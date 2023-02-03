Conor Foley to make league debut for Wexford hurlers against Galway

CONOR FOLEY has been named to make his Allianz Hurling League debut for Wexford in Saturday’s Division 1 opener against Galway in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 5 p.m.

The game – that will double up as the Walsh Cup final – will be broadcast live on TG4.

Horeswood clubman Foley, who is chosen at right half-back, made his Senior inter-county debut as a substitute against Offaly in Birr on January 15, and he also appeared off the bench in the victory over Kilkenny six days later.

He is the sole league newcomer, while first starts of 2023 have also been given to the established pair of midfielder Kevin Foley and centre-forward Liam Óg McGovern.

Damien Reck will captain the team from centre-back, with his brother Shane selected in the right corner of defence.

Lee Chin is a notable absentee from the 26-man squad owing to injury, while Richie Lawlor – his Faythe Harriers colleague – is ruled out after being forced off at half-time in DCU’s one-point win over SETU Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup tie held in Dublin on Wednesday.

Newcomer Jack Doran from Naomh Éanna has fully recovered from a broken finger and is named among the substitutes, while Cloughbawn’s Connal Flood is also back on the squad after a recent bout of illness.

The full team is: Mark Fanning; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Conor Foley, Damien Reck (capt.), Simon Donohoe; Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Kevin Foley; Conor Hearne, Liam Óg McGovern, Charlie McGuckin; Cathal Dunbar, Conor McDonald, Mikie Dwyer. Subs. – James Lawlor, Ross Banville, Ian Carty, David Clarke, Jack Doran, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Connal Flood, Rory Higgins, Niall Murphy, Oisín Pepper, Josh Sheil.