Dillon Redmond has the Rapps smiling as his late goal sinks Shelmaliers in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Rapparees 2-18 Shelmaliers 1-19

THE RAPPAREES contingent were beaming from ear to ear leaving Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday, so it was most appropriate that a man nicknamed ‘Smiley’ was principally responsible for making that happen.

Dillon Redmond is the hurler in question, and his beautifully-worked and clinically-taken goal more than two minutes into additional time saw his team claim a dramatic late victory over Shelmaliers in this engrossing Group B battle of the last two Pettitt’s Senior hurling champions.

The holders had ensured the sides were on level terms for a sixth time when athletic midfielder Alan Tobin finished off a Nick Doyle pass just over 30 seconds into the four extra minutes announced.

However, a foul on Seán Keane-Carroll resulted in Joe Kelly edging the Shels back ahead (1-19 to 1-18), before Redmond popped up in a position few would have expected him to appear in to make the key intervention.

Substitute Óran Carty was only on the field for three minutes but quickly acclimatised to the tempo of the game, with his touch being most assured before he parted to wing-back James Peare on the overlap.

If there was a poll to determine the most unsung and consistent club hurler in Wexford, the Rapparees number 5 would definitely be on my shortlist.

He showed why yet again on Friday, and this time his excellent touch and direct running bore a hole in a tiring Shels defence. His pass inside to Redmond was perfectly timed too, and the finish wasn’t too shabby for a corner-back as he cut in from the right and beat Adam Howlin to push Rapparees in front by 2-18 to 1-19.

Following a wide apiece, the game was over and the champions had bounced back after both sides suffered second round defeats on the previous weekend.

Shelmaliers will surely be frustrated after letting a decent lead slip because, after midfielder Ciarán O’Shaughnessy needed just 14 seconds following the interval to convert an Aaron Murphy handpass, their advantage was stretched to a healthy 1-11 to 0-9.

They had looked marginally the better team from the seventh minute onwards, after Paul Hearne did very well to get the better of two Rapparees men under a high ball, with the inviting break latched on to by poacher Joe Kelly for a goal (1-1 to 0-1).

Rapparees replied in fine fashion as Oisín Pepper, Alan Tobin and captain Kevin Foley brought them level, but the Shels reeled off the next three points in reply from Paul Hearne (deputising as free-taker in the continued absence of Ross Banville), Glen Malone (from a lovely light-touch Conor Hearne pass into space), and Seán Keane-Carroll (from tight to the right sideline).

A booming long-range point from Liam Ryan after a one-two with the very impressive Ben Edwards gave the Rapps a momentary boost, but the Shels were very economical with their chances as Paul Hearne’s wide after 70 seconds provided their sole miss of the half.

His hat-trick of frees, along with another from play by Keane-Carroll, made it 1-8 to 0-5 by the 25th minute, before an exchange of scores between county squad colleagues Ben Edwards and Conor Hearne.

Shels were left to rue three successive shots dropped short before Rapparees responded with a much-improved finish to the opening half.

Oisín Pepper rifled over after a strong solo run before James Peare raced down the right flank to make it 1-9 to 0-8. Remarkably, their only free before the break didn’t arrive until the second additional minute when Kevin Foley was obstructed, and Ryan Mahon duly obliged.

However, it was 1-10 to 0-9 by half-time, after Joe Kelly marked the receipt of a new hurl after his first one broke with a sweet strike from his first touch.

After a 7-1 free count in favour of the Shels, it went 7-2 to the Rapps in the second period, and the Enniscorthy men made gradual inroads and displayed plenty of the composure that comes with being champions.

Certainly, there was no sense of any panic as they worked their way back, with Ryan Mahon (three, two frees) and Oisín Pepper (two) shooting third-quarter points while Ciarán O’Shaughnessy, Joe Kelly and Conor Walsh replied.

And the Rapps returned to the lead for the first time since their opening point when the skill of Kevin Foley on the left wing crafted a goal for Lenny Connolly in the 42nd minute, after an initial pass down the line by Alan Tobin.

That made it 1-14 to 1-13, and it remained tight and tense from that moment onwards. Seán Keane-Carroll and Paul Hearne (free) put the Shels in front again, but substitute Darragh Pepper hit back from a Nick Doyle handpass in the 48th minute.

A scoring attempt from Simon Donohoe came back off the post before Ben Edwards converted from distance after a crossfield pass by sweeper Tommy ‘Tucker’ Foley.

Conor Hearne made it 1-16 each after being set up by James Cash, and the Shels looked like they might have done enough to snatch it when substitute Jody Donohoe and Joe Kelly edged them two in front by the 59th minute.

Kevin Foley tapped over though after a foul on James Peare, before Graham Staples had a goal chance for the Shels but couldn’t keep his shot away from netminder Anthony Larkin.

Alan Tobin and Joe Kelly (free) went on to swap points, and then Dillon Redmond ensured that the reigning champions were smiling all the way back to Enniscorthy.

Rapparees: Anthony Larkin; Anthony Roche, Liam Ryan (0-1), Dillon Redmond (1-0); James Peare (0-1), Ben Edwards (0-2), Jack Kelly; Kevin Foley (capt., 0-2, 1 free), Alan Tobin (0-2); Kevin Ryan (0-2), Ryan Mahon (0-4, 3 frees), Ricky Fox; Oisín Pepper (0-3), Lenny Connolly (1-0), Tommy Foley. Subs. – Nick Doyle for Fox (HT), Darragh Pepper (0-1) for K. Ryan (44), Kevin Courtney for Roche (50), Dylan McVeigh for Mahon (58), Óran Carty for O. Pepper (60).

Shelmaliers: Adam Howlin; Simon Donohoe (capt.), Aidan Cash, Aaron Doyle; Eoin Doyle, Glen Malone (0-1), Conor Walsh (0-1); Ciarán O’Shaughnessy (0-1), Conor Hearne (0-2); Aaron Murphy, Seán Keane-Carroll (0-3), Cian Doyle; Joe Kelly (1-4, 0-1 free), Eoghan Nolan, Paul Hearne (0-6 frees). Subs. – Dylan O’Neill for Kelly, temp. (13-14), James Cash for C. Doyle (HT), Jody Donohoe (0-1) for A. Doyle (43), Graham Staples for Nolan (57), O’Neill for P. Hearne (59).

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).