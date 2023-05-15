Darragh Brooks lands late leveller for Wexford footballers against Fermanagh

Spoils shared after goalkeeper sends ’45 over the bar

Darragh Brooks displayed nerves of steel in Enniskillen on Sunday to earn Wexford a draw from the last kick of the game. — © SPORTSFILE

IT WAS most definitely a point gained rather than one lost in Enniskillen on Sunday, with Wexford launching a wonderful recovery after trailing by seven points early in the second-half to deservedly share the spoils with Fermanagh in this tense Tailteann Cup Group 4 opener.

The prospects looked decidedly bleak for the visitors to Brewster Park when they fell in arrears by 1-9 to 0-5 in the 40th minute, but they produced their best football of John Hegarty’s reign thereafter and secured a well-merited draw against a side heading for Division 2 in 2024 after their recent promotion.

The undoubted main key incident from a Wexford viewpoint arrived at the end of the third quarter, when a Fermanagh black card for goalkeeper Seán McNally was followed by Ben Brosnan’s rebound goal after his penalty was saved.

However, the main takeaway for me from their gutsy revival was the magnificent shooting from just inside or outside the 45-metre line that secured a string of memorable points.

The template for that approach had already been set before Fermanagh stretched their lead to a game-high seven points.

Wexford were behind by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, with their sole score from play having arrived in the ninth minute from our latest centurion, Kevin O’Grady, who started in his usual left half-back role with strapping applied to his left leg.

Just 72 seconds after the restart, Eoghan Nolan delivered a bomb from distance after an O’Grady off-load that flew between the posts, and that signified the start of an approach that would bring Wexford such rich rewards.

The shooting from outfield that followed was almost faultless, the best that I can recall from this team in living memory.

Of the eight points that followed, those registered by Páraic Hughes, Nolan again, midfielder Cathal Walsh, Glen Malone and substitute Conor Kinsella were all quality kicks from distance, and it left me with the impression of a specific approach to training that had worked to perfection.

It looked like Wexford had focused on shooting from range in their pre-match preparations, after the homework was thoroughly done and it was obvious that they would be faced with a green blanket of Fermanagh defenders.

That also played a part in the positioning of usual midfielder Niall Hughes in what may have seemed like an odd full-back role, but he picked up Garvan Jones who always spends most of his time between both ’45s anyway.

The sole player left inside at all times by Fermanagh, Ultan Kelm, was man-marked and held scoreless from play by Conor Carty and, because of the flexible nature of the modern game, Hughes was still able to regularly move forward and actually pointed from a mark approaching half-time.

With all bar five of the 16 group participants set to feature in the knockout stages, along with New York, this was a very positive start from a Wexford side well placed now for their home game this coming Saturday against an Antrim side that accounted for Leitrim by 3-18 to 2-12 in Corrigan Park, Belfast.

It emerged before throw-in that Wexford had released a dummy team on Friday for reasons that a brighter mind than my own might be able to fathom.

While Fermanagh started as per the 15 on the match programme, the visitors saw Darragh Brooks, Conor Carty, Eoin Porter, captain Liam Coleman and Richie Waters replacing Craig McCabe, Brian Cushe, Darragh Lyons, Brian Molloy and Conor Kinsella respectively, all of whom were instead on the bench.

Only eight of the starters in the Leinster loss to Laois fielded from the off on this occasion, with especially notable changes at the back where wingers Glen Malone and Kevin O’Grady had an entirely different full-back line and goalkeeper behind them.

The return of Porter and Coleman, both after long-running injury woes, proved especially welcome, but there wasn’t much of an upbeat nature to report on from a first-half dominated by the hosts.

Páraic Hughes, who started at right corner-forward but had a roaming role, kicked the first of seven Wexford wides after 16 seconds, and they actually never led at any stage after the experienced Aidan Breen opened Fermanagh’s account from a Conor McShea pass in the third minute.

Liam Coleman was off cue with the next Wexford shot before Ultan Kelm knocked over a free earned by Shane McGullion, and a wayward strike from Richie Waters led to the last of Wexford’s three first-half wides in the seventh minute.

The settling point they needed arrived after a missed Fermanagh free was followed by a Páraic Hughes mark from Darragh Brooks’ kick-out. Eoin Porter played the ball to Kevin O’Grady, and he darted through a slight gap in his trademark fashion before splitting the posts – leading the way on his one-hundredth appearance.

However, Fermanagh hit back immediately with an eleventh-minute goal. Defender Jonathan Cassidy featured twice in the move before the ball was given to Conor McShea, and referee Barry Judge decided that Michael Furlong had mis-timed his challenge.

Luke Flanagan trotted forward from corner-back and took a top-notch penalty, hitting it high to the top right corner to push Fermanagh into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

It took a brave block by Eoin Porter to deny Che Cullen on the next attack as the home team went in for the kill, and Ben Brosnan was unlucky to see his scoring attempt from a mark rebound off the post before Ryan Lyons pointed a free for the leaders.

Fermanagh won the kick-out and Garvan Jones duly made it 1-4 to 0-1 from a Ryan Jones pass, but thankfully the remainder of the half saw an even divide of the six points added to ensure Wexford didn’t fall away completely.

A free secured by Kevin O’Grady, and brought in to the 13-metre line for encroachment, was knocked over by Brosnan. And while Fermanagh hit back from a ’45 taken by goalkeeper Seán McNally, it could have been so much worse because the placed ball occurred after Darragh Brooks made a super save to keep out a Luke Flanagan drive.

