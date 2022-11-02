Colin Sunderland to take the reins as Wexford Senior camogie boss

Colin Sunderland, who is set to be the new Wexford Senior camogie manager.

Colin Sunderland will be the new Wexford Senior camogie manager after the apparent formality of ratification of his tenure is completed at the next county board meeting.

Wexford have been without a manager since Kevin Tattan stepped down after the Slaneysiders’ shuddering loss to Dublin in their last All-Ireland Senior championship group game at Bellefield in early July.

Oulart-The Ballagh clubman Sunderland is currently his club’s Senior ladies manager, men’s second team boss and also a selector for the men’s first team, with two of those roles still ongoing.

The Oulart Senior ladies are in Leinster semi-final action away to Birr on November 13, while the men will face a Dublin representative away from home one day earlier and both of those positions are hugely demanding.

Should the ladies team go all the way to the All-Ireland final, their season will end on December 17, the men’s side will only finish a successful Leinster campaign before Christmas, with the All-Ireland series slated for the new year.

Sunderland was the runaway obvious choice for this role, after guiding Oulart-The Ballagh to the All-Ireland club camogie championship title last winter. Their bid for two in a row came up short at the final hurdle in March.

Approaching half a decade in the Oulart camogie hotseat, Sunderland also led Oylegate men’s side in that time with fellow clubman Stephen Doyle, while he was also previously had a successfully spell in charge of Kilrush camogie.

It is expected that Sunderland will bring much-needed unity back to the Wexford Senior camogie set-up, after several years of division. It is hoped that all top level talent will make themselves available to the new regime, with an influx of Oulart-The Ballagh stars to the Senior squad especially welcome.