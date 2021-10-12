Early fisted goal from McVeigh keeps boys in blue at arm’s length

AN EARLY Starlights goal proved to be decisive in getting past Oylegate-Glenbrien in this Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship Group D game in Monamolin on Saturday.

While neither team looked convincing throughout the tie, the eventual winners always appeared the more consummate side and used their early advantage as a cushion to hold off their opponents who never really threatened in front of goal.

The goal came in the fourth minute and was the result of well-worked move involving a number of players that dragged the Oylegate-Glenbrien defence apart.

The sweeping move set Mikey McVeigh up to fist home from close range for what would be his side’s sole score of the opening quarter.

Their opponents also only raised one flag during this pedestrian-paced period with a point from Eoghan Herlihy.

A Conor Heffernan free left two between the sides shortly after play resumed, but soon followed a period that was completely dominated by the eventual winners,

Although they didn’t manage to reflect this on the scoreboard, three points between Chris Kenny and Bill Peare proved enough to give them a reasonably comfortable five-point lead at the break.

Kenny was causing problems for the Oylegate-Glenbrien defence and added to the Starlights tally moments after the restart.

But amazingly, this would be their sole score for almost 25 minutes as their opponents began to claw themselves back into proceedings.

The boys in blue had far more possession for long periods of play but were shut down on numerous occasions by a smothering Starlights defence, well marshalled by Tom Wall at centre-back.

Jamie Reck did manage to breach this on two occasions however, leaving four points between the sides going into the final quarter. Two pointed frees from Heffernan created an anxious finish to the game, especially when Wall was sent to the sin-bin with ten minutes remaining.

But Diarmuid Byrne solidified a Starlights victory with an inspirational score near the end to give them their first win of the campaign as they now await the outcome of Oylegate-Glenbrien and Our Lady’s Island to decide the group.

Starlights: Ronan Kirwan; Matt Kinnaird, Joe Cullen, Christopher Doyle; Craig Foley, Tom Wall, Mick Delaney; Jason Russell, Oisín Pepper; Jake Murphy, Bill Peare (0-1), Mikey McVeigh (1-0); Chris Kenny (0-4, 1 free), Tomás Mahon, Diarmuid Byrne (0-1). Subs. - Jack Hanley for Mahon, inj. (9), Damien Tobin for Kirwan (HT), Ed Tobin for Hanley (50), Tommy McVeigh for Byrne (55). Sin-bin: Tom Wall (50).

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Pa Moorehouse; Tomás Cosgrave, Michael Heffernan, Ryan Cullen, Paudie Casey, Damien Reck, Jamie Reck (0-2); Evan Kelly, Eoghan Herlihy (0-1); Jack Reck, Pierce Murphy, Cameron Clarke; Conor Heffernan (0-3 frees), Fiachra Hourihane, Robert O’Connor. Subs. - Barry Dunne for Herlihy (40), Peter Rowley for Clarke (45), Fergal Doran for O’Connor (45), Conor Doyle for Murphy.

Referee: Philip Murphy (Faythe Harriers).