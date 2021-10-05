Davidstown’s winning start

DAVIDSTOWN-COURTNACUDDY began their Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship campaign with a decent 4-11 to 1-6 victory over Buffers Alley in Sunday’s Group C opener at a showery and blustery Boolabawn.

Although the visitors got off to a quick start when Shamey O’Hagan and Liam Walsh combined to set up Cormac Walsh for a point after just 27 seconds, they wouldn’t score again until two minutes before half-time as the wind-assisted hosts got moving.

Rampaging wing-back Seán Cooper opened their account with a fine point from distance on two minutes, and they created the lead they wouldn’t subsequently surrender one minute later when Philip Murphy popped over.

Murphy was in electric form in the first-half, and screwed over his second point on nine minutes after David O’Dwyer had seized a kick-out.

O’Dwyer also supplied the final pass as Murphy registered from the left side this time, with Charlie Dunne tagging on a free from his hands when Barry Hassey was pushed.

Hassey registered the first score after the water break to make it 0-7 to 0-1, before Murphy scored the penultimate point of his personal haul of 0-5.

But Buffers Alley rallied before half-time to edge within striking distance, with Shamey O’Hagan surging through to fire home a goal two minutes into injury-time not long after being denied from an earlier opportunity.

A two-point deficit at the break would have been entirely manageable for the Monamolin men given they had use of the considerable breeze in the second-half.

However, one last attack before the interval saw Bill Harrington bravely fist Hassey’s inviting pass to the net to create a 1-8 to 1-3 advantage at half-time.

As it happens, the wind lost its intensity as the game progressed, but aside from O’Hagan pointing immediately after the restart, the Alley went through another barren spell as Davidstown-Courtnacuddy dictated proceedings.

Indeed, Fionn Doyle will be credited with their second goal on 37 minutes when he tackled goalkeeper Michael Butler and bundled to the net, with Cooper drilling a penalty high to the rigging on 57 minutes.

And Harrington sealed the deal with an emphatically finished goal on the hour mark. Glynn-Barntown’s third team completing the make-up of the group, and they will host the winners in Killurin this Sunday before travelling to Monamolin on October 17.

Davidstown-Courtnacuddy: Stephen Dunbar; Darragh Cooper, Luke Harrington, David Shore; David Treacy, Eddie Kelly (capt.), Seán Cooper (1-2, 1-0 pen., 0-1 free); Bill Harrington (2-1), David O’Dwyer; Charlie Dunne (0-1 free), Barry Hassey (0-1), Fionn Doyle (1-0); Oisín Hayes (0-1), David Dunne, Philip Murphy (0-5). Subs: Daniel Delaney for Kelly, inj. (27), Donal O’Shea for C. Dunne (HT), James Doyle (Davidstown) for Treacy, inj. (HT), Oisín Cooney for Hayes (45).

Buffers Alley: Michael Butler; John Furlong, Jack Twomey (0-1), Martin Keane; Eoin O’Meara, Shane Grannell (capt.), Colm Óg Doran; Shamey O’Hagan (1-1), Oisín O’Hagan; Oisín Fortune, Willie Doran, Kevin Roche (0-1); Liam Walsh, Darren O’Brien (0-1 free), Cormac Walsh (0-2). Subs. - Alan Doyle for O’Meara (45), Cian O’Connor for Keane (45), Paul Doran for L. Walsh (45), Cian Fortune for C. Óg Doran (45). Sin-bin: Shamey O’Hagan (55).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Starlights).