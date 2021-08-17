Craanford into the last eight

CRAANFORD POINTED their way into the last eight of the Intermediate ‘A’ hurling championship, sending Geraldine O’Hanrahans to defeat in their opening Group B game in the process, in St. Patrick’s Park on Sunday.

The Gorey District side came into the game in a nice position at the top of the table after getting past Shamrocks a week earlier. And they played with that confidence here to advance with another hard-earned victory.

Undoubtedly Ollie Doran was their star performer with 14 points, but the most striking aspect of their showing was how they tightened up defensively after a rank opening ten minutes in which they could have conceded a handful of goals.

The Ross side will need to lick their wounds ahead of a clash against Shamrocks this coming weekend. There’s talent in this side, and they have the quality to be contenders for this title again, with one expecting them to come on considerably after getting a good game under their belts.

They didn’t show any signs of rust in the opening stages as they cut Craanford apart at will. Eoghan Cashin raced away from the defence to fire in the Geraldines’ opening major to make it 1-2 to 0-2.

Eoin Kelly hit the foot of the post two minutes later, and Ross managed to get back on the ball only for Andrew Tighe to save from Matt Crowdle. The opportunity didn’t finish there, as Crowdle battled away and managed to force the ball over the line in a messy scramble in the goalmouth.

Dealing with a 2-3 to 0-3 deficit with only ten minutes on the clock probably wasn’t in the Craanford gameplan. Yet, they chipped away, primarily with Doran frees, to get within four at the water break.

That revival continued into the second quarter. By half-time Doran had eight of his side’s eleven points on the board, but it was Joe Conroy who levelled the game in first-half injury time (2-5 to 0-11).

Ross had scored just one point in the second quarter but they came out after the interval with three straight points from Eoin Kelly, Dylan Egan and Enda Kelly to get back in front. However, Craanford responded with three from Doran at the other end.

Eoghan Cashin put Ross ahead for the final time in the 39th minute, but from there Craanford pushed on.

Conroy and Doran eased them into a drinks break lead (0-17 to 2-9), and points by Doran, Eoin Doyle and Shane Kavanagh kept their noses in front to the full-time whistle.

Craanford: Andrew Tighe; Patrick Kavanagh, Michael Lyons, Jim Kenny; Pat Murray, Niall Berney, Eoin Doyle (0-1); Joe Conroy (0-2), Eamonn Doran; Kevin Poole (0-1 free), Oliver Doran (0-14, 10 frees), Aodán Whitty; Brendan Tobin (0-1), Michael O’Loughlin, Kevin Hyland. Subs. - Aidan Kavanagh for Hyland (42), Shane Kavanagh (0-1) for O’Loughlin (50).

Geraldine O’Hanrahans: Brandon Gardiner; Liam Walsh, Conor Cleere, Barry Kelly; Pádraig Bailey, Garry Hill, Diarmuid Kehoe; Michael Cleere, Jack Foran; Eoghan Cashin (1-2), Enda Kelly (0-4), Matt Crowdle (1-0); Dylan Egan (0-4 frees), Eoin Kelly (0-1), Barry Roche (0-1). Subs. - Michael Cullen for Crowdle (37), Ned Connors (0-1) for Hill (42).

Referee: Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown-Castledockrell).