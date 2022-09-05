Castletown see off gutsy Sarsfields in Wexford Senior football championship

Ciarán Kirwan on the ball as Andrew Harrington and Castletown pair Jack Higgins and Conor Carty look on.

Castletown 2-14 Sarsfields 2-10

CASTLETOWN SHOULD have been out of sight by half-time in Bellefield on Sunday, but in the end they were happy to hear the final whistle after a very young and inexperienced Sarsfields side gave them a good run for their money in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship without ever looking capable of getting their noses in front.

The hot favourites held an interval lead of 2-6 to 0-5, but in truth they should have registered five if not six goals as they repeatedly bore holes through a porous back line.

Sarsfields had serious problems in tracking the Castletown runners from deep, and it was something of a miracle that the eventual victors didn’t build further on the goals scored by Ben Brosnan and Robbie Brooks in the third and eleventh minutes respectively.

All sorts of near misses were subsequently witnessed at the scoreboard end before half-time, with the crossbar rattled at one stage, veteran James Holmes flicking wide from close range, and debutant defender Alex Kirby palming one attempt off the goal-line.

That seven-point half-time advantage could have been doubled at the very least, with Castletown’s entire 2-6 tally arriving from open play but not reflecting their overall dominance.

Brosnan – back from suspension – was marked by county colleague Dylan Furlong, but he made a lot of clever decoy runs to pull his direct opponent outfield whenever the north county side attacked.

This left ample space for his colleagues to exploit, but they should have done better and registered seven of their 13 wides during that spell.

Sarsfields were short six of the team that lost to Shelmaliers seven days earlier, and by game’s end their mentors had handed another four Senior championship debuts to Alex Kirby, Eoin Doyle, Darragh Houghton and Tírnan Doyle respectively.

And although Darby Purcell pointed them into the lead after 80 seconds, it would be all of 27 minutes before Eoin Roche added their second from play – and last score of the half.

Roche had slotted over three frees in between, but most of the action was concentrated on the opposite end as Castletown looked menacing every time they passed beyond midfield.

Their first point from Brendan Halpin was a wasted goal chance, but they received a present from the restart.

It went straight to Donnacha Holmes, and he found Halpin who in turn placed Ben Brosnan for an opportunity that he tucked away with relish for a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

Holmes and Robbie Brooks added points on either side of an Eoin Roche free before Castletown netted for a second time in the eleventh minute.

Rory Heffernan bore down on goal before parting to Brooks whose low shot beat the despairing blocking attempt of a defender who did manage to get a slight deflection on the ball.

For all their territorial dominance, Castletown conceded the next two points to Eoin Roche frees before they responded with three from play in four minutes.

The lightning-fast Jack Higgins, Brendan Halpin and Ben Brosnan all contributed, but at least three more openings for goals were squandered.

Colm O’Dowda made a good save from Brosnan on the restart, but the latter went on to kick a string of excellent points, starting with a 37th-minute effort from a Conor Carty pass that made it 2-7 to 0-5.

Eoin Roche and Brosnan swapped scores from frees before the Wexford stalwart obliged again from play, but a spirited Sarsfields revival sparked to life midway through the half.

They hit 1-2 on the bounce, with the goal sandwiched in between points from John Bridges and Eoin Roche (free).

Roche also created the goal when his clever quick free released Luke Murphy. The teenager’s first shot was saved by Darragh Brooks, but a footblock kept out the rebound and Colm O’Dowda was summoned from the other end of the field to take the penalty.

Brooks got down low to his left to make a super save from his fellow netminder, but the rebound was favourable to the Sarsfields man and he tucked it away.

Jack Higgins and Brosnan (free) settled Castletown with points, and the gap still stood at six after O’Dowda nailed a ’45 but Brosnan responded from play.

However, a nervy finish they wouldn’t have anticipated was ensured for the Gorey District side when they conceded a second goal in the 59th minute.

Sarsfields midfielder Ciarán Kirwan pumped in a long ball that broke off Darragh Brooks into the path of the lurking Eoin Roche, and he forced it to the net from close range (2-12 to 2-9).

The excellent Brosnan relieved some pressure with his fourth point from play of the second-half, only for Luke Murphy to kick a beauty via the crossbar from a seemingly impossible angle in the right corner.

Castletown embarked on a breakaway from the kick-out and had an overlap of players, but Robbie Brooks wisely opted to fist over the insurance point rather than trying to create a goalscoring chance. One final speculative shot from distance by Darby Purcell at the other end was comfortably saved by Darragh Brooks before this lively second-half concluded.

Castletown will now look to make it three wins from three versus Glynn-Barntown in Monamolin on Sunday, while Sarsfields need to put some points on the board when they meet St. James’ in Grantstown on the previous evening.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Joe Ahern, Danny Gardiner, Gavin McNulty; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy, Conor Carty (capt.); Ross Cody, Rory Heffernan; Jack Higgins (0-2), Robbie Brooks (1-2), Donnacha Holmes (0-1); Ben Brosnan (1-7, 0-2 frees), James Holmes, Brendan Halpin (0-2). Subs. – Jody O’Shaughnessy for J. Holmes (HT), Joe Gardiner for Kennedy, inj. (53).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda (1-1, 0-1 ’45); Colm Browne, Alex Kirby, Dylan Furlong (capt.); Stuart Hession, Conor Halligan, Cillian Twomey; Eoin Roche (1-6, 0-5 frees), Ciarán Kirwan; Eoin Doyle, John Bridges (0-1), Darby Purcell (0-1); Darragh Houghton, Luke Murphy (0-1), Andrew Harrington. Subs. – Tírnan Doyle for Hession, temp. (46-50), Doyle for Houghton (54).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).