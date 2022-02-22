Draw could be costly

A LATE pointed free from Wicklow’s Marie Kealy robbed Wexford of what might prove to be a precious win in this Lidl ladies’ National Football League Division 3B slog in horrendous conditions at the County Grounds in Aughrim on Sunday.

With Storm Eunice and her buddy Franklin causing havoc all over the country over the weekend, it was something of a miracle that this game went ahead, and credit must go to both teams for producing the entertaining albeit low-scoring affair that the small crowd really appreciated.

Longford and Kildare weren’t so fortunate, with their clash postponed to this weekend. And with both of those teams on three points and Wexford and Wicklow now on one after the sharing of the spoils on Sunday, it means that the round of battles on March 6 will be must-win games for both counties if they are to avoid a play-off with the bottom team in Division 3A.

Analysing performances after a game like the one on Sunday is very difficult, given what both sets of players had to deal with.

A gusting wind driving down the field towards the dressing-rooms made life very uncomfortable, and a surface that trapped the ball when bounced and sucked the life out of legs caused plenty of errors and poor decision-making.

Wexford played against the wind in the first-half and when both teams headed for the shelter of the dressing-rooms with Wicklow leading by the slender margin of 0-3 to 0-2, the home supporters were fearful that Leighton Glynn’s side would have trouble holding the Model women when they turned around with the wind at their backs.

Wexford started much the better, racing out to a 0-2 to nil lead with points from Caitríona Murray (free) and Amy Wilson (free), while Wicklow would have to wait until the 22nd minute before midfielder Aoife Gorman sent over a stunner to get the Garden county off the mark.

Worryingly for Leighton Glynn’s side, they had five wides on the board at that stage as they struggled to deal with the conditions. They were also fortunate that goalkeeper Jackie Kinch was in excellent form as she pulled off a great save from Aisling Murphy.

Wicklow were without the services of the talismanic Laura Hogan, and also had four of their starters involved in the 2021 AIB All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ camogie semi-final the previous afternoon.

Lively Marie Kealy finally found form late in the first-half when she drifted over two beautiful scores to send the home side in leading by that one point at the break.

Scores were like hen’s teeth in the second-half. The effort and determination were there from both sides, but conditions were a nightmare.

Blessington’s Anna Vass rose above the elements when she fired over a quality score after ten minutes of the second-half, and Amy Wilson replied eight minutes later with a screamer off her left, with Wexford dropping two efforts short in between.

Both defences were working out of their skins, with Sarah Jane Winders, Sarah Hogan and Áine Byrne battling bravely for Wicklow, and Aisling Halligan and Niamh Cloke-Rochford doing their best to curtail Marie Kealy and Clodagh Fox.

A Marie Kealy converted free made it 0-5 to 0-3 with ten minutes to go as the tension started to rise significantly in the stand.

Wexford began hunting with increased vigour but found Jackie Kinch in fine form when she caught an effort from Amy Walsh.

However, there was nothing the Tinahely star could do when Ciara Banville lashed home to the roof of her net after 27 minutes when she received a ball that should have been cleared by the Wicklow defence.

Wexford recorded two wides to Wicklow’s one in the next few moments as both sides threw everything they had at capturing the precious win.

Deep into injury time, Wicklow goalkeeper Jackie Kinch roamed out from goal and joined the Wicklow attack.

With her went full-back Sarah Jane Winders, and it was the Baltinglass woman who won a free within reach of the Wexford goals on a normal day, but it must have seemed like an entire parish away to Marie Kealy as she picked up the ball off the boggy surface.

She stepped back, strode forward and lofted over a wonderful score to leave it 0-6 to 1-3 at the death.

Wexford welcome Longford for their next game while Wicklow must cross the border to Kildare. Leighton Glynn’s side found the Longford women too hot to handle in their opener, while Kildare put 3-11 past Wexford.

If both sides come out the wrong side of these games, then score difference will apply, with Wicklow in a healthier position at this point in time in that regard.

If both teams win and there is a victor between Longford and Kildare this weekend, then the loser of that game will be facing the play-off.

If one of the two loses, then it’s play-off time.

If Wexford and Wicklow both win and this weekend’s game ends in a draw, then all four teams will be level on four points, with score difference sorting the matter.

Wexford: Deirdre Fox; Niamh Cloke-Rochford, Aisling Halligan, Amy Walsh; Orlagh Kehoe, Róisín Murphy, Anne Byrne; Kellie Kearney, Ciara Banville (1-0); Emma Tomkins, Aisling Murphy, Sherene Hamilton; Amy Wilson (0-2, 1 free), Caitríona Murray (0-1 free), Aoife Cullen. Subs. - Ellen O’Brien for Tomkins (35), Donna Delahunty for Byrne (48), Cathy O’Brien for Cullen (48), Bernie Breen for Kearney (52), Abbie O’Connor for Murray (60).

Wicklow: Jackie Kinch; Emily Hadden, Sarah Jane Winders (capt.), Sarah Hogan; Shannagh Goetelen, Áine Byrne, Lorna Fusciardi; Aoife Gorman (0-1), Niamh McGettigan; Emily Mulhall, Sinéad McGettigan, Anna Vass (0-1); Clodagh Fox, Jessie Byrne, Marie Kealy (0-4, 2 frees). Subs. - Sarah Delahunt for J. Byrne (27), Niamh Cullen for S. McGettigan (HT), Jackie Byrne for Hadden (50), Lucy Dunne for Goetelen (50), Ríoghna McGettigan for Á. Byrne (60), Méadhbh Deeney for Fox (60).

Referee: Michael Tarpey (Laois).