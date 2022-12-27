Eleven Castletown players nominated for football team of the year

Dominic Smith Electrical Senior champions Castletown have 11 nominees for the Glen Fuels football team of the year, with two in the running for the Player of the Year and one shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award.

The nominees for the Glen Fuels football team of the year have been revealed and, unsurprisingly, Senior champions Castletown lead the way with eleven of their players in the running for a spot in the final fifteen.

Runners-up Shelmaliers also figure highly, with ten of their players among the 65 nominated by the Wexford GAA TV football panel, while St. James’ and St. Anne’s have five each up for consideration.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn, who plied their trade as a Senior club for the first time in 2022 received four nominations, as did Gusserane, while Glynn-Barntown, Kilanerin and Starlights got three apiece.Sarsfield and HWH-Bunclody have two players each on the list, while one player from relegated St. Martin’s made the cut.

Intermediate champions Fethard, who went on to win a Leinster crown and now have an All-Ireland semi-final to look forward to, have been rewarded with five nominations for their efforts.

Beaten Intermediate finalists Horeswood have four players in the reckoning, while Taghmon-Camross and Rathgarogue-Cushinstown have two apiece.

Meanwhile, five players are in the running to be named Footballer of the Year with Castletown duo Robbie Brooks and Colin Kennedy up against Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’) and Mark Rossiter (Gusserane).

The Young Footballer of the Year nominees are Cian Byrne (Fethard), Jack Higgins (Castletown), Alex Kirby (Sarsfields) and Justin Moran (St. Anne’s).

The football team of the year, Young Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year will be announced via Wexford GAA TV social media channels in the coming days, as well as the hurling equivalent.

The full list of nominees for the Glen Fuels football team of the year is as follows:

Goalkeeper (5): Darragh Brooks (Castletown), Matt Doyle (Glynn-Barntown), Graham Holmes (St. Anne’s), Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers), William Doyle (Fethard).

Full-back line (13): Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), Jason Barron (St. James’), Paul Barron (St. James’), Seamus Carroll (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Ross Cody (Castletown), Mel Doyle (Starlights), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Danny Gardiner (Castletown), Colm Kavanagh (Kilanerin), Alex Kirby (Sarsfields), Jamie John Murphy (HWH-Bunclody), Andre O’Brien (Shelmaliers), Eoin O’Leary (St. Martin’s).

Half-back line (13): Rioghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown), Ronan Devereux (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Conor Devitt (Kilanerin), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), Bill Eviston (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Garrett Foley (Fethard), Paudie Hughes (Kilanerin), Jack Kelly (Starlights), Colin Kennedy (Castletown), Cormac Kiely (Gusserane), Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Frank Roche (Castletown).

Midfield (8): Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross), Liam Coleman (Castletown), Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’), Rory Heffernan (Castletown), Cillian Kehoe (Gusserane), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Joe Sutton (Fethard).

Half-forward line (13): Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Conor Carty (Castletown), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Jack Higgins (Castletown), Michael Mackey (Glynn-Barntown), Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s), Justin Moran (St. Anne’s), Aaron Murphy (Shelmaliers), Declan Murphy (Horeswood), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’), Aidan Rochford (St. Anne’s), Alan Tobin (Starlights), John Tubritt (Fethard St. Mogue’s).

Full-forward line (13): P.J. Banville (Horeswood), Andy Butler (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Cian Byrne (Fethard), Jason Dunne (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Donnacha Holmes (Castletown), Seán Kelly (St. Anne’s), Brian Malone (Shelmaliers), Jamie Myler (Horeswood), Aidan Nolan (HWH-Bunclody), Eoghan O’Gara (Shelmaliers), Stephen O’Gorman (Taghmon-Camross), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane), Sam Wall (Gusserane).