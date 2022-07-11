Corey Byrne-Dunbar shows his class as Ferns see off battling Rathnure in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Corey Byrne-Dunbar wheels away in triumph after scoring one of his two goals for Ferns St. Aidan's.

Ferns St. Aidan’s 2-25 Rathnure St. Anne’s 2-19

COREY BYRNE-DUNBAR punctuated Saturday’s clash with the pivotal goals which swept Ferns St. Aidan’s to a fifth successive quarter-final as they completed a third victory on the bounce when thwarting battling Rathnure in this third round Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B clash in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross.

Successive defeats placed added importance on the result from a Rathnure perspective and, after a slow start, Mick O’Leary’s charges got themselves right in the mix, transforming a 0-5 to 0-1 deficit into a 0-10 to 0-9 lead before being stung by teenager Byrne-Dunbar’s first goal.

And just after Michael Redmond brought Rathnure back within 1-16 to 1-13 when netting on 39 minutes, Byrne-Dunbar was threaded through by Rory Scallan to power home and leave Pat Bennett’s men soaring towards maintaining their involvement in the business end of the campaign ever since having visited the relegation decider in 2017.

Rathnure, meanwhile, simply must beat Oylegate-Glenbrien next weekend in an increasingly important fixture for both sides. Rathnure face Shelmaliers in the closing round and Oylegate-Glenbrien are up against Rapparees as they both fight with Shelmaliers to try to make the cut.

The black and ambers’ designs on a first championship success over Ferns in six attempts – stretching back to a round four meeting in 2012 – seemed to be unfurling after seven minutes as Ferns raced 0-5 to 0-1 clear with the aid of pairs from both Byrne-Dunbar and Paul Morris.

Rathnure had changed things up a bit to try to make things happen, including placing regular full-back Eoin Boggan at centre-forward.

And they eventually caught fire to transform matters by 0-8 to 0-7 after 18 minutes, with Boggan hitting the lead score after the Redmond brothers, Jack (four) and Michael (two), had spearheaded their surge.

The plot thickened though as despite Ferns regaining control by 0-9 to 0-8 through Diarmuid Doyle and Conor Scallan, Rathnure got back in front by 0-10 to 0-9 after 22 minutes with a quick brace from Shane Lawlor.

However, Ferns netted for a lead three minutes later which they wouldn’t lose. A turnover around midfield led to Jonny Dwyer finding Paul Morris whose delivery broke inside where Byrne-Dunbar peeled away from his marker to find the dressing-room end net, and a couple of Ian Byrne frees and one from play by Dwyer contributed towards a 1-12 to 0-11 surge at half-time.

Rathnure regained composure to get themselves right in the mix at 1-16 to 1-13 on 39 minutes when Ciarán O’Connor delivered a cross which substitute Seán O’Connor scooped up as Michael Redmond darted through for a morale-boosting goal.

However, and crucially, Ferns boasted the far superior scoring quality, and they immediately struck back with points from Paul Morris and Byrne-Dunbar before the latter was sent haring through the centre as Rory Scallan handpassed inside.

Byrne-Dunbar gathered in space on the edge of the ‘D’ before arrowing a clinical finish that left a sobering sense overwhelming the fixture (2-18 to 1-13).

Rathnure clearly didn’t see it that way as they tried to somehow salvage things, and Shane Lawlor forced a smart save from his namesake between the Ferns sticks, James, when the gap was standing at 2-20 to 1-16 entering the last ten minutes of normal-time.

Lawlor returned with some vengeance on 59 minutes when cutting in from the right and seeing his initial attempt parried. Seán O’Connor let rip on the breaking ball which was blocked before Lawlor tucked home to close to within 2-23 to 2-18.

And with four minutes of added-time still to go, Rathnure couldn’t exactly be ruled out. However, Ferns St. Aidan’s simply had the required response whenever needed as the 2013 finalists continue to warm nicely into this 2022 chase.

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; James Tonks, Niall Murphy, Declan Byrne; Patrick Breen, Eoin Murphy, Conor Scallan (0-1); Tommy Dwyer, Rory Scallan; Chris Turner (0-2), Paul Morris (0-4), Jonny Dwyer (0-3); Corey Byrne-Dunbar (2-6), Ian Byrne (0-6, 5 frees, 1 ’65), Diarmuid Doyle (0-2). Subs. – Christopher O’Connor (0-1) for Doyle (HT), Benny Jordan for T. Dwyer (43), Ciarán Roberts for C. Scallan (43), Ryan Nolan for Tonks (46), Doyle for O’Connor, inj. (54).

Rathnure: Dermot Flynn; Ciarán Doyle-Maher, Stephen Martin, Paddy Whiteley; Aidan Redmond, A.J. Redmond (0-1 ’65), Eoin Higgins; Micheál O’Connor, Eamon Wickham; Shane Lawlor (1-2), Eoin Boggan (0-1), Ciarán O’Connor; Owen Lennon, Michael Redmond (1-4), Jack Redmond (0-10, 3 frees). Subs. – Seán O’Connor for Lennon, inj. (24), James Tobin for Boggan (43), Conor Somers for M. Redmond (49), Michael Martin (0-1) for Doyle-Maher (55).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).