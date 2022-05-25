Darragh Egan’s faith in Wexford hurling team fully justified as they see off Kilkenny

WEXFORD MANAGER Darragh Egan’s confident assertion last week that “there’s a big game in this team” was borne out in Saturday’s four-point win over Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park that secured a place in the All-Ireland series.

Wexford will now face the losers of the Antrim versus Kerry Joe McDonagh Cup final in the preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of June 11-12, with the victors advancing to play the beaten Munster finalists, either Limerick or Clare, in the quarter-final proper.

“We will be on guard against the beaten Joe McDonagh finalists,” Egan said.

“We went in as favourites in Mullingar as well, so we will be well aware of what’s coming down the tracks.

“There was a lot of drama in that Joe McDonagh Cup, so the winners and losers of that are going to come into the preliminary quarter-finals thinking they have a really big chance. We just need to be ready for that,” he added.

“We’re trying to build a panel which is important. That’s what we have been working on all year. Ultimately finishing strong is definitely something we go after, and that 20-man panel will be needed over the next few weeks.

“Cathal Dunbar got an important score (against Kilkenny). Mikie Dwyer got a really, really important score. We ran ourselves into the ground.

“Damien Reck got in a crucial block and clearance. That was excellent defending.

“Tony Kelly referenced this last week, where sometimes you finish with a stronger 15 than you start with and that’s ultimately the way this championship is going to go. These games are coming so thick and fast it’s hard to put lads out week on week.

“We are trying to build the panel element into our squad. I suppose a lot of lads starting out this year would have felt we did not give them enough action.

“Well, we are giving plenty of action and you would have to be delighted with the work that the likes of Oisín Foley and Charlie McGuckin put in, these lads that have never played for Wexford before.

“You can see the impact they made on our team. They are really vital panel members. We need loads of lads putting up their hand over the next few weeks,” Egan said.

“We are not done yet. We have absolutely loads and loads of work to do. We still have to be more efficient in front of goal.

“Like, at half-time we had nine wides on the board. That just isn’t good enough at this level and it’s hurt us over the last few weeks.

“I knew going there that there would be a warm welcome for us. I am delighted we got the win, thrilled to have won this titanic battle.

“The team kept their composure through the second-half which was great, while the contribution off the bench cannot go unnoticed. We will still be seeking improvement for our next game.”

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was naturally unhappy with the result. “We were beaten tonight which of course we’re disappointed over but we are in the Leinster final in two weeks’ time against Galway. We need to improve certainly on tonight’s performance.

“I suppose goals influence games massively. We got the goal and it gave us a bit of a cushion and we went ahead. There was nothing in it and then shortly before half-time they got the important score for them which was a goal.

“That’s the way games pan out really. We came back in the second-half, we drew level, but they went ahead.

“At the end of the day there was very little between the teams but, like I said, it would be very, very hard to argue that we deserved to win the game.”

