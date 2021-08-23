Draws take place for preliminary quarter-finals of the Pettitt’s senior hurling championship

Wayne Mallon of Faythe Harriers is flanked by AJ Redmond and Brian Quigley of Rathnure during Friday's Pettitt’s SHC Group B clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

THE DRAWS for the preliminary quarter-finals of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship have taken place, with all four games due to go ahead next weekend.

Naomh Eanna will take on St. Martin’s, Oulart-The Ballagh will face St. Anne’s, Cloughbawn will be up against Faythe Harriers, and Ferns St. Aidan’s will clash with Fethard.

The four winners will join the already qualified Shelmaliers, Glynn-Barntown, Rathnure and Rapparees in the quarter-finals proper, while the losers will enter the relegation play-offs along with Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

The preliminary quarter-finals in The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship are: HWH-Bunclody v. Ballygarrett; Monageer-Boolavogue v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; Blackwater v. Adamstown; Buffers Alley v. Taghmon-Camross.

Oylegate-Glenbrien, St. James’, Askamore and Gusserane are already into the quarter-finals in that grade.

The Intermediate ‘A’ draw was deferred as the game between Shamrocks and Geraldine O’Hanrahans was postponed owing to a bereavement.

Meanwhile, the Permanent TSB Junior hurling championship preliminary quarter-final pairings are: Faythe Harriers v. Ballyhogue; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Monageer-Boolavogue; Rathnure v. Rapparees; Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty.