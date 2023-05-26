Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Kevin Foley named on Wexford hurling team to face Kilkenny

Diarmuid O'Keeffe has been named at midfield in the Wexford team to face Kilkenny on Sunday.

THE EXPERIENCED pair of Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Kevin Foley have been named at midfield on the Wexford Senior hurling team to meet Kilkenny in Sunday’s crunch Leinster championship clash in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 2 p.m.

O’Keeffe, who was introduced at a very late stage against Westmeath, and Foley, who didn’t get any game-time, come into the starting side in place of Cathal Dunbar and Mikie Dwyer respectively.

It remains to be seen if the team will line out as selected but, if that does happen, then their three main marksmen – Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Lee Chin – are all set to feature in the full-forward line.

One disappointment is the absence of Damien Reck from the panel, as he continues to be laid low by injury.

First cousins Cian Byrne and Darragh Carley – two of the Under-20 stalwarts – and named among the substitutes along with Conor Foley who wasn’t eligible for the Westmeath game after featuring in the Leinster final loss to Offaly four days earlier.

Ross Banville, David Clarke and Rory Higgins have all dropped out of the matchday squad of 26.

Wexford: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Ian Carty; Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Kevin Foley; Jack O’Connor, Liam Óg McGovern, Oisín Foley; Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin (capt.). Subs. – Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Cian Byrne (St. Mogue’s, Fethard), Darragh Carley, Cathal Dunbar, Mikie Dwyer, Conor Foley, Conor Hearne, Richie Lawlor, Charlie McGuckin, Niall Murphy, Joe O’Connor.