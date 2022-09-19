Eoghan O’Gara rattles net as Shelmaliers see off Castletown in Wexford Senior football championship

James Cash of Shelmaliers fists the ball away from the lurking Liam Coleman (Castletown).

Shelmaliers 1-8 Castletown 1-6

A MOMENT of sheer brilliance from Eoghan O’Gara in the 16th minute had a telling impact as Shelmaliers withstood a second-half shakedown from Castletown in Sunday’s fourth round Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B clash in pleasant Bellefield.

Midfielder Seán Keane-Carroll and centre-back Graham Staples combined before the latter located O’Gara on the right edge of the country-end square, with referee John Carton giving the former Dublin star the option of claiming an advanced mark.

But O’Gara didn’t consider that option for even a millisecond as instead he immediately crashed to the net to blow open a 1-7 to 1-0 advantage.

That saw Shelmaliers respond affirmatively to Ben Brosnan’s fifth-minute penalty, having temporarily handed Castletown the initiative by 1-0 to 0-2.

The fact that Shelmaliers only mustered one further score after O’Gara’s inspired goal – with substitute Tony Smith eventually getting them back on target in the 60th minute – had a lot to do with their insistence on recycling possession in their desire to maintain ownership of the leather.

It is an utterly dispiriting thing to watch as a spectator, although there must be an acceptance that it has a part to play if it can realise silverware.

However, Shelmaliers could have ballooned their advantage after O’Gara’s goal had they gone more for the jugular.

But, as their manager John Hegarty was heard to instruct from the sideline, “just keep the ball”, those in black and amber colours were duty-bound to adhere as Shelmaliers continue to condition to the more practical measures of keeping ball away from the opposition.

It only leads to the boredom-inducing play of the Dublin footballers when at their pomp in recent years.

After seeming set to ease to another comfortable success a week after crushing HWH-Bunclody by 0-21 to 1-4 at the same venue, Shelmaliers had their nerves shredded by a Castletown outfit which slowly but surely sensed an opportunity.

And Castletown had a real chance in the dying stages when Jody O’Shaughnessy, Jack Higgins and James Holmes threaded the ball to Ross Cody in the danger-zone, where Shelmaliers’ reliable number six Graham Staples made a key intervention before Ben Brosnan hammered the breaking ball wide.

Shelmaliers were in real danger of paying for their unwillingness to simply go direct, and it will be interesting to discover whether or not the reigning Wexford kingpins adopt a more flexible approach in the weeks ahead or remain fixed on the keep-ball approach.

Eoghan O’Gara got them up and running with a second-minute point after an assist from Brian Malone, before the younger Malone, Glen, made it 0-2 to nil from 50 yards out one minute later.

Castletown were boosted by having Ben Brosnan cleared of his red card in the previous weekend’s loss to Glynn-Barntown, and he hit the scoresheet in major fashion in the fifth minute.

The kick-out from Shelmaliers’ second wide broke to Donnacha Holmes to spring a move involving Jack Higgins and Brendan Halpin before Robbie Brooks got inside to force a penalty, which Brosnan thumped to the town-end net to turn the tables by 1-0 to 0-2.

Shelmaliers were formidable in their response, although a four-minute scoring impasse followed before Glen Malone lit the fuse with an equalising pointed free in the ninth minute after a foul on O’Gara.

O’Gara regained the upper hand by 0-4 to 1-0 in the eleventh minute, before Eoghan Nolan, Páraic O’Leary and free-taker Malone extended their position prior to O’Gara’s sublime goal finish in the 16th minute.

Quite unbelievably, Shelmaliers were destined not to score again until the 60th minute.

Castletown mightn’t have got on much ball, but what ball they did get they did well with.

Robbie Brooks was unfortunate to strike the top of the far upright before Joe Gardiner fed Brosnan to score on 21 minutes, and Jack Higgins and Liam Coleman followed to pare it back to 1-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Shelmaliers continued their keep-ball approach following the resumption, and Castletown sprung Jody O’Shaughnessy and James Holmes from the bench in a bid to inject some trickery to their front-line.

Ben Brosnan had pegged back a free just before those substitutions, while Holmes was involved as Colin Kennedy shaved it to 1-7 to 1-5 on 48 minutes.

Shelmaliers introduced Aidan Cash and Paul Hearne to add fresh juice to their game, but they remained constrained by their gameplan.

Meanwhile, Castletown continued to inch into contention as Brosnan put over a 53rd-minute free forced by James Holmes (1-7 to 1-6).

Shelmaliers eventually ended their 44-minute drought when substitute Tony Smith boomed over in the 60th minute after Simon Donohoe and Aidan Cash had combined.

Castletown had a third wide as time ran out on their gallant push, with Shelmaliers left sitting happily on eight points heading into the final round.

All of the quarter-final passes from this section are already confirmed, with Castletown, St. James’ and Glynn-Barntown joining them.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Dan Campbell, James Cash (capt.), Ross Banville; Simon Donohoe, Graham Staples, Glen Malone (0-3, 2 frees); Seán Keane-Carroll, Eoghan Nolan (0-1); Conor Hearne, Eoin Doyle, Jody Donohoe; Brian Malone, Eoghan O’Gara (1-2), Páraic O’Leary (0-1). Subs. – Aidan Cash for O’Leary (48), Paul Hearne for Doyle (48), Tony Smith (0-1) for Keane-Carroll (56), Cian Doyle for J. Donohoe (59).

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Ross Cody, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy (0-1), Joe Gardiner; Rory Heffernan, Liam Coleman (0-1); Jack Higgins (0-1), Robbie Brooks, Conor Carty (capt.); Brendan Halpin, Ben Brosnan (1-3, 1-0 pen., 0-2 frees), Donnacha Holmes. Subs. – Jody O’Shaughnessy for Gardiner (42), James Holmes for Halpin (45).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).