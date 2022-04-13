Wexford

Ciara enjoys final to remember

Ciara O&rsquo;Connor of Wexford flicks the sliothar away from Antrim&rsquo;s Laoise McKenna. Expand

Ciara O&rsquo;Connor of Wexford flicks the sliothar away from Antrim&rsquo;s Laoise McKenna.

wexfordpeople

Dean Goodiosn

CIARA O’CONNOR had a league final to remember on Saturday, scoring one goal and making another for her county as they propelled themselves to the top tier of the league for 2022.

The aim for O’Connor and Co. against Antrim was to get off to a quick start, as it’s not something they had done previously and they were keen to lay down a marker.

