Drama as Monageer hold out

Rackard League Roinn ‘C’ camogie final

A dramatic Allianz Rackard League Roinn ‘C’ camogie final ended with the narrowest of victories for Monageer-Boolavogue in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

This was a game that had pretty much everything, with the eventual champions bursting into a first-half lead.

They appeared to be on their way to a sensational victory, before a massive turnaround that saw Marshalstown-Castledockrell pull themselves all the way back to within a point prior to a dramatic ending.

And what an ending it was, with both of these teams at full bore, leaving every ounce of energy on the field in the evening sun.

Marshalstown-Castledockrell had a chance to level it with a free in the 49th minute, but a brave Mia Whelan went for the goal.

It was a hugely gutsy call at that point in the game and had it gone in it would have won her side the title.

However, Monageer-Boolavogue had displayed huge guts themselves to repel most of their rivals’ pressure, and they kept Whelan’s rocket out with hurls stretched all over the face of the goalmouth.

Maybe the contest, the way it swung back and forward, deserved a period of extra-time but, at the end of the evening one of these sides would have left disappointed.

It was probably better that it ended the way it did, with one team showing the heart and guts to try to win it, and the other showing similar qualities to keep them at bay.

One could not have predicted such a close contest at the interval. Monageer-Boolavogue had been exceptional in building their lead from the moment Sophie Fahey raced towards goal and unleashed a rocket past Kacie Morris in the Marshalstown-Castledockrell goal to open the scoring.

Whelan had replied with a long-range free but that seventh-minute point would prove to be her side’s only score of the period.

At the other end a second major followed two minutes after that point, with a dipping Julia Fahey shot that fell into the net to make it 2-0 to 0-1.

Monageer-Boolavogue had other chances, the best of which saw Julia Fahey fizz a pulled effort narrowly wide.

She did add two ’45s as the half moved towards a close, and Anna Lacey also raised a white flag, with some sensational last-gasp defending by Marshalstown-Castledockrell keeping the score down.

However, it was all change in the second-half, with the underdogs coming out of the traps quickly.

Any potential comeback needed a quick score, and Shifra Dunbar provided it with a scrambled goal inside a minute of the restart.

Whelan went close to another goal a short time later, but her side had to bide their time until they got a little run together.

She added two ’45s and Wallis Ashmore pointed to pull Marshalstown-Castledockrell within two (2-3 to 1-4) as the third quarter ended.

One would expect champions to respond, and Monageer-Boolavogue did with a dipping but well-struck Julie Fahey free that flew into the top corner.

They had chances to add to their lead but when it didn’t happen, a second wave of a response came at the other end.

Whelan left four between the sides before a strike from distance by Emma Crean found the net to leave the minimum deficit.

Marshalstown-Castledockrell had their chances to either force a draw or win it, but Monageer-Boolavogue held on for the hardest earned of titles with some outstanding last-ditch defending.

Monageer-Boolavogue: Elizabeth Murphy; Clara Doran, Abbey Rigney, Sarah Turner; Caoimhe Higgins, Queva Byrne, Layla Halford (joint-capt.); Julie Fahey (2-2, 1-0 frees, 0-2 ‘45s), Fiadh Daly; Niamh Kinsella, Sophie Fahey (1-0), Eva Nolan (joint-capt.); Mary Butler, Anna Lacey (0-1), Alma Szászvárosi. Subs. (rolling) - Amber Flynn-Doyle, Réaltín Burke, Isla Hayes, Juliet O’Byrne, Lucy Whelan, Hannah Holmes.

Marshalstown-Castledockrell: Kacie Morris; Zoe Naughton (capt.), Amy Donnelly, Ruth Fenlon; Leah Slye, Emma Crean (1-0), Carly Ryan; Wallis Ashmore (0-1), Mia Whelan (0-4, 2 ‘45s, 1 free); Teegan Staunton-Mernagh, Ella Roban-Casey; Connie Wheeler; Shifra Dunbar (1-0), Shannon Dagg, Abbie Doyle-Kinsella. Subs. (rolling) - Lauren Kenny, Mia Jordan, Aoife Kinsella, Nina Naughton, Emer Kehoe, Áine Morris.

Referee: Brendan Holohan (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown).