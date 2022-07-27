Clongeen maintain stellar form

CLONGEEN MAINTAINED their impressive form in the Permanent TSB Junior ‘A’ hurling championship with a 1-25 to 1-12 victory over Monageer-Boolavogue in Sunday’s round five tie in a showery Monageer.

Indeed, the New Ross District side made it five wins from five, and slightly exceeded their 27-point per game average come the final whistle, although they found the home side hard to shake off for quite a while.

Despite a decent showing here, Monageer-Boolavogue just miss out on a place in the quarter-finals as Oylegate-Glenbrien’s 1-12 to 1-11 win over Buffers Alley saw the blue and whites leapfrog them in the standings.

They had the first three scores on the board early on, through Ray O’Brien (free), James Donohoe and Conor Dolan, with the visitors responding through Shane Cahill, Michael Dundon and Cathal Murphy.

Murphy also registered in another scoring spree, along with Páraic Cullen (two frees) and the excellent Darryl Murphy, as Clongeen opened up an 0-8 to 0-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

And Darryl Murphy soon had the net rattling when he slipped beyond the rearguard and finished with composure.

However, veteran forward Colm O’Loughlin hit back for Monageer-Boolavogue when he blocked down goalkeeper Ricky Rochford and lashed to the net as his side eventually trailed by 1-12 to 1-7 at the break.

Clongeen’s overall quality across the field really came to the fore in the new half, as they added 13 more points compared to five from the losers.

Darryl Murphy hit three nice scores in a row to precede a brace from play by Emmet Kent, with all bar one of Monageer-Boolavogue’s second-half submissions from dead-balls, Conor Dolan’s effort the exception.

Meanwhile, Robbie Rochford nicked two points off the bench for Clongeen, and they will now take on reigning Junior ‘B’ champions Blackwater in the last eight in Bree on Friday at 8 p.m., with fellow big guns Naomh Éanna on the same side of the semi-final draw.

Clongeen: Ricky Rochford; Paudie Cahill, Enda Murphy, Jamie Keating; Ger Foxe, Shane Cahill (capt., 0-1), Peter Anthony Wall; Danny O’Grady (0-1), Páraic Cullen (0-4 frees); Stephen Dundon, Darryl Murphy (1-5), Michael Dundon (0-3); Cian O’Grady, Emmet Kent (0-5, 1 free), Cathal Murphy (0-3). Subs. - Jamesie Rochford (0-1 free) for S. Dundon (36), Shane Kilkenny for C. O’Grady (36), Robbie Rochford (0-2) for Cullen (51), Patrick Finn for Wall (51), Cian O’Grady for Kent (53).

Monageer-Boolavogue: John Ivory; Seán O’Leary, Ger Daly, Micheál Gahan; Ryan Farrell-Kenna, Ray O’Brien (capt., 0-2, 1 free, 1 ’65), Lee McHale; Eoin Dolan, Seán McCabe (0-1); Eoin Gahan, James Donohoe (0-1), Conor Dolan (0-2); James Mernagh, David Breen (0-1), Colm O’Loughlin (1-4, 0-4 frees). Subs. - James Sweeney for Mernagh (HT), Ryan Collier for Donohoe (HT), Killian Murphy for O’Leary (41), James Donnelly (0-1 free) for O’Loughlin, inj. (43), Adrian O’Loughlin for Gahan (57).

Referee: Martin Quigley (Rathnure).