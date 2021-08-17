Wexford

Coiste na nOg results and fixtures

Wexford

Wexford People U17FC Premier, Group A: Sarsfields 1-10, St. Anne’s 0-5; Horeswood 3-10, Fethard 3-8.

Wexford People U17FC Premier, Group B: Ballynastragh Gaels 1-13, Glynn-Barntown 0-5; Shelmaliers 1-15, Naomh Eanna 2-2.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 1, Group A: St. Mary’s (Rosslare) 8-18, Ballyhogue 1-2; Oylegate-Glenbrien 3-12, St. Martin’s 3-2.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 1, Group B: St. James’ 3-18, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 3-6; Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 11-11, BB O’Rahillys 0-5.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 1, Group C: Duffry Rovers 3-11, Starlights 3-2; HWH-Bunclody w.o., Cloughbawn scr.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 1, Group D: Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 7-8, Ferns St. Aidan’s 3-4.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 2, Group A: Crossabeg-Ballymurn 7-11, St. Joseph’s 3-9.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 2, Group B: Taghmon-Camross w.o., Clúain Abbáin Gaels scr.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 2, Group C: Réalt na Mara 5-11, Craanford 0-11.

Wexford People U17FC Roinn 2, Group D: Monageer-Boolavogue 3-8, Kilrush 3-8.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 1, Group 1: Castletown 1-8, Starlights 0-11; Shelmaliers 5-16, Bannow-Ballymitty 3-3.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 1, Group 2: St. Martin’s 2-12, Duffry Rovers 1-6; Ballynastragh Gaels 3-10, Glynn-Barntown 1-10.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 2, Group 1: Horeswood 6-12, Ballyhogue 3-5; Kilrush 2-13, Naomh Eanna 2-13.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 2, Group 2: St. Anne’s 8-5, St. James’ 3-6; HWH-Bunclody 5-16, Oylegate-Glenbrien 1-6.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 3, Group 1: Gusserane 9-13, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-6; Oulart-The Ballagh 4-11, Buffers Alley 1-4.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 3, Group 2: Slíabh Bhuí Gaels 6-21, Blackwater 4-2; Davidstown-Courtnacuddy w.o., Cloughbawn scr.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 4, Group 1: St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) 0-9, St. Joseph’s 1-6.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 4, Group 2: Réalt na Mara 5-9, St. Patrick’s 2-6; Moguegeen Gaels 2-9, Taghmon-Camross 0-9.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 5, Group A: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 9-11, Sarsfields 0-5; Craanford 6-9, Adamstown 4-11.

Gorey Guardian U15FC Division 5, Group B: Kilmore 5-6, Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 3-5; Marshalstown-Castledockrell 3-15, Volunteers 0-5.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 1, Group 1: Rapparees 2-10, Glynn-Barntown 1-9; Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 3-15, Buffers Alley 1-3.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 1, Group 2: Liam Mellows 2-10, Faythe Harriers 2-8; Naomh Eanna w.o., St. Martin’s scr.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 2, Group 1: Ballyhogue w.o., St. James’ scr.; Oulart-The Ballagh 2-6, Monageer-Boolavogue 1-9.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 2, Group 2: Oylegate-Glenbrien 3-10, Ferns St. Aidan’s 2-5; Shelmaliers w.o., Bannow-Ballymitty scr.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 3, Group 1: Askamore 5-7, Ballynastragh Gaels 4-6; Blackwater 3-7, Crossabeg-Ballymurn 2-5.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 3, Group 2: Craanford 4-12, Davidstown-Courtnacuddy 1-8.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 4, Group 2: Duffry Rovers 1-5, HWH-Bunclody 1-4; Kilmore 7-3, Moguegeen Gaels 4-4.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 5, Group A: Geraldine O’Hanrahans 2-4, Faythe Harriers 1-3; St. Patrick’s 5-5, Horeswood 4-8.

New Ross Standard U13HC Division 5, Group B: Marshalstown-Castledockrell 3-15, Taghmon-Camross 2-4; Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s 8-7, Na Fianna Clonard 3-3.

TUES. AUG. 17

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 1, Group 1 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Castletown v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Lorcan Browne); Glynn-Barntown v. Naomh Eanna (Damien Donovan).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 1, Group 2 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home: Bannow-Ballymitty v. St. Martin’s (Jack Stafford); Shelmaliers v. Starlights (Justin Heffernan).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 2, Group 1 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Oulart-The Ballagh v. Ballynastragh Gaels (Seamus Whelan); Ballyhogue v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Martin Quigley).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 2, Group 2 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Kilrush v. St. James’ (Pádraig Byrne); Buffers Alley v. Cloughbawn (James Owens).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 3, Group 1 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Duffry Rovers (Niall McDonald); Blackwater v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn (Aidan Foley).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 3, Group 2 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (Jamie Farrell); Volunteers v. Sarsfields (Philip Murphy).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 4, Group 1 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s v. Kilmore (Seán Whelan); Adamstown v. Réalt na Mara (Pat Kehoe).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 4, Group 2 (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Horeswood v. Moguegeen Gaels; St. Anne’s v. HWH-Bunclody.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group A (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Gusserane v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans (Bob Treacy); St. Mary’s, Maudlintown v. St. Mary’s, Rosslare (Mick Lanigan).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group B (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Craanford v. St. Patrick’s (Eddie O’Sullivan); Shamrocks bye.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group C (both 7.15 p.m., first-named at home): Volunteers v. Marshalstown-Castledockrell; Taghmon-Camross v. St. Joseph’s (James Flood).

