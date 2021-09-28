Doran double delivers glory

Oylegate-Glenbrien, Intermediate champions once again for the first time since 2016.

PODGE DORAN struck the insurance goal at the death in a rain-lashed Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday as strong-starting Oylegate-Glenbrien clinched The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship for the fifth time with a fully-deserved six-point success over HWH-Bunclody.

A whirlwind start for the victors was followed by a controversial incident that inexplicably went unpunished by the officials, and it left a sour taste for the remainder of a game that was spoiled to a large degree by the terrible conditions.

HWH-Bunclody didn’t register a score until wing-back Seán Kenny pointed in the first of eight added minutes played at the end of a stormy second quarter, and they trailed by 1-4 to 0-1 at half-time.

However, they were back in the game after joint captain Eoin Kelly diverted a Peter Atkinson centre inches over the line with a slight touch in the 37th minute, reducing arrears to 1-6 to 1-2.

It was 1-7 to 1-4 in Oylegate-Glenbrien’s favour at the last water break and, although they were the superior team on the whole, that wasn’t confirmed until the 60th minute when targetman Doran crowned a fine personal display with his second goal after good work by substitutes Conor Heffernan and Barry Dunne.

While the game left a lot to be desired as a spectacle due to the worsening conditions with every passing minute, it certainly wasn’t without its talking points.

And the biggest of all arrived at the start of the second quarter when Oylegate-Glenbrien joint captain Damien Reck, who was dominant from the off, was struck with a hurl in an ugly off-the-ball incident.

Reck was left writhing in agony, but referee John Carton allowed HWH-Bunclody to continue with their full complement after consulting with two of his umpires.

It created a nasty under-current up to half-time, but that was only because the man in the middle didn’t deal decisively with an incident that warranted a red card. He made a rod for his own back in the process and, having praised him on these pages just a few short weeks ago, I must say that his performance in that second quarter fell below the high standards he had previously set.

Most of the quality hurling in the game had arrived before that incident, and it was all produced by Oylegate-Glenbrien. Nobody was prepared to read anything into HWH-Bunclody’s 2-16 to 1-11 group game win over the same opponents on August 14, and with good reason too because the boys in blue have been a transformed outfit since.

No doubt that was the kick in the behind M.J. Reck’s charges required, and they weren’t willing to entertain a repeat on the most important day of all.

HWH-Bunclody netminder Art O’Neill had to be on his toes to get his body behind a long Damien Reck delivery after a mere 80 seconds, but he was picking the sliothar out of the net shortly after the lively Seamus Casey opened Oylegate-Glenbrien’s account with the first of his three points.

We were in the fourth minute when Joe Dunne emerged with possession from a tussle with Colm Farrell on the left and fed Podge Doran who crashed a piledriver across O’Neill’s body and into the far corner of the net (1-1 to nil).

Oylegate-Glenbrien deployed their twin towers Doran and Jim White – both of whom were carrying injuries – in the inside line of attack where the man-marking duties fell to Farrell and Martin O’Connor respectively.

And they were on a high after that brilliant goal, with Jack Reck adding a point in the seventh minute before Seamus Casey made it 1-3 to nil from a handpass by Ciarán Hourihane – another pre-game doubt whose dodgy hamstring lasted until half-time.

Casey punished a stray opposition handpass out of defence with his third point to leave Oylegate-Glenbrien clear by seven at the water break.

HWH-Bunclody were still seeking their first score, after landing three wides and sending another effort short, but they should have been down to 14 men without question after the incident that felled Damien Reck when the play resumed.

The lack of censure beggared belief, and for a while it looked like the game was going to get out of control.

Play was about to resume after a lengthy delay for treatment to Reck when an off-the-ball wrestling match started between Ciarán Hourihane and Billy Kelly, who were both booked.

Fourth official Dan Crosby then instructed the referee to order an Oylegate-Glenbrien mentor off the sideline, although there appeared to be no consistency in that decision. After all, this reporter – along with countless others, no doubt – had watched a HWH-Bunclody mentor running a distance from his box on to the field to deliver instructions to his defence when Reck was down. Why wasn’t he ordered into the stand as well?

It was all most unedifying, and the action became very scrappy when the play eventually resumed. The water break was called at 17 minutes 13 seconds, and half-time arrived after 38 minutes 18 seconds – in all that time, just one point was registered.

