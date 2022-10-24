Castletown’s frustration as golden chance wasted against Portarlington in Leinster Club Senior football championship

Liam Coleman of Castletown soloing away from Robbie Piggott of Portarlington as Jody O'Shaughnessy and Donnacha Holmes offer support.

Portarlington (Laois) 1-11 Castletown 0-10

THE BITTER regrets will surely linger for Castletown after a very encouraging display in many respects ended in a frustrating four-point loss to Portarlington in the first round of the AIB Leinster Club Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

They seemed set to force extra-time at the very least three minutes into the additional five announced when the visitors were punished for some sloppy play in their own back line.

They were attempting to keep possession and wind down the clock as they held a 0-10 to 0-9 lead, but netminder Scott Osbourne was penalised for picking the ball up with his knees under pressure from Robbie Brooks some 35 metres from his goal.

While free-taking hadn’t been a strong point in general for Castletown earlier in the game, Brooks held his nerve on this occasion and kicked inside the left-hand post to leave the sides on level terms for the sixth time.

Everything was riding on the restart, but unfortunately it was won on the left flank by Portarlington, and that led to a superb point from Ríoghan Murphy whose ball-carrying had been a stand-out feature earlier.

Castletown goalkeeper Darragh Brooks had delivered long bombs straight down the middle from the majority of his earlier kick-outs, but on this occasion he opted to go short.

Unfortunately, a handpass out of defence was telegraphed, with a diving Portarlington player getting a hand to the ball and forcing a turnover.

Colm Murphy quickly released to Paddy O’Sullivan – operating in midfield for the second-half – and he was able to exploit the fact that Castletown had pushed forward with a piercing run down the middle before crashing the ball beyond Brooks to make sure of a quarter-final clash with Palatine of Carlow.

Castletown’s association with Leinster hasn’t been a happy one in their three most recent opportunities, with history repeated on this occasion. Similar to 2010 against Skryne of Meath and 2019 versus Éire Óg of Carlow, they were very competitive here but ultimately they were on the wrong side of the end result, and that’s the unfortunate bottom line.

In such a tight game, several off-target attempts from placed balls, along with a couple of needless fouls by their own defence, tipped the scales in favour of the three-in-a-row Laois title winners, who had given Kilmacud Crokes a very good run for their money in last year’s semi-final in Croke Park.

The loss of Ben Brosnan for the second game running was more keenly felt here than it had been in the county final, because he would surely have taken on the responsibility for some of those missed placed balls.

The game was played at a lively pace from the off, and Castletown were well up to speed in terms of the intensity required even though their rivals had one week longer to prepare after comfortably beating O’Dempseys in the Laois county final on October 9.

However, they did enjoy a lucky escape in the fourth minute, as Portarlington’s Colm Murphy blazed over the bar from close range when it looked like he was going to finish a flowing passing move with a goal.

Liam Coleman had already kicked the first of Castletown’s ten wides by that stage, and two more followed from Robbie Brooks plus a Darragh Brooks 40-metre free.

Jody O’Shaughnessy put in a huge shift as a deep-lying centre-forward for the Wexford men, bringing the ball forward at every opportunity. However, he was turned over in a tackle in the eighth minute, and it led to a point from a mark by Colm Murphy after an accurate delivery by Adam Ryan.

Castletown got up and running in the tenth minute, with captain Conor Carty curling over a free from 40 metres after a foul on Jack Higgins.

And they were level some 80 seconds later, with Frank Roche popping the last pass to Higgins who posted a neat point from the right flank (0-2 each).

An excellent crossfield pass from Ronan Coffey gave Adam Ryan the space needed to restore Portarlington’s lead in the 16th minute.

However, centre-back Colin Kennedy added another one to his growing collection of spectacular points from around the 45-metre mark to equalise once more.

Castletown hit the front for the first time in the 22nd minute, with Darragh Brooks nailing his sole successful kick from 47 metres off the ground after a foul on Frank Roche.

Colm Murphy replied from a free, but the north county men enjoyed an excellent finish to the opening half as three unanswered points from the 26th minute onwards left them with a healthy half-time lead of 0-7 to 0-4.

Brendan Halpin got his hands on a Jack Higgins ball inside and turned neatly before firing over the first, while Liam Coleman kicked the second from 44 metres after a Frank Roche off-load. And Donnacha Holmes widened the gap to three with a high kick into the clouds from a Rory Heffernan handpass, leaving the vocal Castletown crowd in high spirits at the interval.

It wasn’t surprising that a town of Portarlington’s size brought a bigger following to the game, and their voices were clearly heard on the restart when the pre-match favourites hit three points inside six minutes to draw level.

