superb work by Darby Purcell and Chin, before Colm Heffernan made it 1-2 to nil after eight minutes.

Pádraig Doyle ended Naomh Éanna’s impasse when putting over a tenth-minute free forced by Jack Doran, only for Faythe Harriers to reassert control by 1-4 to 0-1 on eleven minutes as Sheil and Luke Murphy obliged.

Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna) taking on Josh Sheil.

Cathal Dunbar went close with a goaling effort for Naomh Éanna shortly before full-back Eoin Molloy fed Pádraig Doyle to peg it back to 1-4 to 0-2 from his own half in the eleventh minute.

After some finishing issues on both sides – with Faythe Harriers particularly struggling amid the blustery conditions – Aodhán Doyle lifted Naomh Éanna with a quick double after 21 minutes (1-4 to 0-4).

But, after sharing the next six points, a third free from Chin and Conall Clancy’s first boosted Faythe Harriers by 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time, but no doubt sharply conscious of having fluffed some gilt-edged chances.

And their hopes soon began to go south as the men from the north of the county embarked upon a rampage after Faythe Harriers lost Heffernan.

A couple of Jack Cullen frees helped tie matters on 0-13 to 1-10 moments before McGuckin’s lead-score in the 41st minute further inspired the green and whites.

They soared ahead by 1-20 to 1-12 after 48 minutes, with Pádraig Doyle having determinedly turned over a puck-out arising from Gorey’s tenth wide to burst through to net a 43rd-minute goal, while J.J. Twamley, Cian Ó Tuama and midfielder Gary Molloy all made the scoresheet in this decisive spell.

Faythe Harriers were making little impression now, but they made a good fist of salvaging their challenge, with Naomh Éanna ‘keeper Jack Cushe blocking a free from Chin before Luke Murphy was also thwarted, with Chin left to peg it back to 1-20 to 1-14 after 57 minutes.

Only seconds later even Faythe Harriers’ main leaders looked deflated as Cathal Dunbar made the best of a break down the left wing to flash home the clinching goal (2-20 to 1-14) as Naomh Éanna coasted home yet again after such a flat start.

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Tom Stafford, Eoin Molloy, Seán Doyle; Charlie McGuckin (0-2), Cian Molloy, Cian Ó Tuama (0-1); Gary Molloy (0-2), Jack Doran (0-2); Cathal Dunbar (1-2), Pádraig Doyle (1-7, 0-3 frees), Jack Cullen (0-3, 2 frees); Aodhán Doyle (0-3), Conor McDonald (capt.), J.J. Twamley (0-2). Subs. – Eoin Conroy for E. Molloy, temp. (36-FT), Gearóid Cullen (0-1) for Twamley (50), Cian Browne for G. Molloy (57).

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Alex Lynch (joint-capt.), Richie Kehoe (0-1), Danny Walsh; Colm Heffernan (0-2), Brendan Mulligan, Kyle Scallan (1-0); Conall Clancy (0-2), Lee Chin (joint-capt., 0-9, 7 frees); Josh Sheil, Luke Murphy (0-1), John Bridges (0-1); Darby Purcell, Fiach Ó Crualaoich, Liam Cassin. Subs. – Alex Boggan for Scallan, temp. (30-30+1), Boggan for Mulligan (48), Wayne Mallon for Ó Crualaoich (51), Jim Berry (0-1) for Bridges (60).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).