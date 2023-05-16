Damien Reck the main doubt for Wexford hurlers ahead of must-win tie against Westmeath

Damien Reck testing the jersey of Westmeath’s Niall O’Brien during their league meeting in Mullingar in February. The Wexford defender is likely to miss out on Sunday’s action. — © SPORTSFILE

Centre-back Damien Reck remains the chief injury concern for Wexford ahead of their must-win Leinster Senior hurling championship meeting with Westmeath in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday (3 p.m.).

The Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman was forced off through injury after playing 42 minutes in the agonising defeat against Dublin in Croke Park, and it’s unlikely that he’ll feature at the weekend.

However, prospects are looking brighter for other members of the walking wounded club, Lee Chin, Matthew O’Hanlon, Conor Devitt and Liam Ryan, and manager Darragh Egan is hopeful that they’ll be ready for the crunch clash against the midlanders, having had a two-week break to repair bodies and minds.

“As of now nobody is definitely out. Damien Reck is the biggest concern, but we won’t know until the weekend. It’s likely that he won’t play but we’re not one hundred per cent sure.

“The other four mentioned are the ones we just gave a bit of time to try and get their niggles sorted. You’d be hoping that they’d be in a lot better shape than they have been for the last few games. The time we’ve had over the last week or so has given them a chance to get ready.

“The two weeks will be a help because we have lots of lads with niggles and lads with long-standing issues. It has definitely given us a chance to work on things. We’d be hopeful that we’ll all be fresh and ready for Sunday,” he said.

Having already lost to Galway and Dublin in the round robin stage, there’s absolutely no margin for error and any further slip-ups would see Wexford crash out of the race to reach the business end of the All-Ireland series.

The Slaneysiders have certainly been forewarned of the threat that Westmeath pose, having drawn with Joe Fortune’s side in their Leinster championship meeting in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar last year, and, although they beat them by eleven points at the same venue in the Allianz League in February, Egan won’t be taking the task lightly.

“We know exactly what the challenge will be. They’re obviously very physical and in your face. We’ll be ready for them and we’re looking forward to getting them at home.

“It’s all about the result. If we get a good performance that’s great, but I don’t particularly care what the performance is like, it’s all about the result. It’s all about finding the posts and getting ourselves back on track for qualification,” he said.

Despite supporters having to endure a number of disappointments this year, the manager is urging the fans to rally behind his troops as he believes the home crowd can play their part as his side try to muster up a big finish to the campaign, needing wins against Westmeath and the old enemy Kilkenny to ensure it’s not a truncated season.

“We need the crowd to come out and get behind the team. If we just get on the ball and get our scores early, hopefully it will give the crowd something to shout about.

“We need to get the win, so they’ll have to something to shout about the following Sunday. It’s all about Westmeath this week, and after that we can look forward to Kilkenny,” he said.

Egan, like all with a stake in Model county hurling matters, will be taking a keen interest in the fortunes of the Under-20 team as they go for provincial glory against Offaly in Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday evening, and he’s hoping that Keith Rossiter’s side can kickstart a fruitful week or two for the small ball game in the county.

“It’s great for them to be in the final. They played well against Kilkenny and dug out a good win. It’s all positive.

“We’re obviously very familiar with five or six of them that are in and out with us a lot. It’s great and I’m delighted they got the win.

“Obviously they’ve a tough challenge coming with Offaly, but hopefully they can get the job done,” he said.

LEINSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN

Galway 3 2 1 0 103 63 5

Kilkenny 3 2 1 0 103 64 5

Dublin 3 2 1 0 76 62 5

Wexford 3 1 0 2 74 78 2

Antrim 3 0 1 2 80 101 1

Westmeath 3 0 0 3 41 109 0