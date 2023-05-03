End of the road for Wexford U-16 girls after last four defeat

IT WAS the end of the road for the Wexford Under-16 team as they exited the Leinster ladies’ football ‘B’ championship at the semi-final stage, losing to Longford in Rathangan.

The Slaneysiders had a tough time in the group stages against the cream of the crop in Dublin, Meath and Kildare, but they would have been hoping to find a more favourable match-up in the knockout stages of the ‘B’ competition.

It was certainly a closer game from start to finish, as Wexford held their own in the first-half and trailed by just two points at the break.

However, they weren’t able to turn that around after the interval as a miserly Longford defence kept them at bay.

One opinion would be that Wexford should have kept away from the ‘A’ grade, but they would have learnt a lot more from mixing with the best Leinster has to offer.

They had sticky spells in those games but always kept fighting, looked to go toe-to-toe, and will be the better for it as a lot of these girls move into the Minor ranks in the coming campaigns.

The first-half was a cracking affair. Both sides scored six times but the critical score came for Longford, the only goal of the contest, and that would prove difficult for Wexford to overcome.

The visitors got off to the quicker start, with Erin Murphy and Hannah Burke on the scoresheet in the opening six minutes.

Wexford were dealt a very early blow in that spell, with home favourite Aoife Brennan forced off injured.

Leah Roban got Wexford on the board and her first successful free was followed by points from Heather Bolton-Lee and Lucy Buggy as the hosts took their only lead.

Murphy got the Longford goal in the 13th minute, but Hannah Lawless and Roban responded to level it up again (1-2 to 0-5).

Maria Hayden raised a white flag for Longford that was countered by Megan Hayes, but two very late points from Murphy and Burke ensured the visitors were ahead by 1-5 to 0-6 at the change of ends.

The fifth minute of the first-half was a problem for Wexford with Brennan’s injury and it proved to be costly in the second period too, with Abbie Furlong picking up a yellow card and with it taking a ten-minute break on the sideline.

That period would prove critical to the outcome, with Longford out-scoring the Slaneysiders by 0-5 to nil in the third quarter, as Burke (three), Murphy and Michaela Hand were on target to make it 1-10 to 0-6.

Emer Igoe made it an eight-point lead before Kaylee Doyle got Wexford’s first score of the half in the 54th minute.

Roban added two late frees for her side, but there was no way back for the hosts as Longford progressed to a meeting with Meath in the final.

Wexford:Ava Skye Byrne (Baile Dubh Tíre); Sjoke Finn (Adamstown), Abbie Furlong (St. Patrick’s), Róisín Dwyer (Baile Dubh Tíre); Heather Bolton-Lee (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1), Éabha Guinan (Clonee), Rebecca Keating (Naomh Éanna); Kaylee Doyle (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1), Hannah Lawless (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1); Megan Hayes (Clonee, 0-1), Casey Cullen (Ballyhogue), Lucy Buggy (Kilanerin, 0-1); Leah Roban (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-4 frees), Aoife Brennan (St. Anne’s), Caoimhe Bolger (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown). Subs. - Katie Whelan (Starlights) for Brennan, inj., Grace Tully (HWH-Bunclody) for Dwyer, Emma Deegan (Baile Dubh Tíre) for Bolger, Chloe Ann Darby (Naomh Éanna) for Whelan, Éabha Martin (Naomh Éanna) for Buggy.

Longford: Aoife Murphy; Grace O’Donnell, Amber McGrath, Elizabeth Kearney; Kayla Masterson, Ava Finneran, Edie Hogan; Emer Igoe (0-1), Serafina Monaghan; Grace Tierney, Maria Hayden (0-1), Zara Drake; Michaela Hand (0-1), Hannah Burke (0-5, 2 frees), Erin Murphy (1-3). Subs. - Rachel Keenan (0-1) for Kearney, Rachel Quinn for Murphy, Mia Kiernan for O’Donnell.

Referee: Lorraine O’Sullivan (Dublin).