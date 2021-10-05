Deadlock between Mary’s and Ferns

SOCCER MAESTRO John Godkin’s return to Gaelic football management after a near 20-year gap was marked by his St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) charges battling back for a merited share of the first round Group C spoils with last year’s beaten finalists Ferns St. Aidan’s in Saturday’s Amber Springs/Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate football championship clash in St. Patrick’s Park.

St. Mary’s had also added the influence of Godkin’s fellow North End man, Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy, after the latter’s transfer from St. Joseph’s, and he was prominent as the Wexford town side bridged a three-point deficit in the closing stages with scores from Murphy (free) together with substitute Emmett Nolan and Mark O’Connor (2-12 apiece).

Both sides emerged with considerable regrets though having squandered a host of subsequent chances to shade the verdict – Maudlintown (in an alternative hi-vis strip) shooting four wides and forcing a save, while Ferns (sporting the black and amber of Avoca) had two attempts fall short before adding a closing wide and also threatening the goal.

There could be no real quibbles over the outcome of this lively encounter which suggests that both will continue to be leading contenders when it comes to the business-end of affairs.

Former Wexford ace P.J. Banville is also part of the Maudlintown backroom, and he dashed from kicking with Horeswood in the Senior football championship earlier that afternoon in New Ross to join forces with Godkin and fellow selectors Barry Kinsella, Donal O’Leary and John Nolan.

‘Spot’ Murphy proved quite the focal point for the St. Mary’s attack as he pointed twice within the first three minutes. Although Ferns goalie Ivan Meegan (free) and newcomer to adult competition Corey Byrne-Dunbar tied matters after six minutes, Maudlintown impressed as they opened up a 1-5 to 0-2 lead by the 20th minute.

Dermot Flood edged them back in front before Todd Hynes followed with an uninterrupted burst of 1-2. The corner-forward made it 0-4 to 0-2 before a delivery from Warren Broaders met with the deftest flick on by ‘Spot’ Murphy for the unmarked Hynes to net. And Hynes made it a six-point lead just after the first water break.

Ferns had switched Niall Murphy on to his namesake ‘Spot’ by now, and the number 9 was certainly more effective, with Diarmuid Doyle having replaced Pádraig Bolger who struggled against the experienced St. Mary’s full-forward.

Ferns struck back with a couple of frees from Patrick Breen before a counter-attack saw James Lawlor’s lengthy delivery tipped down by Chris Turner for Diarmuid Doyle to tuck home a low finish and cut the gap to 1-5 to 1-4 after 24 minutes.

But after an exchange of points, Hynes again made his mark when ‘Spot’ Murphy was denied before Hynes netted the rebound in the 28th minute (2-6 to 1-5).

Paul Morris pegged back a point before Ferns netminder Meegan cut out a further threat from Hynes. But St. Mary’s did work a late point through Eddie Pitman to break leading by 2-7 to 1-6.

Ferns found their mojo on the restart as they dominated the third quarter to transform matters by 1-12 to 2-8 after 46 minutes. Corey Byrne-Dunbar, substitute Ryan Nolan, Patrick Breen (two frees) and Diarmuid Doyle restored parity before the impressive Paul Morris earned the Gorey District men their first taste of the lead following a neat one-two with Breen.

‘Spot’ Murphy restored parity just after the last water break. But Ferns tested St. Mary’s resolve when turning over a kick-out as Diarmuid Doyle played in Eoin Murphy to hold off ’keeper Paul Dempsey and net a 2-12 to 2-9 advantage after 52 minutes, before Maudlintown demonstrated great battling qualities to force deadlock.

St. Mary’s (Maudlintown): Paul Dempsey; Gary Murphy, Alex Lynch (capt.), Mark Doyle; Graham Carty, Jamie Thomas, Warren Broaders; Martin O’Connor, Eddie Pitman (0-1); Mark O’Connor (0-1), Todd Hynes (2-2), Pierce Dooley; Dermot Flood (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-6, 2 frees), Kyle Scallan. Subs. – Emmett Nolan (0-1) for Martin O’Connor (HT), Gavin Cullen for Dooley (51), Jordan Donovan for Hynes (59), Kallum Broaders for Doyle, inj. (60).

Ferns St. Aidan’s: Ivan Meegan (0-1 free); Rory Scallan, Pádraig Bolger, Keith Breen; Conor Scallan, James Tonks (capt.), James Lawlor; Eoin Murphy (1-0), Niall Murphy; Paul Morris (0-3), Patrick Breen (0-4 frees), Christopher O’Connor; Chris Turner, Peter Nolan, Corey Byrne-Dunbar (0-2). Subs. – Diarmuid Doyle (1-1) for Bolger (18), Ian Byrne for Nolan (HT), Ryan Nolan (0-1) for O’Connor, inj. (33), Tommy Dwyer for Turner (57).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Blackwater).