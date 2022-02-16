Counsel show their class

GOOD COUNSEL clinically bridged a 13-year gap in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, coasting to a fourth Top Oil Leinster Schools Senior hurling ‘A’ title in a manner that was a lot more emphatic than those three previous successes.

The New Ross outfit produced a display of power, poise and precision that was very easy on the eye, with their outclassed Dublin South rivals looking a beaten docket from a very early stage.

The city side’s decision to play against the wind first after winning the toss backfired to an alarming degree, with Counsel cruising into an 0-11 to 0-1 lead after 24 minutes and producing some memorable points in the process.

And although the margin was reduced somewhat by the break (0-14 to 0-5), the outcome was emphatically put to bed in the 35th minute when a brilliant first touch and turn by Cillian Byrne led to a coolly-taken goal from fellow corner-forward Danny Glennon.

Counsel will be in action again in the All-Ireland semi-final on March 5, facing either Connacht champions Presentation (Athenry) or Munster runners-up Ard Scoil Rís (Limerick).

First-time Dr. Harty Cup victors St. Joseph’s (Tulla) will meet either Gort Community School or St. Kieran’s (Kilkenny) on the other side of the draw, with the latter defeating Kilkenny CBS during the week in the qualifier to determine the second Leinster representative.

That game was needed because group teams are not allowed in the All-Ireland series, deeming Dublin South ineligible.

And for a side playing their last game of the campaign on Saturday, the approach of their mentors was somewhat surprising. Instead of trying to build a lead to defend with the aid of the elements, they attempted to contain Counsel in the first-half by facing the elements and largely deploying midfielder Seán O’Brien as an extra defender.

That, in turn, ensured the winners’ joint captain, Conor Foley, was often unattended at centre-back, and that clearly played into Counsel’s hands.

In addition, the victors had a big advantage in the air, with wing-forward George O’Connor making four super catches from first-half puck-outs and eventually getting some tangible reward in the form of a 28th-minute point.

And then in the second period, big Marty Murphy was sprung from the bench at left half-forward and was the main outlet for Michael Kirwan’s restarts, earning a free that Jack Redmond converted before joining the list of scorers himself.

Looking at Dublin South, it was hard to figure how they beat Kieran’s by a goal in the semi-final. Counsel had drawn with the Kilkenny powerhouse in the group stages, and the fact that they haven’t gone away should be ominous news for the other five All-Ireland contenders.

However, the new Leinster champions will have a lot of work to do on their own side of the draw first before they can even entertain the possibility of a possible re-match.

The common consensus is that two of the three teams availing of a second chance – Ard Scoil Rís and Kieran’s – will have plenty to say before the Dr. Croke Cup winners are decided.

Steady free-taker Jack Redmond settled the blue and whites early on with a trio of points in the first seven minutes, and Seán Purcell’s reply for Dublin South was a mere aberration.

Indeed, Counsel hit eight scores on the trot in response during a dream spell between the eleventh and 24th minutes.

It was constant attack from the leaders who also had the luxury of being able to call upon an array of different marksmen. All six forwards plus one midfielder registered before the interval, with Eoin Lyng and Danny Glennon starting that purple patch before Jack Redmond nailed his fourth free to make it 0-6 to 0-1 in the 14th minute.

Purcell did drive one effort on goal low to the left and wide for the Dubs, but Michael Kirwan appeared to have the shot well covered at any rate.

Peter McDonald pointed from midfield before an instinctive pull by Leon Kennedy missed the target at the other end, after a James O’Brien free broke into his path.

Counsel looked capable of scoring on every attack, and they could afford to hit nine first-half wides because they were so dominant overall.

Joint captain Eoin O’Brien, Jack Redmond (free and a beauty from play) plus the supremely skilful Cillian Byrne all registered to extend their lead to 0-11 to 0-1 before Dublin South finally responded through substitute Liam Mostyn in the 26th minute.

A second McDonald point was matched by Mostyn before George O’Connor grabbed Michael Kirwan’s puck-out and made it 0-13 to 0-3.

Cillian Byrne widened the gap to eleven and, even though Leon Kennedy and James O’Brien (free) hit the last two points of the half for Dublin South, all the talk at the interval centred on who Counsel would be playing next (0-14 to 0-5).