However, those scores only arrived after a huge moment a mere 16 seconds after the action eventually resumed, with Castletown keeping everyone waiting on the field before finally re-emerging after linesman Stephen Fagan was dispatched to knock on their dressing-room door.

Jody O’Shaughnessy gave a handpass to midfielder Liam Coleman who had a goal on his mind, but his low drive at the Clonard end veered left and wide.

Portarlington were fortunate to survive with their net intact, and it seemed to drive them on as Castletown’s Rory Heffernan was forced over the sideline under the stand by a strong but legitimate tackle.

The line ball by Colm Murphy found Jake Foster, and he in turn out picked out the experienced David Murphy who made it a two-point game (0-7 to 0-5).

The gap was reduced further after an unnecessary foul on Adam Ryan, who was going nowhere along the endline with several Castletown bodies in the way of his path to goal.

Colm Murphy was grateful for the tap-over free that followed, and goalkeeper Scott Osbourne then advanced to kick the leveller from a ’45. Castletown lifted the siege, and Conor Carty’s shot from a Donnacha Holmes pass was blocked for a ’45, but it was an off-day for Darragh Brooks from placed balls and he fired it wide.

He also missed another free shortly afterwards, but Castletown kept the pressure going and edged in front once more (0-8 to 0-7) in the 41st minute.

Donnacha Holmes sent a crossfield pass to Jack Higgins, and he in turn located Robbie Brooks for a tidy finish.

And when Joe Gardiner delivered a low ball in front of Brooks, he was pushed by Cathal Bennett and picked himself off the ground to make it 0-9 to 0-7 as we moved into the last quarter.

Brooks wasn’t happy with the close attention meted out to him by Bennett, and he was seen complaining regularly to referee Fergal Kelly – a replacement for John Hickey – along with his linesmen and umpires but to little avail.

After a fourth frustrating missed placed ball from Darragh Brooks, Portarlington drew level again with two more Colm Murphy frees in the 50th and 53rd minutes. Castletown will argue the toss that the first, in particular, was harsh, for an apparent push after a long delivery bounced at the town end.

Scott Osbourne advanced from goal to convert another vital ’45 in the 57th minute, giving the Laois side a 0-10 to 0-9 advantage.

Robbie Brooks won the break from the kick-out but blazed wide, while a later period of lengthy possession ended with a frustrating touch of the ball on the ground by Ross Cody after Castletown couldn’t find the room to get a shot away.

Paddy O’Sullivan kicked wildly for the last of Portarlington’s seven wides, but they did win the break from the kick-out. However, their attempts to retain possession ended with Scott Osbourne’s error and the equalising point from that Robbie Brooks free.

Extra-time would have been fully merited on the basis of Castletown’s performance, but it wasn’t to be and they will be even more annoyed by this exit should Portarlington embark on a run in this competition over the weeks to come.

The game was marred by three straight red cards after that winning goal, with the first meted out to a Portarlington water-carrier operating from the uncovered side who ran on to the field after an off-the-ball tangle that was clearly none of his business.

Castletown’s Joe Ahern and Jake Foster of Portarlington were also dismissed, with referee Fergal Kelly taking the heat out of the situation by blowing the full-time whistle when Darragh Brooks was eventually given the go-ahead to deliver the kick-out.

However, it did look like some further verbal pleasantries were exchanged by a few rival supporters as they left the stand for the field, with a bit of pushing thrown in for good measure.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks (0-1 free); Joe Ahern, Danny Gardiner, Ross Cody; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy (0-1), Joe Gardiner; Rory Heffernan, Liam Coleman (0-1); Jack Higgins (0-1), Jody O’Shaughnessy, Conor Carty (capt., 0-1 free); Brendan Halpin (0-1), Robbie Brooks (0-3, 2 frees), Donnacha Holmes (0-1). Subs. – Killian Pierce for O’Shaughnessy (49), Gavin McNulty for Halpin (60).

Portarlington: Scott Osbourne (0-2 ’45s); Cathal Bennett, Diarmuid Bennett, Alex Mohan; Paddy O’Sullivan (1-0), Robbie Piggott, Jason Moore; Stuart Mulpeter, Seán Byrne; Adam Ryan (0-1), Ronan Coffey, Ríoghan Murphy (0-1); Colm Murphy (0-6, 4 frees, 1 mark), David Murphy (0-1), Jake Foster. Subs. – Darragh Galvin for Foster, temp. (15-20), Galvin for Coffey (47), Darragh Slevin for Mulpeter (48), Eoin McCann for D. Murphy (57), Jordan Fitzpatrick for Ryan (57).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).