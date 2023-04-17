Dominant Dublin ease to Leinster championship win over Wexford Under-20 hurlers

The sheer magnitude of the task facing the Wexford Under-20 hurlers in their quest to win the oneills.com Leinster championship crown was clear for all to see in Parnell Park on Saturday.

One week after beating an understrength Kilkenny by three points, Keith Rossiter’s charges were no match for a much slicker and sharper Dublin side who already had a fine win over Galway under their belts.

It was an eye-opening experience for sure, and it served as a stark reminder that Wexford will have it all to do when the knockout phase of the competition begins.

Their final round-robin game against Galway in Carlow on Friday (7.30 p.m.) will be the last chance for any experimenting with formations and personnel before the serious stuff gets under way, and it’s clear that a significant overall improvement is required.

The injured Eoin Whelan was the only absentee from seven days earlier, with Luke Roche coming into the side at midfield and captain Darragh Carley dropping into the full-back line but performing largely as a sweeper.

That was because Dublin positioned his excellent counterpart, Seán Gallagher, in a deep-lying role between his own full- and half-back lines, and he exerted a major influence on proceedings from the off.

The problems were clear all over the field, but one notable aspect was the poor collective return of just one point from a full-forward line that combined for 1-8 from play in the victory over Kilkenny.

Only J.J. Twamley managed a score on this occasion, with Corey Byrne-Dunbar withdrawn at half-time and Luke Murphy marshalled superbly by highly-rated Dublin defender Paddy Doyle.

Doyle was a star on my last visit to the Donnycarney venue for a hurling game involving Wexford and Dublin teams – that ill-fated meeting of Oulart-The Ballagh and Naomh Barróg late last year.

Already utilised by his county Senior mentors, he stuck to Murphy like glue throughout a first-half that ended with Wexford in arrears by 0-10 to 0-7.

And while he didn’t follow the Faythe Harriers lad who resumed after the break at right half-forward, Conor Dolan took up the primary marking duties and was equally successful.

One surprise to onlookers was the fact that Oisín Pepper didn’t start again, despite being named at number 15. By the time he came on midway through the second period, Wexford were trailing by 0-16 to 0-9, and the goal that fully confirmed Dublin’s dominance was only around the corner.

It arrived after an exchange of points between Jamie Conroy and J.J. Twamley, with captain Seán Gallagher spraying a lovely ball into space for the former in the right corner.

Conroy gave Michael Dundon the slip and wasn’t going to miss after bearing down on Derry Mahon’s goal, with his composed finish extending the Dublin lead to 1-17 to 0-10.

It was no more than they deserved to be fair, because they gave Wexford a lesson for long stages in terms of getting the basics right.

Their passing and first touch outshone the visitors from the off, and they would have been a lot more than three points ahead at half-time with a little more composure from their multiple shots.

Dublin hit eight wides before the interval with two in response, but roles were reversed on the restart as Wexford chalked up ten compared to four from their rivals to make it 12-12 by the end.

The hosts were never headed after Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (free) and James O’Brien posted early points to the approval of manager Shane O’Brien – who was in the rival camp and in charge of Oulart-The Ballagh when they made that Leinster Club exit amid unruly scenes at the tail end of 2022.

Jack Redmond got Wexford off the mark in the fifth minute, availing of a bad Dublin puck-out after Cian Byrne sent a free wide.

And although the visitors got the margin down to one point on three occasions, their play was too disjointed to ever mark them down as likely winners.

Dublin wing-back Conal Ó Riain hit the first of two fine long-range points before Jack O’Shea got away with the most blatant example I have ever seen of throwing up a ball and catching it prior to the next score for the impressive Jamie Conroy.

Cian Byrne (free and play) narrowed the margin to 0-4 to 0-3, and he also responded to Dublin’s next score from Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing via another placed ball as the first quarter drew to a close.

Conal Ó Riain struck again, before Jack Redmond availed of a Michael Dundon clearance and split the posts from distance off the fingers of netminder Adam Langan.