O’Brien (’65) and Jack Redmond (free) swapped points on the restart before Counsel pounced for their goal in the 35th minute.

Referee Shane Guinan played an excellent advantage as Cillian Byrne burst through a foul challenge and parted to his right for fellow corner-forward Danny Glennon to hit a low drive beyond Fionn Boyd and leave the New Ross school with a handsome 1-15 to 0-6 lead.

After that the only issue to be decided was the margin of victory, because a strong defence with players of the calibre of Eoin Whelan, Conor Foley and Billy Reid in top form only gave up one goal chance.

That arrived in the 36th minute when James O’Brien put Eoin Keys through, but Michael Kirwan was equal to the head-high shot and the former’s successful ’65 that followed was poor consolation.

And once Dublin South hadn’t that means of recovery to fall back on, there was precious little they could do even though Niall Fitzgibbon landed a couple of decent long-range points in quick succession while substitutes Seán McDonald and Hugh Cuffe also contributed to the scoresheet.

It was 1-18 to 0-10 at the three-quarters mark, with Jack Redmond (free), Cillian Byrne and Eoin O’Brien adding the Counsel points after that well-taken goal.

Byrne was only denied a goal by a fine reflex save from Fionn Boyd in the 53rd minute that turned his close-range effort over the bar.

Substitutes Marty Murphy and Adam O’Grady joined the list of scorers before Eoin Lyng completed a comprehensive win for Counsel, whose previous Leinster wins came in 1995 and 1997 versus St. Kieran’s, and in 2009 against Castlecomer Community School.

Declan Wall wore the number 12 jersey in that breakthrough success 27 years ago and now, accompanied by long-serving mentors Mick Purcell and Kevin Kehoe, the current teacher and team coach will be keenly awaiting the outcome from the Ard Scoil Rís versus Athenry quarter-final.

Good Counsel: Michael Kirwan (Glenmore); Gary Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Eoin Whelan (Fethard), Rúaidhrí Delaney (The Rower-Inistioge); Billy Reid (Glenmore), Conor Foley (Horeswood, joint capt.), Lar Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon); Peter McDonald (Mullinavat, 0-2), Michael Dundon (Clongeen); George O’Connor (Mullinavat, 0-1), Jack Redmond (Rathnure, 0-8, 7 frees), Eoin O’Brien (The Rower-Inistioge, joint capt., 0-2); Danny Glennon (Tullogher-Rosbercon, 1-1), Eoin Lyng (The Rower-Inistioge, 0-2), Cillian Byrne (Fethard, 0-4). Subs. – Marty Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon, 0-1) for Dundon (37), Adam O’Grady (Fethard, 0-1) for O’Connor (55), Cathal Parker (Horeswood) for Redmond (55), Seán Nunan (Fethard) for Byrne (60), Charlie Phelan (Glenmore) for Glennon (60), also Eoin Kennedy (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Darragh Redmond (Cloughbawn), Cathal Mooney (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Barry Hassey (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Conor Somers (Rathnure), Jamie Lennon (Rathnure), Harry Codd (Rathnure), Matthew Murphy (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Ciarán McPhillips (St. James’), Evan Halligan (Glenmore), Michael Somers (Rathnure), Oisín Hayes (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Cian Connick (Glenmore), James Quinn (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Darragh Flannelly (Geraldine O’Hanrahans), Joe Mulholland (The Rower-Inistioge), Ciarán Vereker (Glenmore), Pádraig Dooley (Tullogher-Rosbercon), James Doyle (St. Mullins), Will Foley (Horeswood), Michael Handrick (Tullogher-Rosbercon).

Dublin South: Fionn Boyd; Conor Cleary, Darragh Geraghty, Barry McGuire; David Dungan, Scott McConnell, Eoin Keys; Liam Garrigan, Seán O’Brien; Jack Burke, Oisín Byrne, Leon Kennedy (0-2); Seán Purcell (0-1), Niall Fitzgibbon (0-2), James O’Brien (0-5, 3 frees, 2 ’65s). Subs. – Liam Mostyn (0-2) for Burke (24), Hugh Cuffe (0-1) for Byrne (HT), Joey Dunne for McConnell (35), Seán McDonald (0-1) for Keys (42).

Referee: Shane Guinan (Offaly).