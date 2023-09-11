Champions Castletown see off St. Anne’s as Ben Brosnan runs riot

Aidan Rochford scoring the consolation goal for St. Anne’s - the first conceded by Castletown since round four in the 2022 group stages.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Castletown made it seven wins in a row in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship when they defeated a much-improved St. Anne’s outfit by 1-18 to 1-11 in Sunday’s round three Group A tie in McCauley Park, Bellefield.

If the general perception is that Castletown’s style of play isn’t easy on the eye, they definitely lit it up on a regular basis here, with Ben Brosnan having a field day with 1-9, including five well-taken points from play, while Robbie Brooks and Brendan Halpin hit three each as well.

And although they conceded their biggest tally of the group stage so far, three wins on the spin means they are in decent nick as they look to peak when the real business starts in a few weeks’ time.

A foul on Gavin Kelly, settling in well in his first year playing Senior football, allowed Brosnan to convert a third-minute free, before a dubious penalty call saw Brooks fouled on the periphery of the square, with Brosnan tucking away the spot-kick with authority.

A cheap giveaway preceded Brooks making it 1-2 to nil after eleven minutes, with Seán Kelly booting over a fine reply for the St. Anne’s opener.

But three more Castletown points straddled the water break, with Brosnan tapping over a free, and Kelly and Halpin adding from play.

St. Anne’s recovered with three points in a row from Dylan O’Brien (two, one mark) and Kevin Breen, and they also pieced together an excellent point from Kelly that was sandwiched by singles from Brosnan and Joe Gardiner (1-7 to 0-5).

And they became the first Wexford team to score a goal against the title-holders since Shelmaliers in round four of the group stages last year when Philip Rawson spotted a gap in the defence to slip in Aidan Rochford for an accomplished finish.

Brosnan added another free to create a 1-8 to 1-5 lead by half-time, and they had three of the next five scores after the break courtesy of Halpin (two) and Brooks.

Donnacha Holmes also curled over a nice effort on 36 minutes, and although O’Brien pegged one back for the Rathangan men, Brosnan really cut loose with four points from play in a four-minute burst by the long-serving inter-county attacker.

Two substitutes were heavily involved in the lead-up to three of those scores, as Stephen Moloney directly assisted Brosnan’s second in that spell, while Ross Cody won a kick-out and provided the final pass for the next two.

Darragh Furlong (St. Anne’s) evading Joe Gardiner (Castletown).

St. Anne’s last three submissions to the scoreboard were all placed-balls, from O’Brien (free), goalkeeper Graham Holmes (’45) and Kelly (free), with Castletown adding one more from play before the end when Brosnan aided his county colleague Brooks to confirm their seven-point cushion at the end.

They are back in action this Friday night when they face Sarsfields at the same venue, while St. Anne’s have a must-win Wexford District derby with Glynn-Barntown in Chadwicks Wexford Park at the same time.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Seán O’Hagan, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Joe Gardiner (0-1), Frank Roche, Conor Carty (capt.); Rory Heffernan, Robbie Brooks; Gavin Kelly (0-1), Jody O’Shaughnessy, Donnacha Holmes (0-1); Robbie Brooks (0-3), Ben Brosnan (1-9, 1-0 pen., 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), Brendan Halpin (0-3). Subs. - Stephen Moloney for O’Shaughnessy (HT), Ross Cody for Kelly (50).

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes (0-1 ’45); Kenny Cloney, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Cillian Byrne; Eoin Ryan, Aidan Rochford (1-0), Kevin Breen (0-1); Liam Schokman, Mikey Fogarty (0-1); Liam Rochford, Mark Furlong, Philip Rawson; Dylan O’Brien (0-5, 2 marks, 1 free), Seán Kelly (0-3, 1 free), Darragh Furlong. Sub. - Seán Gaul for D. Furlong (37).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).