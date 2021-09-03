Darragh Egan named as the new Wexford Senior hurling manager

Darragh Egan - an outgoing member of the Tipperary backroom team - is the new Wexford Senior hurling manager.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by Wexford County Board Friday morning:

'Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month.

A native of Kiladangan, Co. Tipperary, Darragh has won two All-Ireland titles as a player for Tipperary and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team, winning an All-Ireland in 2019. He is principal in Kiladangan National School and is heavily involved in Kiladangan GAA Club.

We hope that you will join us in making Darragh welcome in Wexford and integrating him into the Wexford GAA family.'