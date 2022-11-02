Davidstown turn the tables as Courtnacuddy crew overturn group stage loss to BDT

Baile Dubh Tíre, who lost out to Davidstown-Courtnacuddy in the final.

Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 4-10 Baile Dubh Tíre 4-6

Davidstown-Courtnacuddy overturned a group stages loss to Baile Dubh Tíre to take the Bodibro Wexford Ladies Football Minor Division 3 crown in Adamstown on Saturday morning.

While they lost that round-robin meeting, it was a close battle between two superb teams. Having witnessed the Division 2 final straight after this one, the level was comparable and both of these sides would be able to compete a level higher.

However, they contributed to a fantastic final regardless of grade. Just four points separated the sides in the end and that little difference was probably down to the free-taking ability of the deadly Ella Cosgrave.

At this level dead-balls skills can be hit and miss, consistency is not expected but always sought. And Cosgrave found it, kicking some lovely frees from all around the arc to keep the Davidstown noses in front for most of the game.

Otherwise it was a real ended to end battle which started with Davidstown in the ascendancy. Cosgrave knocked over the opening score from play before adding three placed-balls in a row to make it 0-4 to nil.

Towards the end of the opening quarter Baile Dubh Tíre did settle and looked dangerous themselves. An Anna Roban free got them on the scoreboard before Sarah Kehoe sliced through, smashed a shot off the crossbar but scored the rebound.

Lauren Farrell had seen a point-blank shot saved before that goal at the other end but Davidstown did get back on the scoring trailed with two Cosgrave frees moving them 0-6 to 1-2 ahead.

Yet, after Eimear Tobin equalised, Baile Dubh Tíre took the lead for the first time when Lauren Smith fed Roban for her first goal of the contest. The advantage didn’t last long, Leah Nolan pulled a point back before Congrave fired in after Abbie Doyle was initially denied by Ellie Watchorn.

Davidstown were able to build on their lead early in the second-half, initially it was two Cosgrave frees that edged them a goal ahead but when Rachel Murphy fed Leah Nolan into the clear the midfielder-turned-forward dispatched past Watchorn.

Sarah Kehoe scrambled the ball home at the other end and Roban quickly added a point to make it 2-9 to 2-4 after 37 minutes but the scoring rate would slow dramatically for a while as things got tough.

Critically, Davidstown did add two goals to take control. Nolan clinically scored the first of them and will claim the hat-trick after her shot cannoned off the crossbar, hit goalkeeper Watchorn and finished in the net.

Trailing 4-9 to 3-4, BDT would only concede a late Abbie Doyle point in the final thirteen minutes. At the other end Roban got her side within sniffing distance at four points behind in additional time but there was to be no miracle as Davidstown-Courtnacuddy took the title.

DAVIDSTOWN-COURTNACUDDY: Aleshia Furlong; Ciara Kehoe, Lucy Kehoe (capt.), Aoife Cloke; Chloe Kehoe, Sadbh Crean, Emily Murphy; Gracie Kehoe, Emer Kervick; Lauren Farrell, Leah Nolan (3-1), Rachel Murphy; Ella Cosgrave (1-8, 0-7 frees), Abbie Doyle (0-1), Áine Doyle. Subs. - Katie Murphy for Farrell (50), Jodie Harmon for Cloke (54), Ella Fitzpatrick for Ciara Kehoe (60+1), also, Emily Hayes.

BAILE DUBH TIRE: Ellie Watchorn; Aimee Neville, Libby Cullen, Caoimhe Kinsella; Hannah Lawless, Carla Cloney, Jessica Bolton Lee; Ruth Byrne, Katie Bowe; Lauren Smyth, Sarah Kehoe (2-0), Eimear Tobin (0-1); Niamh Doyle, Anna Roban (2-5, 0-4 frees), Blaithain Barrett. Subs. - Aoife O’Gorman for Barrett (19), Chafia Flynn for Tobin (31), Heather Bolton Lee for Cullen (37), also, Abigail Cullen, Ciara Tobin, Grace Smith (capt.), Caitlin Doyle, Charley Fitzhenry, Libby Nolan, Kaylee Doyle.

REFEREE: Barry Redmond (Clonard).