Damien Reck returns as Wexford Senior hurlers face Dublin in Croke Park

Damien Reck returns to the Wexford hurling team for Saturday's crunch meeting with Dublin in Croke Park.

Damien Reck has been selected at centre-back on the Wexford Senior hurling team to face Dublin in Saturday's vital round three Leinster championship clash in Croke Park (5 p.m.).

The Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman missed the loss to Galway and win over Antrim owing to injury, but he returns in place of Conor Foley in an otherwise unchanged starting 15.

Horeswood youngster Foley will be eligible to assist the Under-20s in their Leinster semi-final away to Kilkenny on Wednesday if he doesn't feature in tomorrow's match.

Conor McDonald remains on the bench, with captain Lee Chin filling the full-forward berth after coming through the Antrim game unscathed.

The full team is: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Matthew O'Hanlon, Damien Reck, Simon Donohoe; Diarmuid O'Keeffe, Conor Hearne; Oisín Foley, Jack O'Connor, Liam Óg McGovern; Rory O'Connor, Lee Chin (capt.), Cathal Dunbar. Subs. - Cian Byrne, Ross Banville, Ian Carty, Mikie Dwyer, Conor Foley, Kevin Foley, Richie Lawlor, Conor McDonald, Charlie McGuckin, Niall Murphy, Joe O'Connor.

Dublin: Seán Brennan; Paddy Doyle, Eoghan O'Donnell, Paddy Smyth; Conor Donohoe, Conor Burke, Daire Gray; Mark Grogan, Chris O'Leary; Danny Sutcliffe, Dónal Burke, Cian Boland; Ronan Hayes, Cian O'Sullivan, Alex Considine. Subs. - Eddie Gibbons, John Bellew, James Madden, Ronán Smith, Darragh Power, Cillian Costello, Paul Crummey, Fergal Whitely, Dara Purcell, Joe Flanagan, Seán Currie.