THURS. AUG. 19

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 1, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Shelmaliers v. Glynn-Barntown (James Flood); Oulart-The Ballagh v. Liam Mellows (John O’Loughlin).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 1, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. Martin’s v. Rathnure (Dan Crosby); Ballynastragh Gaels v. Buffers Alley (Joe Kelly).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 2, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Askamore v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Ian Plunkett); Rapparees v. Faythe Harriers (Brendan Martin).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 2, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Horeswood v. Naomh Eanna (Jack Stafford); Oylegate-Glenbrien v. HWH-Bunclody (John Carton).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 3, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Slíabh Bhuí Gaels v. Ballygarrett (in Ferns, Ian Dwyer); St. Anne’s v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Bob Treacy).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 3, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Duffry Rovers v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (Matty Kinnaird); St. Mary’s, Rosslare v. Blackwater (Peter Shannon).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 4, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Crossabeg-Ballymurn v. Moguegeen Gaels (Mick Lanigan); Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Ballyhogue (Thomas Furlong).

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 4, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Cloughbawn v. Craanford (Martin Quigley); St. James’ v. Gusserane.

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 5, Group A (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. Patrick’s v. Taghmon-Camross (Seamus Whelan); Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. Adamstown.

Enniscorthy Guardian U15HC Division 5, Group B (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Shamrocks v. Marshalstown-Castledockrell (Brendan Martin); Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s v. Kilmore (in Carne, Philip Murphy); Na Fianna Clonard bye.

MON. AUG. 23

Wexford People U17HC Premier, Group A (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Glynn-Barntown v. Fethard (Brian O’Leary); Shelmaliers v. St. Anne’s (Justin Heffernan).

Wexford People U17HC Premier, Group B (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Faythe Harriers v. Oulart-The Ballagh (Dan Crosby); Buffers Alley v. HWH-Bunclody (John Carton).

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 1, Group A (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Blackwater v. St. Martin’s (Francis Neville); Oylegate-Glenbrien v. St. Mary’s, Rosslare (Dickie Murphy).

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 1, Group B (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Horeswood v. St. James’ (Jack Stafford); BB O’Rahillys v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 1, Group C (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Rathnure v. Duffry Rovers (Ian Dwyer); Ballynastragh Gaels v. Rapparees (Richard Farrell).

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 1, Group D (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Naomh Eanna v. Cloughbawn (Shane Quinn); Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s (Matty Kinnaird).

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 2, Group A (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Ballyhogue v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Nora Muldoon); Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy.

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 2, Group B (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Askamore v. Ballygarrett (Ian Plunkett); Craanford v. St. Patrick’s (Jamie Farrell).

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 2, Group D (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Clúain Abbáin Gaels v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn (Jimmy Heavey); Glynn-Barntown bye.

TUES. AUG. 24

Wexford People U17HC Roinn 2, Group C (7 p.m., first-named at home): Taghmon-Camross v. Kilmore (Aidan Foley).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 1, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Rathgarogue-Cushinstown v. Naomh Eanna; Castletown v. Glynn-Barntown (Pádraig Byrne).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 1, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. Martin’s v. Shelmaliers (James Flood); Bannow-Ballymitty v. Starlights (Bob Treacy).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 2, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Ballynastragh Gaels v. Monageer-Boolavogue (Paddy Brady); Oulart-The Ballagh v. Ballyhogue (Niall McDonald).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 2, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. James’ v. Cloughbawn (Jack Stafford); Kilrush v. Buffers Alley.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 3, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Duffry Rovers v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn (Brendan Martin); Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Blackwater (Matty Kinnaird).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 3, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Sarsfields (Ian Plunkett); Ferns St. Aidan’s v. Volunteers.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 4, Group 1 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Kilmore v. Réalt na Mara; Our Lady’s Island/St. Fintan’s v. Adamstown (in Ballymore).

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 4, Group 2 (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): Moguegeen Gaels v HWH-Bunclody (Michael Gannon); Horeswood v. St. Anne’s.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group A (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. Mary’s, Rosslare v. Geraldine O’Hanrahans; St. Mary’s, Maudlintown v. Gusserane.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group B (7 p.m., first-named at home): Shamrocks v. Craanford; St. Patrick’s bye.

New Ross Standard U13FC Division 5, Group C (both 7 p.m., first-named at home): St. Joseph’s v. Marshalstown-Castledockrell; Taghmon-Camross v. Volunteers.

