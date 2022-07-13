Dempsey and Butler deliver the goods as Buffers Alley comfortably overcome Cloughbawn

Buffers Alley 0-23 Cloughbawn 0-8

BUFFERS ALLEY were always in control as they eventually emerged with a comfortable 15-point victory over a disappointing Cloughbawn side in this Permanent TSB Junior ‘A’ hurling championship Group A tie in glorious sunshine in Monamolin on Sunday.

The Alley’s bid for victory was helped by the scoring exploits of two attackers, Owen Dempsey and Michael Butler, as they picked off excellent points from a variety of angles, with the visiting defence unable to cope with their finishing skills.

While Cloughbawn kept on battling, they lacked the firepower to trouble the home defence, and with their own backs under constant pressure it was no real surprise that they fell to such a heavy defeat in the end.

The Alley took the lead inside the opening three minutes through an excellent Michael Butler point off the wing, while Owen Dempsey followed with two pointed frees to leave them with a 0-3 to nil after seven minutes.

Cloughbawn responded with points from Thomas Foley and a Paul Foley free, but they still trailed by 0-7 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter as the Alley dominance looked set to continue.

Dempsey and Butler continued to find the target, while the visitors could only muster one point through Joey Lawler.

And the result was a foregone conclusion by the interval, with the eventual winners having built up an eleven-point lead (0-14 to 0-3).

The second-half followed much the same pattern as the first as an Owen Fortune point extended his side’s lead.

After Joey Lawler (free) and Owen Dempsey (’65) had exchanged points, the Alley quickly assumed total control. Dempsey and Butler fired over long-range points, while two Paul Foley pointed frees were all Cloughbawn could muster in response.

The impressive Dempsey showed an excellent scoring range both from play and frees, and he continued to pick off points as his side eased into a 0-19 to 0-6 lead.

Buffers Alley: Cian O’Connor; Conor Kenny, John Donovan, Seán Kirwan; James O’Reilly, Colm Óg Doran, Leonard Leacy; Adam Doyle (0-2), Dylan McEvoy; Oisín Fortune (0-1), Jack Redmond (0-1), Owen Dempsey (0-12, 9 frees, 1 ’65); Michael Butler (0-6), John Furlong, Tomás Whelan (0-1). Sub. - Robert Donnelly for Doyle, inj.

Cloughbawn: Josh Buckley; Ryan Murphy, Tomás Furlong, Liam Kehoe; Nathan McDonald, Mikey Fleming, Cathal Spratt; David Murphy, David Doyle-Murphy; Thomas Foley (0-1), Luke Cummins, James Flood; Joe Harrington, Paul Foley (0-5, 4 frees), Joey Lawler (0-2, 1 free). Subs. - Stevie Casserly for Lawler, Aaron Byrne for T. Foley, Garreth Murphy for Harrington, Aaron McManus for Flood.

Referee: Aidan Foley (Shelmaliers).