Doyle’s save key for Fethard as they pip Horeswood in Intermediate football final

Fethard 3-9 Horeswood 3-7

A PAIR of late points from free-taker Cian Byrne and man of the match John Tubritt settled a tight and entertaining affair in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, with wind-aided Fethard producing the stronger finish to pip Horeswood in the Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate football championship final.

An immediate return to the top tier is their well-deserved reward, with two those precious late scores arriving after the biggest moment of all in the 57th minute.

With the teams tied on 3-7 each, and a replay looking like a distinct possibility, Fethard goalkeeper William Doyle made an intervention that should ensure he doesn’t have to buy himself a drink for the rest of the year.

He had been very unfortunate earlier in the half, diving low to his left to keep out a P.J. Banville penalty, but unable to get to the rebound that was tucked in the net.

And when Horeswood captain Declan Murphy injected pace into a breakaway and popped a pass inside to Banville, it looked like the net would be bulging for a seventh time in this exciting contest.

Fethard had given the ball away very cheaply from a crossfield free, and the man responsible should be forever indebted to netminder Doyle for saving his blushes.

Banville, usually lethal in these situations, slightly delayed his shot, but Doyle wasn’t fooled and stayed on his feet. And this reaction ensured that when the ball was driven from close range, he got his body fully behind it and made the most important save he is ever likely to produce.

It was the pivotal moment, and Fethard never looked back. Their next attack saw Barry Hearn black-carded for a cynical foul on Cian Byrne, with the young attacker composing himself to slot over the free and make it 3-8 to 3-7 in their favour in the 59th minute.

Joe Sutton’s mark from the kick-out that followed regained precious possession, and the bout of composed keep-ball that followed ended with John Tubritt kicking the last point of the game from a tight angle on the 13-metre line.

Horeswood had two additional minutes to get the big score they now needed, but a square ball was the outcome when Seán Nolan drilled a free into the Clonard end goalmouth.

Fethard fluffed a potential goal chance on a breakaway with a tired pass, but it didn’t matter as the game ended seconds later and they were left to celebrate the club’s second Intermediate title after their breakthrough win of 1993.

The St. Mogue’s men had been a Senior side for every year since – winning the title in 1998 – all the way up to last season, and this was the sweetest way possible to make up for their double relegation in both codes in 2021 and surprise hurling quarter-final exit in August.

The quality of the respective attacks was reflected in the final scoreline, with the two finalists registering three goals apiece for the first time since 2017 – and on that occasion Kilanerin and HWH-Bunclody had the benefit of extra-time.

Horeswood won the toss and used the wind blowing towards the town end first. And it looked like P.J. Banville was going to enjoy himself as he posted two points inside 54 seconds, giving his direct marker Daire Barden some early problems before Fethard – who used Daniel Mullan as a sweeper – had a chance to settle in defence.

Mikie Dwyer and Banville (free) went on to exchange points before a Jamie Myler mark made it 0-4 to 0-1 in favour of the 2018 champions in the seventh minute.

The first goal was all about being in the right place at the right time if you’re from Fethard, although Horeswood would more likely regard it as an example of sheer bad luck.

When Cian Byrne’s attempt at a point rebounded off the post in the eleventh minute, it fell perfectly for Bryan Power who had a clear run at goal before planting the ball beyond John Bradley (1-1 to 0-4).

A Byrne free gave Fethard the lead for the first time, but it didn’t last long as they conceded a sloppy goal in the 14th minute.

Declan Murphy’s floated kick from the left was no doubt intended for P.J. Banville, but he stood back and let William Doyle and Daire Barden get their wires crossed, with the sun another likely factor as the ball ended in the net via Fethard hands (1-4 to 1-2).

It only took a little more than two minutes for Fethard to produce a massive response. A William Doyle kick-out after Banville missed a free located Adam Swan, and the next Horeswood man to get a hand to the ball was John Bradley when he was picking it out of the net.

