Composed Wexford drive on

THE WEXFORD ladies’ footballers put in a composed and clinical display in brushing aside the rather feeble challenge of Longford on the way to securing a place in the semi-finals of the Leinster Intermediate championship with a 4-7 to 0-8 victory in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

It marks a second successive win against the midlanders after defeating them by the minimum in Hollymount in the National League, and sets up a most welcome extra game as preparation for the championship proper.

While the defence has largely remained unchanged whenever Sarah Harding-Kenny is available, the home side made a few adjustments up front, most notably with Tara Doyle lining out at full-forward, flanked on either side by Cathy O’Brien and Caitríona Murray.

And the Ballygarrett clubwoman had a productive first-half, notching 1-2 as Wexford’s policy of feeding quick, direct ball inside reaped dividends.

Her goal arrived after a mere 43 seconds, with Longford goalkeeper Ruth Jones making a meal of gathering Kellie Kearney’s shot before Doyle poached to finish off the rebound.

Play was delayed for a few minutes as Jones received running repairs to a knock she sustained in the build-up to the goal, and Wexford quickly added a point when play recommenced as Bernie Breen profited from Kearney’s tee-up.

Longford replied through a free from Michelle Farrell, but remarkably that was their sole score of the half as the hosts systemically wore them down.

There was a scare for Wexford on six minutes when Clodagh Lohan broke through and forced an excellent save from Sarah Merrigan, while Farrell also sent a free wide soon after.

A notable feature of Wexford’s play was the frequent excursions forward from their backs, with Aisling Halligan and Shauna Murphy directly involved in the build-up to Aisling Murphy making it 1-2 to 0-1 midway through the half.

Doyle tapped over a free, before Aisling Murphy got out in front of her marker to gather Kearney’s delivery and fed Murray to point off her trusty right boot.

The general flow of the game wasn’t helped by the overly fussy whistling of referee Ciarán Groome, who awarded 28 frees in the first-half alone and 51 in total.

Wexford developed a 1-5 to 0-1 lead at the break nonetheless as Doyle lofted a point from play, with the influential Kearney again the architect.

They made one change at half-time as Ellen O’Brien replaced her sister Cathy in attack.

And the leaders really boosted their credentials two minutes into the new period when Murray and Hamilton combined before the latter floated the ball to the back post for Aisling Murphy to palm home at the Clonard end.

Orlagh Kehoe soon fed Murphy to stretch the lead out to 2-6 to 0-1, with Longford responding through Aisling Cosgrave after a quick free from Farrell.

Farrell knocked over another in the next attack but Wexford’s response was excellent as Murray wriggled free from a couple of would-be tackles before sliding home to the bottom corner of the net with conviction.

The same player also popped up to finish off a move sparked by a turnover, although Longford replied with three points on the bounce for the only time in the contest courtesy of frees from Emer Heaney, Grace Shannon and Farrell respectively.

However, Wexford finished with aplomb as freshly-introduced substitute Aoife Cullen got hauled down at the expense of a penalty and a sin-binning for goalkeeper Jones, with Murray sending the spot kick high to the top corner.

Longford hit back with two further frees from Farrell and Grace Shannon, but the fact that they managed just two points from play sums up their plight on a day when Wexford showcased their potential.

They will be away to Laois in the semi-final at 2 p.m. on Sunday, with the venue to be confirmed.

Kildare will host Offaly on the other side of the draw,

Wexford: Sarah Merrigan (Kilanerin); Shauna Murphy (Shelmalier), Aisling Halligan (Clonard/Volunteers), Sarah Harding-Kenny (Shelmalier); Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier), Róisín Murphy (Shelmalier, capt.), Orlagh Kehoe (Baile Dubh Tíre); Aisling Murphy (Gusserane, 1-2), Ciara Banville (Taghmon-Camross); Kellie Kearney (Shelmalier), Bernie Breen (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1), Sherene Hamilton (Ballygarrett); Cathy O’Brien (Adamstown), Tara Doyle (Ballygarrett, 1-2, 0-1 free), Caitríona Murray (Clonee, 2-2, 1-0 pen.). Subs. - Ellen O’Brien (Adamstown) for C. O’Brien (HT), Aoife Cullen (Gusserane) for Kearney (53), Amy Wilson (Castletown) for Hamilton (55), Anne Byrne (Clonee) for Harding-Kenny (59), Amy Walsh (Blackwater) for Donnelly (59).

Longford: Ruth Jones; Shauna McCormack, Eimear O’Brien, Michelle Noonan; Clare Farrell, Leanne Keegan, Katie Crawford; Mairéad Victory, Michelle Farrell (0-4, 3 frees); Aisling Cosgrave (0-1), Grace Shannon (0-2 frees), Emer Heaney (0-1 free); Clodagh Lohan, Sarah Shannon (capt.), Louise Monaghan. Subs. - Kamille Burke for S. Shannon (25), Megan Jobe for Lohan (36), Niamh Brady for Cosgrave (45), Ciara Mulligan for McCormack (50), Karen McLoughlin for Monaghan (55). Sin-bin: Michelle Farrell (25), Ruth Jones (55).

Referee: Ciarán Groome (Offaly).