A flick by Ryan Jones almost found the corner of the Wexford net before Eoin Porter took the ball away from the danger zone in the 25th minute.

Some relief arrived in the form of another free converted by Brosnan, won by Michael Furlong after a patient passing move (1-5 to 0-3).

Niall Hughes grabbed their last score of the half from a mark, after an O’Grady pass, in the 34th minute, but Fermanagh had the gap widened to six by the break.

A poor decision not to allow an advantage, when Shane McGullion was haring through, worked to Wexford’s benefit as Ryan Lyons had to be content with a pointed free.

And the same player made it 1-7 to 0-4 from play after a cheap Wexford giveaway was punished, with John Hegarty having a word with referee Judge after the half-time whistle was blown. One incident in front of the Wexford dug-out, when Michael Furlong received a blow to the ribs after releasing the ball, had been a particular bone of contention.

Alan Tobin, back for his first involvement of 2023, replaced Richie Waters at right half-forward, and that immediate long-range point by Eoghan Nolan was a taste of things to come.

Nonetheless, the signs still looked ominous when Fermanagh responded via Ronan McCaffrey and Brandon Horan to establish their highest lead of 1-9 to 0-5 in the 40th minute.

A big moment quickly followed, with Ultan Kelm availing of a stray Wexford pass to race in on goal from the left, only to somehow fist his attempt at a point wide of the posts.

This had a deflating impact on the leaders, who looked like a team that had forgotten how to attack when they had possession thereafter, repeatedly going backwards and frustrating home supporters among the small attendance in the process.

In contrast, Wexford backed themselves to shoot from 45 metres, with Páraic Hughes and Eoghan Nolan narrowing the gap to five points from that range by the 45th minute.

Ryan Lyons knocked over a free before another let-off for Wexford, with Conor McShea palming an Ultan Kelm cross to the net at the far post before the score was ruled out after the referee had a long chat with his umpires.

Wexford went close at the other end on their next attack, with Robbie Brooks knocking a high delivery from Brosnan off the woodwork.

The loss of Páraic Hughes to injury was a blow, but Darragh Brooks nailed a free from 50 metres to make it a five-point game once again (1-10 to 0-8).

One big lapse in concentration cost the leaders dearly from the restart. Che Cullen gathered Seán McNally’s short kick, and forgot that he couldn’t return it to his netminder, racing back to retrieve the ball after realising his mistake.

And while he did get a toe to it, that was only because McNally had impeded Robbie Brooks’ run in the process. The upshot was a black card and a penalty, with Jack Kelly coming off the bench to face Ben Brosnan’s kick.

And while he kept it out with his feet, thankfully the Castletown veteran gathered the rebound and drilled it to the net to give Wexford an immense lift.

Now trailing by 1-10 to 1-8, it was the first time in the game when there was a real sense that the visitors stood a chance of getting something from their long trip.

A Ryan Lyons free was cancelled by a super left-footed long-ranger by Cathal Walsh, and Glen Malone made it a one-point game from 44 metres in the 65th minute.

Fermanagh were restored to 15 players from the kick-out, with Kelly retained in goal and McNally staying on the line, and they still led by 1-11 to 1-10 when the seven additional minutes were announced.

A foul on substitute Seán Quigley, brought closer to goal from the sideline due to dissent, was scored by Ryan Jones, but Conor Kinsella kicked a beauty between the posts from just inside the ’45 in reply.

Che Cullen claimed a mark from the kick-out, only to give the ball away, and two new arrivals combined as a foul on John Tubritt from a Brian Molloy pass resulted in Ben Brosnan bringing Wexford level for the first time in the fourth extra minute (1-12 each).

A Tubritt shot was blocked, and Fermanagh kicked the last of their eight wides, before Cian McManus picked out Seán Quigley to restore the locals’ lead.

A short kick-out to Niall Hughes started the last Wexford attack. And after replacement ’keeper Jack Kelly fisted a dangerous delivery over his endline, all eyes were focused on Darragh Brooks.

Cool as a cucumber, he drilled the ’45 from the left over the bar with the last kick to the immense delight of every Wexford man, woman and child in Enniskillen.

Wexford:Darragh Brooks (Castletown, 0-2, 1 free, 1 ’45); Conor Carty (Castletown), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1 mark), Michael Furlong (Adamstown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’, 0-1); Liam Coleman (Castletown, capt.), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue, 0-1); Richie Waters (Fethard), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, 0-2), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane); Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Ben Brosnan (Castletown, 1-3, 0-3 frees). Subs. – Alan Tobin (Starlights) for Waters (HT), Brian Molloy (St. James’) for P. Hughes, inj. (51), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna) for Furlong (57), John Tubritt (Fethard) for R. Brooks (61), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin, 0-1) for Rossiter (67), also Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers), Darragh Lyons (St. James’), Ríoghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin).

Fermanagh: Seán McNally (0-1 ’45); Luke Flanagan (1-0 pen.), Cian McManus, Che Cullen; Jonathan Cassidy, Lee Cullen, Shane McGullion; Ryan Jones, Brandon Horan (0-1); Ronan McCaffrey (0-1), Ryan Lyons (0-6, 5 frees), Aidan Breen (0-1); Conor McShea, Garvan Jones (0-1), Ultan Kelm (0-1 free). Subs. – Seán Quigley (0-1) for G. Jones (50), Declan McCusker (capt.) for McShea (50), Jack Kelly for Breen (54), Josh Largo-Ellis for McNally (65), Garrett Cavanagh for Cassidy (66). Sin-bin: Seán McNally (53).

Referee:Barry Judge (Sligo).