Damien Reck puzzled by late dismissal as Oylegate-Glenbrien force draw against St. Anne’s

FORGET ABOUT who shot JR and what happened Shergar, because those historical mysteries were put in the shade by the events near the end of this Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group A stalemate in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

The answers to the questions posed above were provided in time, and I hope it won’t take as long for somebody to come up with a justified explanation for the dismissal of Oylegate-Glenbrien centre-back Damien Reck on a second yellow card in the 51st minute of this close-fought but generally uninspiring clash.

Reck had done a good job in keeping county colleague and new father Diarmuid O’Keeffe scoreless, and the pair contested a ball in the air on the uncovered side at a stage when the teams were deadlocked for the ninth time.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien man won possession and referee Gearóid McGrath initially seemed to signal for a free in his favour.

However, seconds later he issued a second yellow card followed by a red to Reck, whose first booking had arrived just before half-time after netminder Aaron Duggan got his defenders into unnecessary trouble with a loose short pass.

Reck seemed to be utterly perplexed by his sending-off, and it was a sentiment shared by most of the attendance from what I could see. That included the St. Anne’s contingent too, with their manager, David O’Connor, offering his sympathy to the dismissed player both in the immediate aftermath of the incident, when he reached the stand sideline, and directly after the game.

In the circumstances, it was just as well that it ended in a draw, because I reckon there would have been ructions otherwise.

It looked like fourth official James Owens did a good job in calming Reck down and avoiding further confrontation after the game, but any frustration felt by the player was entirely understandable.

St. Anne’s had a heavy reliance on captain Mark Furlong for their scores, and he hit his twelfth point after the sending-off to edge his side into a 0-16 to 1-12 advantage.

Netminder Andy Kennedy did well to control a Séamus Casey free and clear his lines at the other end, and it looked like Oylegate-Glenbrien might miss out when a Furlong ’65 made it 0-17 to 1-12 in the 55th minute.

The Enniscorthy District men did have wind advantage, but Shane Reck struck a wide before Casey missed a relatively straightforward free.

Another Furlong ’65 at the other end was then cleared before Casey did split the posts from a placed ball just over one minute into the additional three announced.

The last of twelve St. Anne’s wides (compared to a mere four from their rivals) followed from Liam Rochford, and the opportunity for the equaliser arose directly from Aaron Duggan’s puck-out.

He landed it in the right half-forward area on top of Shane Reck, and the Wexford defender was hauled down by Diarmuid O’Keeffe after making a catch.

It was the easiest decision referee McGrath had to make all night, and he blew for full-time immediately after Casey ensured parity for the tenth and final time on a 1-14 to 0-17 scoreline.

It was definitely a fair outcome, because St. Anne’s didn’t play well enough overall to win, and by the same token Oylegate-Glenbrien most definitely deserved to take something out of the game.

They are now one of three teams locked on one point, and that includes next opponents Faythe Harriers in a huge game for both that will take place in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

This was a considerable step down from the good start St. Anne’s enjoyed when accounting for St. Martin’s, but they will still be expected to go one better and secure a second win when they face struggling Glynn-Barntown in Tagoat on Friday.

The Rathangan men had first use of the wind after Mark Furlong won the toss, but they didn’t make the most of it and Oylegate-Glenbrien were in a better position at the break when the sides were on level terms (1-6 to 0-9).

The key score was the latter’s first of the contest, and it arrived in the ninth minute after earlier Anne’s points from sweeper Aidan Rochford and free-taker Furlong.

Oylegate-Glenbrien midfielder Pa Cullen handpassed to Damien Reck who burst down the middle before parting in similar manner to his right where full-forward Podge Doran was on hand to stitch the ball beyond Andy Kennedy to establish a 1-0 to 0-2 lead.

Both teams had a spare man at the back, with Paudie Casey filling the role for Oylegate-Glenbrien in this first encounter between them since St. Anne’s won a group game at the same venue by 1-20 to 0-14 all of 15 years ago.

With Damien Reck keeping the returned Diarmuid O’Keeffe busy, and brother Shane restricting Liam Óg McGovern to one point per half, there was a solid platform for Oylegate-Glenbrien who led by 1-3 to 0-3 near the end of the first quarter after Séamus Casey (free), Peter Rowley and Jack Reck added to that Doran goal.

A Mark Furlong trio, including his sole effort from play, brought the teams level for the first time after 20 minutes, and that’s how it remained by half-time (0-9 to 1-6) after the next six points were also shared.

St. Anne’s only scored three points from play (and hit nine wides) when backed by the wind, and a mere five overall, so they will realise they were lucky to emerge from this match with anything to show from it.

The gap only rose above a point once on the restart, in the 32nd minute after Damien Reck followed up an earlier effort from fellow half-back Mike Kelly to push Oylegate-Glenbrien into a 1-8 to 0-9 lead.

While it was tight and a draw looked the most likely outcome from a long way out, it wasn’t a particularly engrossing contest by the same token.

Séamus Casey did play a short free to Podge Doran in the 41st minute and his shot struck a defender on the back before going out for a ’65, with the former knocking it over to ensure it hadn’t been an entirely wasted exercise.

That brought the sides level and Mike Kelly and Jim White added further points from play for Oylegate-Glenbrien before the dismissal, but McGovern and Furlong (free) had kept St. Anne’s in touch (0-15 to 1-12).

And although a further Furlong brace left the sky blues in the driving seat, their rivals channelled the anger felt after their reduction to 14 men in the correct manner to salvage a draw.

St. Anne’s: Andy Kennedy; Eoin Ryan, Tomás Cullen, Finn O’Driscoll; Liam Schokman, Aidan Rochford (0-1), Kevin Breen; Justin Moran, Philip Rawson; Mark Furlong (capt., 0-13, 11 frees, 1 ’65), Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Andrew Moran; Liam Rochford (0-1), Mikey Fogarty, Liam Óg McGovern (0-2). Subs. – Kenny Cloney for Rawson (41), Jonathan Fogarty for J. Moran (58), Kyle Kennedy for A. Moran (60).

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Aaron Duggan; Shane Reck, Ciarán Hourihane, Tomás Cosgrave; Mike Kelly (joint-capt., 0-2), Damien Reck (0-1), Peter Rowley (0-1); Pa Cullen, Jack Reck (0-1); Joe Dunne, Jamie Reck (0-1), Jim White (0-1); Paudie Casey, Podge Doran (1-0), Séamus Casey (joint-capt., 0-7, 6 frees, 1 ’65). Subs. – Fiachra Hourihane for Dunne (55), Conor Heffernan for Jamie Reck, inj. (57).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).