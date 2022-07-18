Crossabeg-Ballymurn upset formbook to halt Gorey’s run in Wexford Senior hurling championship

CROSSABEG-BALLYMURN 2-15 NAOMH ÉANNA 0-15

PLACED-BALL specialist Mark Byrne guided 2020 Intermediate champions Crossabeg-Ballymurn off the rocks in Group A of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship as they slowed Naomh Éanna’s gallop in Sunday’s early-morning duel in boiling Bellefield.

While Charlie McGuckin nudged three-from-three Gorey into a 0-9 to 2-2 lead after 26 minutes, Crossabeg-Ballymurn outstripped them decisively on the scoreboard for the remainder, with the trusty stick of their number 14 Byrne being hugely effective.

Naomh Éanna were far too casual in the shooting stakes as they compiled several disappointing wides while also striking many shots short. One wonders if the stakes had been higher for them whether the already-qualified north county men would have demonstrated such shortcomings.

In stark contrast, the fixture meant the world to Crossabeg-Ballymurn right now, and that shone through in how they embraced it as they atoned for the sheer lack of vigour evident a week earlier in defeat to Cloughbawn.

However, the opening stages suggested Naomh Éanna had definite designs on extending their one hundred per cent run, with J.J. Twamley, Jack Doran and Pádraig Doyle launching them into a three-point lead without reply.

Oisín Foley pointed Crossabeg-Ballymurn onto the scoreboard in the tenth minute, but then came a golden goaling chance for Conor McDonald when Cian Browne fed the captain from the right of the town-end square to leave McDonald eyeing a large hole in the near corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Noel Scallan was defiant though, and although a couple of Pádraig Doyle frees kept Gorey motoring happily, they suffered a setback in the tenth minute when Ronan Devereux goaled to bring it back to 0-5 to 1-1.

Seamus Carroll turned over a Naomh Éanna attack in front of his own goal before his clearance found Andrew Butler who combined with Oisín Foley to feed Devereux as he raced through to stitch the country-end net.

Naomh Éanna centre-back Jack Cullen went close to almost instantly striking back with a major after a low drive from a Cian Browne assist.

At this stage Mark Byrne was given licence to roam from his full-forward berth, which he did to very good effect, and he levelled with a free from his own half after 14 minutes (1-2 to 0-5).

A smartly worked line ball saw Conor McDonald tip the scales back in favour of Naomh Éanna before they suffered a sucker-punch when an attempted back-pass from the left corner by a defender to the ’keeper brought an intervention from the extremely alert Mark O’Connor, who pounced to give the Wexford District men a first taste of the lead after 16 minutes (2-2 to 0-6).

Both sides were erratic in their shooting at this stage, although Naomh Éanna succeeded in regaining the upper hand by 0-9 to 2-2 after 26 minutes as Conor McDonald stole possession off a defender’s stick to slot over, Cian Molloy then levelled, before Charlie McGuckin latched onto a line ball from deep by Eoin Molloy to hit the lead score.

But, while Mark O’Connor had a rather tame effort kept out by Naomh Éanna stopper Jack Cushe, Crossabeg-Ballymurn began to assert decisively heading for the break, as Mark Byrne (two frees), Oisín Foley and Andrew Butler sent them to the cool sanctuary of the dressing-rooms leading by 2-6 to 0-9.

Oisín Foley and older brother Pádraig (the latter with a brilliant interception and score from distance) made it a five-point difference two minutes into the second-half.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn were simply knuckling down much better to the task, and they extended eight points clear after 49 minutes (2-14 to 0-12) as Mark Byrne supplied five more scores, including a sideline cut from the right. And there was no real threat subsequently to them getting the job done.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noel Scallan; Robert Murphy, David Kehoe, Seamus Carroll; Conor Devereux, Pádraig Foley (capt., 0-1), Bill Eviston; Ronan Devereux (1-0), Shane O’Rourke; Oisín Foley (0-4), Jack Fortune, Mark O’Connor (1-0); Brody Murphy, Mark Byrne (0-9, 7 frees, 1 line ball), Andrew Butler (0-1). Subs. – Declan Byrne for Fortune (41), James White for Butler (54), Butler for P. Foley, temp. (57-59), Eamon Moran for O’Rourke, inj. (60).

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Eoin Conroy, Eoin Molloy, Tom Stafford; Seán Doyle, Jack Cullen (0-1), Cathal Stokes; Jack Doran (0-1), Aodhán Doyle; Charlie McGuckin (0-2), Pádraig Doyle (0-6, 5 frees), Conor McDonald (capt., 0-2); J.J. Twamley (0-1), Cian Molloy (0-1), Cian Browne. Subs. – Seán Óg Whelan for C. Molloy, inj. (30+1), Gary Molloy for Conroy (HT), David O’Brien (0-1) for Doran, inj. (46), Daragh Canavan for Twamley, inj. (54), Darragh Hughes for Browne (55).

Referee: David O’Leary (Rathnure).