It was HWH-Bunclody’s first, and it came from Seán Kenny just over 40 seconds into added time from an Eddie Black pass, at a stage when Oylegate-Glenbrien full-back Shane Reck was on the ground with his hand raised in need of urgent attention.

At first a stretcher was called for, but he gingerly got back on his feet and actually managed to survive until the seventh minute of the second-half before his injured left knee forced him off.

He played those few minutes after the break at centre-forward, and his absence from defence ensured his colleagues had to stand taller than ever before.

And while Damien Reck continued to shine, the star man in my view on the winners’ team was the youthful Paudie Casey who was simply immense at the back. Another hero was the evergreen Michael Heffernan, with this trio really showing what they were made of after HWH-Bunclody mounted a comeback.

Billy Kelly pointed a free just 48 seconds into the new half, only for Podge Doran to respond with a nonchalant over-the-shoulder effort before adding a no-look point from a Jack Reck delivery (1-6 to 0-2).

The boost HWH-Bunclody needed so badly arrived when Eoin Kelly won a tussle in the air and tipped the sliothar down over the goal-line from Peter Atkinson’s probing ball slightly to the left of the town end posts.

Jim White replied with a point from a Joe Dunne pass, but Eoin Kelly and Atkinson raised the next two white flags to leave a goal between them at the water break (1-7 to 1-4).

Aidan Nolan and Seán Kenny were driving HWH-Bunclody on relentlessly from the half-backs, but Paudie Casey, Michael Heffernan and Damien Reck emerged repeatedly on the other side with possession secured.

Super-sub Barry Dunne made it a four-point game from a Jack Reck pass in the 48th minute, with Billy Kelly nailing one free but missing another three as the tension mounted.

It needed the last intervention of Podge Doran to clinch the crown, making sure of the official man of the match award in the process. Conor Heffernan played the ball across from the right corner, and Barry Dunne moved it on in turn to Doran, whose pick and drive seemed to be partially blocked as it trickled into the far side of the net.

Substitute Mylie Connors had a late pull blocked after a long Aidan Nolan free, but there was no way back for the Keith Rossiter-coached side, who also lost this final to the same opponents in 2012, after a replay.

Oylegate-Glenbrien have now joined HWH-Bunclody in joint second spot on the roll of honour with five titles, behind Ferns St. Aidan’s on six. Senior semi-finalists in 2018, only to be relegated twelve months later, they are back in the big time again after a two-season lapse.

It’s worth noting that their entire winning tally all came from play, explained to a large degree by the fact that they were awarded a mere five frees, including just one in the first-half.

HWH-Bunclody had 14 frees, but their wides count of twelve, compared to three for the victors, was a more significant number in terms of determining the outcome.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Eddie Mernagh; Michael Heffernan, Shane Reck, Tomás Cosgrave; Mike Kelly, Damien Reck (joint capt.), Paudie Casey; Ciarán Hourihane, Peter Rowley; Jack Reck (0-1), Seamus Casey (0-3), Jamie Reck; Jim White (0-1), Podge Doran (2-2), Joe Dunne. Subs. – Enda Sludds for Hourihane, inj. (HT), Barry Dunne (0-1) for S. Reck, inj. (37), Conor Heffernan for J. Dunne (47), Fergus Heffernan (joint capt.) for Rowley (56), Evan Kelly for White (60+2), also Kevin Cosgrave, Bryan McCormack, Fergal Doran, Fiachra Hourihane, Conor Doyle, Robert O’Connor, Rory Sludds, Patrick Cullen, Niall Parker, Tomás Stamp.

HWH-Bunclody: Art O’Neill; Páraic Nolan, Colm Farrell, Martin O’Connor; Seán Kenny (0-1), Aidan Nolan, Páraic Sinnott; Conor Crean, Billy Kelly (joint capt., 0-2 frees); Peter Atkinson (0-1), John Dunne, Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh; Ciarán Regan, Eoin Kelly (joint capt., 1-1), Edward Dunbar. Subs. – Josh Martin for Dunne (18), Eddie Black for Dunbar (18), Dunbar for Regan, inj. (48), Mylie Connors for Black (60+1), also Derry Mahon, Podge Kehoe, Cathal Doyle, Oisín Ó Ceallaigh, Bryan O’Hara, Ben Martin, Davy Reck, Diarmuid Crean, Eoin McDonnell, Kevin Dunne, Jamie Murphy, Cathal Dunbar, Conor Hendrick, Ciarán Kavanagh.

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).