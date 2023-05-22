Darragh Egan hoping for redemption after dark day for Wexford hurling – ‘I’m looking for the leaders in the group to step up’

WEXFORD SENIOR hurling manager Darragh Egan will be hoping and praying that his side can rescue an already dire season from complete and utter disaster as they go into battle with Kilkenny on Sunday with their future in the Leinster and All-Ireland championship on the line.

Following the Slaneysiders’ second-half no-show in a 4-18 to 2-22 loss to Westmeath, it means a defeat to their fierce rivals at Chadwicks Wexford Park, coupled with an Antrim win over Westmeath in Mullingar, would see a devastating relegation for a proud hurling county.

Ambitions have been on an ever-reducing scale as the championship has worn on – first a Leinster crown was the aim, that diminished to simply making the All-Ireland series, and now it’s all about fighting tooth and nail for survival.

The thoughts of Joe McDonagh Cup hurling in 2024 may be unthinkable for Wexford supporters, but that’s the reality the county now finds itself in, knowing that a positive result against Kilkenny is needed if they want to keep their fate in their own hands.

Given the results in league and championship this season, it’s hard for Wexford followers to fathom how they could possibly topple Kilkenny, but, while Egan understands the negative outlook, he believes that it isn’t a forlorn hope. That said, he does admit that his side will have to show huge improvements in both performance and attitude.

“We’ve had some disappointing performances this year, but we have one more shot at it now on Sunday. There’s lots of things you can excuse, you can talk about wides and injuries and this, that and the other, but what you can’t excuse is the lack-lustre nature and going through the motions,” he said.

“That’s how we were for large periods of the game yesterday and we got punished. We’ve one more shot to get something out of the season.

“Lads need to realise that this week and that’s what we’ll be going after. The old enemy is coming to town and obviously we need to drastically improve and that’s something we need to work towards this week.”

With Damien Reck, who missed the humiliating defeat to Westmeath due to injury, on the comeback trail, Egan is hopeful that he will have all his players to choose from and, given that’s it’s arguably one of the biggest games for Wexford hurling in living memory, they will need all of their big guns blazing.

“We’ll know more about Damien Reck in the next day or two, but it looks like we’ll have a full deck to choose from. Whatever 15 take to the field, we need a big performance and if we do we have a chance.

“I’m looking for the leaders in the group to step up. Coming out of Mullingar last year it was really difficult to see how we could go to Nowlan Park six days later and get any kind of result and we did. I’d be hoping for more of the same this week.

“The players are obviously very deflated and very disappointed with themselves after the game. If we approach this week correctly and get back into a bit of proper hard work, God only knows what could happen next Sunday.

“There are good strong characters in the group. They have been questioned and are being questioned at the moment and that’s completely understandable, but if we go at it properly there’s every reason we can get a result.

“I appreciate that’s very hard to see at the moment, but I do think we have strong enough characters and lads with lots of experience of important games, who need to grab a hold of it this week and really drive on with a big performance,” he said.

Reflecting on the disastrous collapse against Westmeath when they relinquished a 17-point advantage, the Kiladangan clubman said, while most will focus on the pitiful second-half display, the warning signs were already there in a seemingly dominant opening period.

“We were even going through the motions at times in the first-half, and you just can’t do that. We got punished for it and rightly so.

“We cannot make excuses for this, it’s just not good enough. I just felt we were still a bit lack-lustre.

“Yes, we got some good scores and that but we felt they weren’t hitting the performance levels. We were really frustrated at half-time, the warning signs were there in the first-half.”

The manager said that it was made clear to the players that they needed to step up a gear and avoid complacency after the resumption but, for whatever reason, those instructions appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

“After we had a stern chat, straight after half-time we conceded 1-5. It’s just massively, massively frustrating. Our inability to deal with high ball is what caught us in the end. It was a very tough one to take.

“Their third goal was the real frustrating one. Rory (O’Connor) should have had a free just in front of our dug-out and it’s in the net five seconds later. That really took the sting out of us.

“But it just wasn’t good enough and there are no excuses. We didn’t put in any sort of performance in the second-half and unfortunately we got caught,” he said.

When asked if anything more could have been done from the sideline to try to stem the tide as the game began to slip away from them, Egan insisted that the personnel that were on the pitch should have been more than capable of seeing it through and getting over the winning line.

“It was just our inability to deal with the high ball and we weren’t working hard enough. We had loads of bodies there, it’s just we didn’t deal with the ball effectively.

“We freshened it up when we could, we got new bodies into the half-forward line and around midfield. There is absolutely no excuse for not winning that game. We got punished,” he said.

An eerie atmosphere enveloped Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, as the final whistle left Wexford supporters shell-shocked and completely crestfallen, and Egan said he can fully understand the frustration and anger of the fans.

“Of course we do. We haven’t shirked away from that. It’s absolutely understandable,” he said.