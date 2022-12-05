Fabulous Fethard upset the odds to win Leinster title after fantastic final

Morgen Ellis blasting the ball to the net beyond Dunshaughlin netminder Adam McDermott for Fethard’s first-half goal.

St. Mogue’s (Fethard) 1-15 Dunshaughlin (Meath) 2-11

A FANTASTIC Fethard side produced the goods against warm favourites Dunshaughlin to claim a first AIB Leinster Club Intermediate football championship crown in a truly marvellous contest in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

The standard was exceptional in the second-half in particular as the mighty Mogue’s men stuck doggedly to a most difficult task and emerged with a precious point to spare at the end of a contest to remember.

It’s a major achievement in itself to collect a provincial title at any level, but to do so in such a memorable match - the best I have seen for years - makes it all the more special.

Make no mistake about it, this was one of the finest contests the main county ground has hosted in a very long time, with the unrelenting pace and tit-for-tat nature of proceedings leaving supporters as well as players gasping for air at the finish.

Fethard are history-makers as a result of this fully-merited win, becoming the first-ever Wexford club to win Leinster championships in both codes after their Junior hurling success in 2017.

And it leaves them with an All-Ireland semi-final appearance to look forward to on the weekend of January 7-8 against either Rathmore (Kerry) or Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), who will meet in the Munster final in Mallow next Sunday at 3.30 p.m.

No doubt the Fethard spies will be out in force for that game, and they will take the road to north Cork with a collective spring in their step as the warm after-glow from this triumph will definitely last over Christmas and into the new year.

Dunshaughlin were regarded as one of the strongest teams to suffer relegation from Senior ranks in Meath, and there was an inevitability attached to their swift return.

And after that hurdle was cleared, it was common knowledge that they had designs on going deep into this competition. Fethard were aware of the talk surrounding their rivals, but there’s nothing the seasiders like better than being written off and then rising to the challenge.

There was a very sad backdrop to the final for the visitors, as Maria Kealy-Johnson, youngest sister of Dunshaughlin manager Richie Kealy, passed away on Friday after a long illness. Her nephew, Adam Kealy, played at left half-back, with a respectful minute’s silence observed before the game commenced.

Fethard captain Garrett Foley won the toss and his team played into the town end first, but they were understandably a little tentative at the outset as their first two shots from John Tubritt (free) and Mikie Dwyer dropped short.

Dunshaughlin opened the scoring in the fifth minute when midfielder Ben Duggan fed their main marksman, Luke Mitchell, for the first of his four points from play.

A solo effort from Tubritt 60 seconds later gave Fethard the early lift they needed, and it marked the beginning of a very fruitful period as they hit five points on the bounce in an eight-minute spell.

An attempt at a point at the other end by Dunshaughlin’s John McDonagh came back off the post before Fethard hit the front for the first time in the ninth minute, with Cian Byrne obliging from an 18-metre free.

He quickly added another point, this time from play after good work by Mikie Dwyer and Martin Doyle, with Eoin Whelan claiming a mark from the kick-out that followed to leave Fethard on the front foot.

John Tubritt was fouled on the attack that followed and converted the free, with the gap quickly widening to 0-5 to 0-1 when Cian Byrne struck his third point after Conor Gray was booked for a challenge on Seán Nunan.

The Meath men had looked very ordinary in that spell as they struggled to break beyond midfield, but the threat they did pose became obvious between the 15th and 17th minutes when they rattled off four successive points to draw level.

A turnover was punished by John McDonagh to begin that strong burst, before corner-back Niall Byrne joined the attack to pick off a point after a Conor Jennings pass.

The kick-out that followed was gathered by McDonagh, and he teed up Conor Duke to make it a one-point game. And when William Doyle’s next restart was caught by Meath regular Mathew Costello, he was fouled and Luke Mitchell slotted over the equaliser.

After going through that rocky patch in this engrossing tie of rapidly swaying fortunes, Fethard pounced for the key score of the opening half in the 23rd minute.

It arrived after Dunshaughlin kicked two of their eight wides (Fethard had four) in quick succession, while Joe Sutton landed an effort short into goalkeeper Adam McDermott’s arms before Jake Molloy was tackled as he prepared to shoot and the ball drifted over the endline.

A flowing move that began in defence was carried on by John Tubritt before he released Mikie Dwyer. The county hurler spotted Morgen Ellis to his right, and the teenager with the keen eye for goal did the rest.

His powerful shot to the roof of the net was his third green flag of the Leinster campaign after previous strikes against The Heath and Éire Óg respectively, a remarkable feat for a player who was an unused substitute in the county final win over Horeswood.

Fethard held that new-found three-point lead at half-time after the four scores that followed were evenly divided.

Luke Mitchell and Cian Byrne swapped points from frees initially, with Matthew Moyles narrowing the gap to two before John Tubritt made it 1-7 to 0-7 from the 13-metre line on the left after he was fouled.

