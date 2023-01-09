Fabulous Fethard run is over as they lose out to Rathmore

Mikie Dwyer gets in his kick as Rathmore's Cathal Ryan looks on. Photograph: George Hatchell.

Rathmore (Kerry) 2-16 Fethard 1-10

FETHARD HAD their chances in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t take enough of them to upset a strong Rathmore outfit in the AIB All-Ireland Club Intermediate football championship semi-final.

The Wexford champions, 9/1 underdogs in one leading bookmakers, needed to find their best performance to upset the odds and reach the decider. Unfortunately, they kicked themselves into a hole early on and were exposed when going man-to-man in the second-half.

The task was a massive one but not insurmountable. The Kerry representatives have come out of Munster in the last seven campaigns but they had lost four of the last six semi-finals, albeit the two wins were against Leinster opposition. It meant Fethard had a chance and they started like they believed it.

Inside seven minutes they forced five turnovers in the middle third of the field, and they were creating openings, finding space and open alleyways. But Richie Waters, then Mikie Dwyer, and then John Tubritt, all kicked to the left of the posts.

After they turned over possession themselves in their fourth attack, Seán Nunan had a shot blocked in their fifth. Waters was limping at this stage but recovered from two visits of the physio to continue.

Tubritt missed again before Rathmore, who had just the one wide themselves up to that point, countered and the impressive Mark Ryan converted the opening score. Despite having almost all the play, Fethard found themselves behind and it stung.

Even then they didn’t settle in front of the posts. Joe Sutton missed the target in the tenth minute and even at this early stage these felt like killer blows. They felt even more that way when Rathmore got their build-up play clicking and started to find openings.

If finding themselves a score down after having all the play quietly hurt, the concession of the first goal in the twelfth minute visibly stung, and it took Fethard a good ten minutes to take another deep breath.

That goal came with a stroke of good fortune, the kind of strokes that evaded the Wexford men for most of the afternoon.

Derry native Chrissy Spiers appeared to be going for the point when his effort dropped short at the edge of the square, but Kerry netminder Shane Ryan – in an outfield role here – rose between defender and goalkeeper to punch home.

The next ten minutes were a daze, as Fethard were struggling to get primary possession and their opponents took over in the middle third.

Mark Ryan made it 1-2 to nil before a Jake Molloy free accounted for his side’s sixth wide with 17 minutes on the clock.

All three Rathmore half-backs were on the scoresheet in the game, and Brendan O’Keeffe was the first of those to register to make it 1-3 to nil.

From the next Fethard kick-out the Kerry side broke away. John Moynihan appeared to be well marshalled by two defenders, but he dropped the ball and half-volleyed it from a good distance out and it flew past William Doyle.

Shellshocked, Fethard conceded two more points in the next couple of minutes, with Fionn Holohan and Spiers easing their side into a 2-5 to nil lead. Matters looked pretty hopeless at this stage but, to their credit, the Leinster champs found their form again.

They needed that opening score and it came through Dwyer in the 23rd minute. They dominated the remainder of the first-half to get right back into the game, as the spaces were still there when they ran at Rathmore and Tubritt and Sutton soon added points.

Yet they needed a goal and it came in the 30th minute. Rathmore were dealing with an injury situation at the time and didn’t re-set well.

Fethard took advantage, with Adam Swan and Tubritt combining to release Richie Waters for a clinically-taken major.

In added-time Cian Byrne sent a free-kick off the crossbar but Tubritt picked up possession and tapped it over, leaving Fethard just four points down at the interval, with a slight wind advantage to come after the break (2-5 to 1-4).

Unfortunately for Fethard, the style of game in the second-half didn’t suit them. It was much quicker and end-to-end, with more open spaces as they soon went man-on-man and the Kerry side flooded forward, kicking eleven scores to their rivals’ six.

The first four were traded evenly, as both midfielders were on the scoresheet for Rathmore while Cian Byrne knocked over a brace for Fethard. Yet the game went in the Kerry side’s favour in the middle of the second-half, as they took six of the next seven points.

Mark and Shane Ryan got the first two before Fethard responded. Jake Molloy, who was as good as anyone for the men in white and red, got the point his performance deserved, but four in a row at the other end, from Shane Ryan, Mark Reen, Brian Friel and Paul Murphy, put the game to bed.

In that spell Cian Byrne did slalom past two defenders and got a shot away, but Kenneth O’Keeffe made an excellent stop. Byrne scored his third point with ten minutes remaining, only for Shane Ryan to counter.

Kerry star Paul Murphy’s sin-bin slowed Rathmore a little, but Spiers did put them 2-15 to 1-8 ahead. Fethard had opportunities to exploit the space and maybe get another goal, but a couple of times they went for the point attempt.

Tubritt and Graham O’Grady did notch points in the latter stages but Spiers replied again.

Waters got through deep into added-time and fired in another shot that O’Keeffe repelled with his legs as Rathmore held on for a convincing victory and a place opposite Galbally from Tyrone in the Croke Park decider.

For Fethard it was one step too far but nonetheless the end of a hugely successful season for their footballers. They will be a strong addition to the Senior ranks this season and should go into the coming campaign with a lot of pride and satisfaction for how they handled themselves in 2022, and naturally for two great achievements in becoming county and Leinster champions.

Fethard: William Doyle; Christopher Molloy, Daniel Mullan, Martin Doyle; Seán Nunan, Garrett Foley (capt.), Jake Molloy (0-1); Joe Sutton (0-1), Richie Waters (1-0); Eoin Whelan, John Tubritt (0-3, 1 free), Morgen Ellis; Cian Byrne (0-3, 1 free), Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Graham O’Grady (0-1). Subs. - Adam Swan for Nunan (24), Daire Barden for Whelan (49).

Rathmore: Kenneth O’Keeffe; Mike Joe Kelliher, James O’Sullivan, Dan Murphy; Fionn Holohan (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-1), Brendan O’Keeffe (0-1); Mark Ryan (capt., 0-4), Cathal Ryan (0-1); Mark Reen (0-1), Chrissy Spiers (0-3, 1 free), Brian Friel (0-1); Shane Ryan (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), James Darmody, John Moynihan (1-0). Subs. - Darragh Rahilly for Darmody (51), Cillian O’Connor for Holohan (51), Anthony Dermody for Friel (53), George O’Keeffe for Reen (56), Jimmy O’Mahony for M. Ryan (60+3). Sin-bin: Paul Murphy (54).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).