Ciara enjoys final to remember

CIARA O’CONNOR had a league final to remember on Saturday, scoring one goal and making another for her county as they propelled themselves to the top tier of the league for 2022.

The aim for O’Connor and Co. against Antrim was to get off to a quick start, as it’s not something they had done previously and they were keen to lay down a marker.

“I suppose in the group games, quarter-final and semi-final we didn’t do ourselves justice,” O’Connor said. “We were slow starting every single time, (so) the main aim was to start as well as we could.

“It’s good, we know we can do it now so it’s definitely achievable and we know we are not going to be a slow-starting team when it comes to championship.”

While the tie and destination of victory seemed to be obvious at the break, O’Connor said nothing was taken for granted during the half-time team talk.

“You’ve seen in previous games that usually the team that’s the player down have a little bit more determination,” she said. “So when we came in at half-time it was kind of re-setting and letting everyone know what their job was to do.

“That we couldn’t take the foot off the pedal, we have to keep driving forward, even though we did have the extra player. It was just getting in everyone’s head that we just have to keep driving on. There was still another 30 minutes to play.”

The St. Martin’s clubwoman has been a mainstay of the team for the last couple of years, but this is her first time to get silverware under her belt since making her Senior debut and she enjoyed the whole experience.

“Absolutely, it’s brilliant having the game in Croke Park,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be here later in the year but it means the whole panel has got the experience playing here and maybe the nerves won’t be as bad next time, so it’s brilliant any day you get silverware.”

Getting those medals was a key aim at the start of the year, and with it a place back in Division 1, even if the initial focus was one game at a time in the short term.

“I suppose at the start of the year we are focusing on the first game, taking it game by game, sure then when we got out of the group stages, topped our group, we were unfortunate that we only got quarter-finals and didn’t progress straight to the semi-finals.

“But Kilkenny were a good side in the quarter-finals so it probably did us the world of good to have that extra challenge. I suppose we set out to win the league at the start of the year so first target ticked off and on to Leinster championship now.”

Next year is a long time away at this stage, but O’Connor was still able to appreciate the importance of moving up the divisions, getting back to competing with the best around in the spring months.

“The start of the league you get all sorts of weather. At the end of the day it is going to be about workrate, fine tuning the small skills and the basics are always going to be hard in the league,” she added.

“When you are being put under more pressure as you go up in the divisions it’s always going to be faster games so, look, it will definitely benefit us next year when we have those league games coming into championship, so we’ll take it.”