That first-half was most entertaining, but the fare was even better on the restart as Fethard had to recover from a very early blow.

Just 59 seconds had elapsed when Mathew Costello appeared to be looking for someone to pass to close to the town end goal, but he sold a dummy instead and rifled a low shot to the net from close range for the equaliser.

Fethard didn’t panic, with Jake Molloy planting a free between the posts from 47 metres after a foul on John Tubritt to regain the lead.

They were relieved to see a potential goal chance for Conor Duke ending in a wide after a scramble, and Molloy then repeated the dose after Tubritt was impeded again in the 39th minute (1-9 to 1-7).

Dunshaughlin had introduced the promising Ruairí Kinsella to their attack at half-time and he brought about a clear improvement, starting the move that led to their second goal in the 42nd minute.

He passed to Mathew Costello who located Conor Duke on the endline to the left of the posts, and the latter transferred the ball across the square for their second new face, Aaron Murphy, to slot a low shot beyond William Doyle for a 2-7 to 1-9 lead.

It was thrilling stuff all the way to the final whistle, with Cian Byrne levelling after a foul on Graham O’Grady at the start of the last quarter.

Luke Mitchell was the go-to man as far as Dunshaughlin were concerned in their inside attacking line, and he restored their lead before a costly slip by centre-back Niall Murphy was punished by Fethard in the 50th minute.

It resulted in Joe Sutton feeding John Tubritt for a point, but there was a spectacular response as Mitchell managed to kick the ball over the bar with his back to goal when he appeared to be bottled up (2-9 to 1-11).

Fethard came forward in waves again, with Cian Byrne fouled from a Morgen Ellis handpass and Tubritt doing the needful, before midfielder Richie Waters put them into a 1-13 to 2-9 lead with a booming kick in the 54th minute.

Luke Mitchell curled over an equaliser from Mathew Costello’s ball inside, but Joe Sutton won the kick-out and fed Eoin Whelan who was impeded. Cian Byrne pointed the free to make it 1-14 to 2-10, and a might mark by Whelan from the restart was worth its weight in gold.

Fethard felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Mikie Dwyer went down in the 58th minute, but referee Alan Coyne wasn’t interested.

Aaron Murphy kicked the game’s last wide for Dunshaughlin before their next attack was thwarted by a crucial Garrett Foley interception.

A two-point gap had proved elusive for both teams ever since that early equalising goal on the restart by Mathew Costello, and it didn’t happen until 47 seconds into the two additional minutes that were announced.

And thankfully it fell Fethard’s way, after sweeper Graham O’Grady started a move in the right corner of their defence that was carried on with confidence and coolly finished by midfielder Joe Sutton for a 1-15 to 2-10 lead.

Dunshaughlin responded just over 30 seconds later via Matthew Moyles, and there appeared to be further trouble coming Fethard’s way when Mathew Costello was fouled from the kick-out.

However, they held on as the added time stretched to two minutes and 25 seconds, with the final whistle bringing an outpouring of raw emotion before captain Garrett Foley received the trophy from fellow countyman Derek Kent, Vice-Chairman of the Leinster Council.

Fethard: William Doyle; Christopher Molloy, Daniel Mullan, Martin Doyle; Seán Nunan, Garrett Foley (capt.), Jake Molloy (0-2 frees); Joe Sutton (0-1), Richie Waters (0-1); Eoin Whelan, John Tubritt (0-5, 3 frees), Graham O’Grady; Cian Byrne (0-6, 5 frees), Mikie Dwyer, Morgen Ellis (1-0). Subs. - Adam Swan for Nunan (44), also Paul Foley, Adam O’Grady, Kevin Rowe, Peter Mullan, Conor McLoughlin, Ricky Rowe, Liam Doyle, Bill Nunan, Conan Murphy, Brian Dillon, Kevin Wallace, Josh Whelan, James Dillon, Dylan Whelan.

Dunshaughlin: Adam McDermott; Oisín Foley, Alastar Doyle, Niall Byrne (0-1); David Fildes, Niall Murphy (capt.), Adam Kealy; Ben Duggan, Conor Gray; John McDonagh (0-1), Mathew Costello (1-0), Matthew Moyles (0-2); Conor Duke (0-1), Conor Jennings, Luke Mitchell (0-6, 2 frees). Subs. - Aaron Murphy (1-0) for Jennings (HT), Ruairí Kinsella for Fildes (HT), Jared Rushe for McDonagh (50), Fergus Toolan for Doyle (59).

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).

FOOTNOTE: Full credit to everyone involved in staging Saturday’s double-header despite the restrictions caused by the groundwork for the installation of floodlights.

The 1,900 people in attendance were all safely accommodated in the main stand, and the games went off without a hitch thanks to the outstanding work of a dedicated team of volunteers.