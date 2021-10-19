Crossabeg-Ballymurn in flying form

CROSSABEG-BALLYMURN played some lovely football on the way to winning the New Ross Standard Under-13 football Division 3 shield in Grantstown, although spare a thought for the losing St. James’ side.

Murphy’s Law seemed to afflict the Ramsgrange boys, because anything that could go wrong most certainly did.

Their struggles to field a team had been flagged in the days leading up to the game and, although it went ahead, the numbers were reduced to 13-a-side and the Ross District club had no available substitutes.

They also lost the toss and had to play with their jerseys turned inside out, a direct result of both teams arriving at the venue in their traditional green and white colours.

And just to add a little unintended insult to injury, one of the three points most definitely scored by St. James’ was inadvertently attributed to the opposition in the result posted on the Wexford GAA website.

It was one of those days for St. James’, but young lads tend to bounce back quickly from such setbacks and for that we should be thankful.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn knew this title was in the bag at a very early stage and, to be fair to their mentors, they quickly recognised that and started to take off their stronger players in a prompt manner.

The fact that the goals and points continued to flow regardless was a sure sign of the overall strength of their well-coached squad.

It was 3-5 to 0-1 at the first water break, following goals from Jonathan Winters (two) and the excellent Ryan Wycherley.

The hard-working Pádraic Keating scored that sole St. James’ point from a seventh-minute free, and he added two more – one from play – during the third quarter. He simply refused to give up the ghost, with Tom McDonald, Harry Murphy and Dean McGarry also trying particularly hard.

The quality they encountered among the Crossabeg-Ballymurn ranks was simply too strong to contend with. The Wexford District lads had widened their advantage to 5-10 to 0-1 by half-time, with every score coming from play and goals added by Harry Purcell and Anthony O’Gorman.

It was 6-13 to 0-3 at the final water break, with Harrison Kavanagh responsible for the sixth major.

Harry Purcell, Ryan Wycherley (two) and Darragh Sherlock went on to rattle the net for Crossabeg-Ballymurn to stretch their haul of goals into double figures.

And for those wondering if a shield win really matters, it certainly meant a great deal to captain Oisín O’Connor and his team-mates judging by the decibel levels that marked their joyous celebrations.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noah Botha; James Kehoe, Lennon Carty; Darragh Lawler, Seán Bishop, John Moore; Ryan Wycherley (3-5), Darragh Sherlock (1-4); Anthony O’Gorman (1-2), Oisín O’Connor (capt., 0-2), Joshua Ruttledge (0-3); Jonathan Winters (2-1), Harry Purcell (2-1). Subs. (rolling) – Johnnie Walsh, Jamie Whelan (0-1), Jason Murphy, Eoghan Redmond, Chulainn McGrane, Cillian Byrne, Tom Fortune, Ethan Jarvis, Harrison Kavanagh (1-0), Conor Leslie, Jack Lafferty.

St. James’: Odhrán McPhillips; Tom McDonald, Kian Jordan; James Myler, Michael Nolan, Killian McPhillips; Harry Murphy, Corey Rossiter; Michael Foley, Pádraic Keating (0-3, 2 frees), Dean McGarry; Boidi Frescko, Cathal O’Connor.

Referee: Jack Stafford (Clongeen).