Cooney points way as late brace guides Glynn-Barntown to victory over HWH-Bunclody

THE VENUE of their escape from Senior hurling relegation a few weeks earlier saw Glynn-Barntown again bounce back in the closing stages to post victory in their opening Group A game of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday at the expense of HWH-Bunclody.

Everything was pointing towards a comfortable win for the Killurin men on Joe Hagan’s return to management in these parts after they dominated the opening 17 minutes of the second-half to transform an interval deficit of 1-4 to 1-3 into a 1-8 to 1-4 lead.

But HWH-Bunclody threatened to upstage them when a second John Dunne goal hoisted the north county men into a 2-6 to 1-8 lead after 55 minutes.

However, the ongoing class of John Leacy – a supreme influence in a quarter-back role – and the impact of substitute Michael O’Regan helped Glynn-Barntown to regain an edge in the closing stages when a brace of Cormac Cooney points helped determine the issue.

Martin O’Connor jetted in from work in Germany to boost the HWH-Bunclody midfield, but they struggled early on as Glynn-Barntown’s attack-minded wing-back James Stafford bisected the Clonard end uprights three times to land a 0-3 to 0-1 tenth-minute lead.

HWH-Bunclody warmed to the task to turn the tables by 1-4 to 0-3 after 21 minutes. In fact, Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh’s point on 15 minutes to tie on 0-3 apiece could easily have been a goal after a neat set-up by his cousin Eoin Kelly.

They netted on 16 minutes though when John Dunne’s penalty forced by Ciarán Regan pinged in off the butt of an upright and beyond the out-stretched Mark Fanning.

Fanning was back in football fold after a one-year absence, having been a tidy scorer in 2021, and despite his goalkeeping duties on his return, he certainly wasn’t shy about getting well beyond midfield.

Eoin Kelly’s second point booted HWH-Bunclody into a 1-4 to 0-3 lead on 21 minutes, and Fanning had to be sharp to keep out a dangerous delivery from a free by Jamie John Murphy.

Glynn-Barntown were lifted when a Conor Mahoney goal on 29 minutes after a feed from Seán Cooney ended a 19-minute drought to peg it back to 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time. Glynn-Barntown shifted into a higher gear on the resumption, with John Leacy immensely influential – one of the finest kick-passers in the game – as Jamie Crean tied it on 1-4 apiece only 38 seconds after the restart.

Mark Fanning’s adventures saw him add the lead score on 37 minutes from the left wing, while Seán Cooney, Conor Mahoney (despite a strong challenge) and a fisted finish from Rob Tierney in a move during which Michael O’Regan made an instant impact after his introduction procured a 1-8 to 1-4 lead after 47 minutes.

Roving goalkeeper Mark Fanning on the move for Glynn Barntown.

It seemed only set to grow, but HWH-Bunclody shook things up when going ahead by 2-6 to 1-8 after 55 minutes, sparked by John Dunne’s second goal on 50 minutes after Eoin Kelly had gathered Martin O’Connor’s cloud-bursting delivery to produce the telling handpass, before substitute Peter Atkinson and Aidan Nolan pointed them back in front.

A gilt-edged goaling chance eluded Glynn-Barntown just before Cormac Cooney levelled on 58 minutes (1-9 to 2-6), with substitute James Doyle involved just as he was when Cooney fisted a 1-10 to 2-6 lead on 60 minutes, before O’Regan secured a two-point victory a couple minutes into added-time.

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (0-1); Kevin Mahoney, Nigel Usher, Ríoghan Crosbie (capt.); Fionn Cooney, Darragh Carley, James Stafford (0-3); Aaron Breen, Thomas Doyle; Jamie Crean (0-1), Rob Tierney (0-1), Conor Mahoney (1-1); Cormac Cooney (0-2), Seán Cooney (0-1), John Leacy. Subs. – David Clarke for K. Mahoney (HT), Daragh Murphy for Stafford, inj. (36), Michael O’Regan (0-1) for Breen (46), James Doyle for Usher, inj. (54).

HWH-Bunclody: Enda Murphy; Keith O’Hara, Jamie John Murphy (0-1 free), Oisín Ó Ceallaigh; Páraic Sinnott, Aidan Nolan (0-1), Ciarán Kavanagh; Martin O’Connor, Darragh Farrell; Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh (0-1), Ciarán Regan, Colm Farrell (joint-capt.); Eoin Kelly (0-2), John Dunne (2-0, 1 pen.), Derry Mahon. Subs. – Peter Atkinson (0-1) for Mahon (HT), Eoin McDonnell for Kavanagh (44), Cathal Doyle (joint-capt.) for D. Farrell (45), Ben Martin for C. Farrell (50).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Starlights).