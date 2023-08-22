Craanford brew up a storm and romp to Junior 'B' hurling honours

Duffry challenge demolished thanks to a dream start

The Craanford Junior 'B' squad after completing part one of a superb double in McCauley Park, Bellefield on Saturday.

WHILE STORM Betty had blown through, it left sufficient strong remnants to mean that Craanford gaining first advantage of the wind could have a major bearing on Saturday’s Kavanagh Meats Junior ‘B’ hurling championship decider in McCauley Park, Bellefield, and so it proved.

Indeed, the Gorey District runners-up simply swept the Enniscorthy District winners aside with consummate ease, notching six points without reply inside the first five minutes to gain a foothold which left Duffry Rovers chasing the game even from that early stage.

And there was a certain vulnerability about the Duffry as a consequence which Craanford preyed upon to chalk up an astonishing 1-14 before the danger of a complete whitewash was offset when Mattie O’Connor eventually fired Duffry Rovers onto the scoreboard from a 40th-minute free.

Craanford were simply accomplished in most if not every sector, refusing to ever offer the opposition any faint hope as the blue and whites healed the wounds of their 2021 county final heartbreak against Blackwater, with six survivors starting and a couple more being introduced to ensure they atoned in tremendous measure.

And victory in the day’s curtain-raiser was undoubtedly particularly uplifting for a couple of their Junior ‘B’ selectors, Ollie Doran and Eoin Doyle, who clearly gained inspiration as they went on to play pivotal roles on the same turf shortly afterwards as their Intermediate ‘A’ hurlers completed an unforgettable double on an afternoon of great ecstasy for the north county club.

This was anything but a true reflection of Duffry Rovers’ ability, as the Brian Cullen-managed outfit had qualified for their first county final in the grade since claiming outright honours in 2015 with a string of solid performances, during which they demonstrated lots of menace.

However, they were well contained here by a superbly-drilled Craanford defence, while the midfield of Martin Doyle and Cian O’Toole offered real strength to an attack which caused untold problems.

Centre-forward Shane Kavanagh in particular caught the eye as he finished with a personal haul of 1-8, including three points from play while having a hand in other scores.

Craanford were swiftly out the gates to produce a mind-boggling 0-9 to nil lead after eleven minutes with a series of wind-assisted scores, including Matthew Nolan and captain Stuart Byrne each turning over successive Duffry puck-outs to make it 0-6 to níl inside five minutes.

Other contributors to Craanford’s opening surge were Cian O’Toole (two), Shane Kavanagh (fourm two frees) and Jack Fleming.

Duffry Rovers had two wides before a free from the left wing by Mattie O’Connor dropped short in front of the scoreboard-end goal where Ian Blake had a low whack at goal blocked and cleared by William Conroy

Craanford re-asserted control with additions from Shane Kavanagh (free), Stuart Byrne, defender Jim Redmond and Aidan Kavanagh for a 0-13 to nil gulf after 25 minutes, before Duffry Rovers’ chance to finally got off the mark from a perfectly-scorable free was conceded when the impeded player reacted poorly.

Duffry Rovers introduced Feargal Kenny to the attack in place of Ian Blake at half-time, but they were soon accepting their fate.

Indeed, while Shane Kavanagh put over a fourth free to make it 0-14 to nil, he rather shockingly struck an easier one wide before making amends in somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

Duffry Rovers number eleven Kevin Codd had been deployed on Craanford wing-forward Matthew Nolan from the restart, but his high challenge brought a booking and a free to the right of midfield which seemed of little significance.

However, Kavanagh’s delivery nose-dived and got an inadvertent touch off the hand of a Duffry Rovers defender to guide it to the net inside the far angle of upright and crossbar to effectively seal the destination of the silverware after 39 minutes (1-14 to nil).

A foul on Barry O’Neill allowed the usually deadly-accurate Mattie O’Connor to finally register the Duffry’s opening score from a free moments later.

He added three more placed-balls, and substitute Feargal Kenny accounted for their third on 50 minutes on an enormously frustrating afternoon for the Caim, Kiltealy and Ballindaggin men.

But the glow of Craanford’s response to their heartache of a couple of years back became dazzling after their first-string added Intermediate ‘A’ celebrations to complete a momentous afternoon for the Fr. O’Regans club.

Craanford: Thomas Tobin; William Conroy, James Byrne, Páraic Redmond; Jim Redmond (0-1), Jim Kenny, John Lancaster; Martin Doyle, Cian O’Toole (0-2); Stuart Byrne (capt., 0-3), Shane Kavanagh (1-8, 1-5 frees), Matthew Nolan (0-2); Aidan Kavanagh (0-1), Calvin O’Toole, Jack Fleming (0-1). Subs. – Jamesie Nolan for Calvin O’Toole (45), Ger Lyons for A. Kavanagh (46), Mick Shortall for Doyle (53), Jack Kenny for J. Redmond (55), Ted Kenny for Fleming (55), also Luke Byrne, Pádraig Tobin, Jack Keogh, Des Kavanagh, Maurice Tobin, Pádraic Donoghue, Mick Sinnott, Alex Weekes.

Duffry Rovers: Ciarán Pender; James Nolan, Tom O’Connor (capt.), Seamie Cullen; Kevin Codd, Alan Doyle, Daire O’Gorman; Glenn Rafter, Mattie O’Connor (0-4, 3 frees, 1 ‘65); Barry O’Neill, Joe Coleman, Jim O’Neill; Ian Blake, John McCarthy, Michael Doyle. Subs. – Feargal Kenny (0-1) for Blake (HT), Noel Cowman for J. O’Neill (45), Aaron Smyth for M. Doyle (45), Ciarán Doyle for McCarthy (52), Dawit Bakale for Coleman (55), also Cathal O’Gorman, Evan O’Connor, Seamus Breen, Liam Redmond, Eddie Wilson.

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).