Cracking O’Connor goal earns win for Bunclody

HWH-BUNCLODY built on the encouraging signs shown in that unluckly loss to Castletown one week earlier when they claimed second spot in Group D of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship at the expense of Kilanerin in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

A cracking goal from county player Martin O’Connor in the 27th minute ultimately made all the difference as the 2019 Intermediate titleholders won a match in the top flight for the first time since seeing off Bannow-Ballymitty by 2-6 to 0-10 at the same venue on September 28, 2008 – the year of their relegation.

It has taken them a while to find their feet at this level, a point borne out by their heavy losses to Glynn-Barntown and Sarsfields respectively in the relegation-free campaign of 2020.

However, clear progress has been made, and it’s all the more impressive given that it has been done without the presence of two of their brightest young talents in Ciarán Kavanagh and Ciarán Regan.

On the evidence of their two games to date, HWH-Bunclody are a difficult team to score against, although they’re not yet as prolific as they need to be at the other end of the field in order to join the list of championship contenders.

Still, if Pat Roe and the rest of the backroom team can add bite to their attack, they certainly have the basis for further improvements.

The Laois man was opposed on the sideline by one of his selectors from his time in charge of Wexford, namely Kilanerin boss Micheál Furlong who had one very unappealing fact to digest afterwards.

All eight of their points were registered by just one player – the prolific Dean O’Toole, with half of that number from play. Even when Dean’s uncle, Matty Forde, was at the height of his considerable powers, Kilanerin always had other forwards capable of chipping in with a few scores to share the burden.

They will hope this was a one-off, because O’Toole will need a lot more help next weekend. Apart from the hard-trying Conor Kinsella, none of the other Kilanerin attackers made an impact.

The opening score didn’t arrive until the tenth minute, with John Dunne availing of a mark and pass by Cathal Doyle to give HWH-Bunclody the lead.

O’Toole levelled from a free after a foul on midfielder Páraic Hughes, and he added his first from play immediately after Mark Gethings latched on to the break from Patrick Kavanagh’s kick-out.

Although starting at centre-forward on Aidan Nolan and also spending all of the second-half in that role, O’Toole spent some time opposing Martin O’Connor at midfield in the opening period and did quite well on a high-calibre opponent.

John Dunne brought HWH-Bunclody level just before the water break from a 40-metre free that was earned by O’Connor, but O’Toole responded from just inside the ’45 on the restart after good work by Páraic Hughes.

Dunne hit back with a peach of a point from another placed ball, this time from 45 metres after a foul on Bryan O’Hara.

There was nothing between the sides, with a barren spell lasting seven minutes before Dean O’Toole made it 0-4 to 0-3 for Kilanerin from a Niall Hughes pass.

The game’s most memorable incident was just around the corner, and it gave HWH-Bunclody the impetus to push on and record that first Senior win for 13 years.

In many respects it was like the sucker-punch they had to endure late on against Castletown. On that occasion, Ben Brosnan underlined what separates the top players from the rest when he had the courage to go for goal and get it rather than opt for an equalising point.

This time around, his Wexford colleague Martin O’Connor was in the same frame of mind when Jamie Murphy slipped him a pass and he took it down the middle at pace before unleashing a scorching drive beyond a helpless Tom Hughes.

In a game without a lot of quality moments, this one certainly stood out and it pushed HWH-Bunclody into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

Dean O’Toole pulled a point back in the 30th minute following a foul on Niall Hughes, and his accuracy continued when play resumed as he levelled after just 17 seconds from a Páraic Hughes assist (0-6 to 1-3).

O’Toole’s seventh arrived after a foul on Conor Devitt, but Aidan Nolan joined the HWH-Bunclody attack to equalise in the 36th minute.

The centre-forward came forward once more to make it 1-5 to 0-7, this time from a free via the ground on the right at the Clonard end after Bryan O’Hara was impeded.

Kilanerin did create one decent goalscoring opportunity in the 43rd minute, but centre-back Colm Kavanagh kicked a low left-footed drive narrowly wide of the right-hand post from a Niall Hughes off-load.

A good crossfield pass from Ben Martin enabled Edward Dunbar to find some space and push HWH-Bunclody clear by 1-6 to 0-7 midway through the half.

And given the tight nature of the exchanges, widening that margin to three made the world of difference. That occurred in the 50th minute, with a strong run by Martin O’Connor paving the way for Páraic Sinnott to show his attacking instincts with a point (1-7 to 0-7).

The last of Dean O’Toole’s eight points arrived in the 56th minute following a foul on Conor Kinsella, but Kilanerin’s attempts to salvage something weren’t helped by the dismissal of Peter Hughes shortly after his arrival on the field.

He wasn’t even two minutes into the fray when he made his displeasure known after feeling he should have been awarded a free. Referee Kevin Kehoe – on his Senior championship debut – stopped the play and brandished a red card to the attacker.

The last score arrived in the 58th minute, with Seán Kenny handpassing to full-forward Edward Dunbar who posted his second point for HWH-Bunclody.

Jamie Murphy hooked a late shot from left to right and wide before the winners had one last piece of defending to get through. Conor Kinsella was fouled some 19 metres to the right of the town end goal, but Dean O’Toole’s lob went beyond the danger zone and the full-time whistle immediately followed.

HWH-Bunclody: Patrick Kavanagh; Conor Crean, Billy Kelly, Páraic Sinnott (0-1); Seán Kenny, Aidan Nolan (0-2, 1 free), Ben Martin; Martin O’Connor (capt., 1-0), Eoin Kelly; John Dunne (0-3, 2 frees), Bryan O’Hara, Cathal Doyle; Jamie Murphy, Edward Dunbar (0-2), Peter Atkinson. Sub. – Kevin Dunne for Atkinson (58).

Kilanerin: Tom Hughes; Robert Murphy, Brendan Hobbs, Reece Owley; Jason Bolger, Colm Kavanagh, Paddy D’Arcy; Páraic Hughes, Niall Hughes; Stephen Neville (capt.), Dean O’Toole (0-8, 4 frees), Mark Gethings; Conor Kinsella, Conor Devitt, Ben O’Connor. Subs. – Bobby Hughes for O’Connor (42), Peter Hughes for Devitt (56).

Referee: Kevin Kehoe (Our Lady’s Island).