Swan, Bryan Power and John Tubritt all featured in the attack before Mikie Dwyer finished with his customary aplomb, and this absorbing game had taken another twist.

And it certainly wasn’t the last one either because, after Graham O’Grady and John Tubritt increased Fethard’s lead to 2-4 to 1-4, Horeswood equalised at the end of a flowing move.

Seán Nolan was practically on the goal-line when he finished off a fine exchange of passes involving Ryan Harris, Cathal Parker and Jamie Myler, although Cian Byrne converted a free at the death to leave Fethard ahead at half-time by 2-5 to 2-4.

That lead doubled on the restart, after Mikie Dwyer won the ball back in a tackle and the finish was supplied by Garrett Foley – whose captain’s address was omitted from the match programme and replaced by a duplicate of the Horeswood version in a very sloppy error that somehow wasn’t spotted by a proof-reader.

Jamie Myler earned and converted a free before Horeswood hit the front again after Seán Nolan picked out Declan Murphy who exchanged passes with Jack Kehoe.

Murphy was fouled as he prepared to kick, and the only question was whether he was inside or outside for the purposes of being awarded a penalty.

Referee Matty Kinnaird consulted with an umpire before signalling for a spot-kick, and P.J. Banville was relieved that the rebound arrived at his feet after William Doyle thwarted him first (3-5 to 2-6).

No doubt Horeswood will rue their failure to kick on as they only added two points thereafter, and their advantage was extremely shortlived since Fethard struck for their third goal in the 41st minute.

Cian Byrne curled in a free from the right towards the far post, and Mikie Dwyer was on hand to get the slightest of touches and divert the ball beyond John Bradley to establish a 3-6 to 3-5 lead.

Both sides hit two wides apiece, and Horeswood’s Jamie Myler also dropped one free short in a very tense scoreless twelve minutes midway through the half.

The equaliser eventually arrived from a Banville free after Declan Murphy darted in along the endline and was taken down.

John Tubritt hit back from a free won by Mikie Dwyer, but Banville levelled again in the 55th minute after good work by Conor Foley and Jamie Myler (3-7 each).

That showdown between William Doyle and Banville followed, and it worked out favourably for a Fethard team who will return to the familiar surroundings of O’Kennedy Park in high spirits on Saturday to take on The Heath from Laois in the first round of the Leinster Club championship at 1.30 p.m.

Fethard: William Doyle; Christopher Molloy, Daire Barden, Martin Doyle; Adam Swan, Garrett Foley (capt., 0-1), Seán Nunan; Richie Waters, Joe Sutton; Bryan Power (1-0), John Tubritt (0-3, 1 free), Daniel Mullan; Cian Byrne (0-3 frees), Mikie Dwyer (2-1), Graham O’Grady (0-1). Subs. – Jake Molloy for Nunan (40), also Paul Foley, Adam O’Grady, Eoin Whelan, Eddie Power, Morgan Ellis, Peter Mullan, Kevin Rowe, Liam ‘Oggie’ Doyle, Seán Sutton, Brian Dillon, Ricky Rowe, Conan Murphy, Kevin Wallace, Josh Whelan, James Dillon, Dylan Whelan.

Horeswood: John Bradley; Ryan Harris, Shane O’Hanlon, Conor Foley; Joe O’Sullivan, Barry Hearn, Jason Murphy; Seán Nolan (1-0), Jack Kehoe; Jamie Myler (0-2, 1 free), Declan Murphy (capt., 1-0), David Larkin; Adam Harris, P.J. Banville (1-5, 0-2 frees), Cathal Parker. Subs. – Colin Nolan for Parker (40), also Conor Swaine, Gavin Murphy, Eddie Shiely, Shane Rowe, Kevin Parker, Darragh Flannelly, Seán Hunt, David Murphy, Michael O’Hanlon, Dylan Whitty, Danny Byrne-Murphy. Sin-bin: Barry Hearn (58).

Referee: Matty Kinnaird (Starlights).