The 0-6 to 0-5 gap at that stage was as good as it got for Wexford, with Dublin hitting four of the next six scores to lead by 0-10 to 0-7 at the break.

They mixed three wides with three points in a dominant five-minute spell, as Ó Dúlaing converted two frees on either side of an easy Ollie Gaffney score following a loose Wexford clearance.

For a brief second it looked like Luke Murphy might be in for a goal in the 23rd minute, but he was shouldered by netminder Langan and eventually bottled up before the ball was cleared.

Cian Byrne did punish a foul on Murphy shortly afterwards, before Colum Fitzgerald was given a present in the form of a stray Adam Langan delivery and returned it over the bar with interest.

Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing ended the first-half scoring from a free, with Shamey O’Hagan resuming in the full-forward line instead of Corey Byrne-Dunbar while Luke Murphy switched to the right flank.

The Dubs continued in the same vein with early points from Ó Dúlaing (free) and Brendan Kenny, and by the end of the third quarter Wexford were struggling to stay in touch as the margin had been widened to 0-16 to 0-9.

Cian Byrne emerged from a sea of bodies to post the eighth point, while O’Hagan claimed the ninth after good work by Dylan Purcell, Jack Redmond and Colum Fitzgerald in a rare flowing Wexford move.

However, it was all too easy for Dublin to cement their clear advantage, with Brendan Kenny, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (’65), Ollie Gaffney and Ó Dúlaing (free) piling on the misery.

That ’65 arose after Derry Mahon saved an Ó Dúlaing shot on goal in the 41st minute, but he couldn’t do anything to prevent the game’s sole green flag from Jamie Conroy eight minutes later (1-17 to 0-10).

Substitute Tadhg Brohan and James O’Brien went on to exchange points before a run of three on the trot from Conor Foley (free), Jack Redmond (free) and Simon Roche, but those scores were only of academic interest at that stage.

Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing was afforded far too many chances from frees, and he nailed another before Darragh Carley joined the attack and closed his side’s scoring from a Conor Murphy handpass.

It was fitting that the last Dublin point was such a classy piece of work, with midfielder James O’Brien catching the puck-out and embarking on a driving solo run before converting directly off his stick.

That score underlined the superior quality of the victors, who will now meet a Kilkenny side that accounted for Galway in a high-scoring tie on Saturday then they had their Senior trio of Billy Drennan, Gearóid Dunne and Timmy Clifford back in harness.

Wexford fans have been spared a few extra miles to travel as Friday’s tie with the westerners is now in Carlow rather than Portlaoise.

And while nothing tangible is at stake given that all four Tier 1 teams will be in the knockout stages, by the same token it’s important that the Under-20s put this heavy loss behind them at the start of a big hurling weekend for both counties.

Wexford: Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Michael Dundon (Clongeen), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt., 0-1), Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross), Conor Foley (Horeswood, 0-1 free), Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Luke Roche (Shelmaliers); Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’, 0-1), Jack Redmond (Rathnure, 0-3, 1 free), Cian Byrne (Fethard, 0-5, 3 frees); Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s), J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers). Subs. – Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley, 0-1) for Byrne-Dunbar (HT), Tadhg Brohan (St. Mary’s, Rosslare, 0-1) for Byrne, inj. (38), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for Fitzgerald (45), Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1) for Dundon, inj. (54), Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (HWH-Bunclody) for L. Roche (56), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Eamon Wickham (Rathnure), Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody).

Dublin: Adam Langan; Paddy Doyle, Brian Moorhouse-Carroll, Brian Dunne; Conor Dolan, Jack O’Shea, Conal Ó Riain (0-2); James O’Brien (0-3), Seán Gallagher (capt.); Brendan Kenny (0-2), Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (0-9, 7 frees, 1 ’65), Ollie Gaffney (0-2); Ciarán Donovan, Jamie Conroy (1-2), Neil Clerkin. Subs. – Neil Hogan for Clerkin (42), Conor Brennan for Kenny (54), Senan Crosbie for Donovan (56), Darragh Geraghty for Moorhouse-Carroll (60+3).

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny).